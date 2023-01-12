ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF's Georgieva says U.S. may be able to avoid recession in 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that there is mounting evidence that the United States can avoid recession this year and achieve a "soft landing" for its economy.

Georgieva told reporters that U.S. labor markets remain resilient and consumer demand remains strong despite increases in interest rates to fight inflation. She said there has been a healthy shift away from excess goods purchases, which had pressured prices, back toward services demand, and there were more diversified sources of growth in the economy.

"It gives some argumentation of an expectation that the U.S. would avoid falling into recession," Georgieva said during her first news briefing of 2023. "And actually, I would say even if it is in technical terms in recession, that will be a very mild recession."

She noted that determinations of recessions are normally the subject of intense debate but she said she was leaning toward a soft-landing scenario for the United States.

The IMF in October forecast U.S. GDP growth for 2023 at 1.0%, a projection it will update this month. The World Bank on Tuesday forecast U.S. growth at 0.5% for 2023.

Related
Reuters

U.S. consumers in 'good shape' as wages grow: BofA CEO

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers are still in "pretty good shape" and their wages are growing even as the Federal Reserve continues to withdraw excess liquidity from the system, Bank of America (BAC.N) Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting at Davos.
Reuters

China's reopening fuels global growth optimism, Davos panel says

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's reopening from pandemic restrictions could drive global growth beyond expectations and help avoid a broader recession even as some of the world's largest economies struggle to overcome a downturn, top finance officials at the World Economic Forum said.
Benzinga

Nomura Sees India's Central Bank Hiking Rates By This Much In February

On CNBC, Sonal Varma of Nomura said the Reserve Bank of India is expected to announce a "final" 25 basis point rate increase in February due to "elevated core inflation." India’s central bank has aggressively increased interest rates since May, and a rate hike in February should be the last increase of this cycle. She also added that "forward looking growth signals are pointing towards slow-down" in the economy.
Reuters

China developers' debt risks persist after support policies' slow start

HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's Country Garden (2007.HK) had some rare good news for the cash-squeezed property sector with an offshore debt repayment on Tuesday, but a closer look reveals just how much developers may still struggle to access capital, developers and analysts said.
Reuters

Brazil's crowdfunded insurrection leaves paper trail for police

BRASILIA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - With a Brazil flag draped around his neck and his feet propped up on a dark wooden table, Samuel Faria leaned back in the Brazilian Senate president's ceremonial chair which he had just commandeered and surveyed the chaos on the lawn outside.
Reuters

Reuters

