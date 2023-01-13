Willard gears up for another neutral site challenge

WILLARD — Joe Bedingfield is always searching.

That goes well beyond finding ways to get Willard junior standout Max Dawson open, or what defenses to run against opposing teams.

Playing in the SBC Bay Division, the head coach of the Crimson Flashes has just 10 league games on the schedule. That leaves 12 games open for non-league opponents.

And it also opens the door for unique opportunities.

For a third time in 20 days, the Crimson Flashes (7-7, 4-1) will have just that on Sunday when they make the 130-mile trip just over two hours to Fort Loramie to play in the 12-team, six-game Martin Luther King Classic.

Already this season, Willard faced Division II No. 7-ranked (Martin RPI) Sandusky (10-1) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Dec. 26, followed by Div. I Toledo St. Francis (8-4) on Dec. 29 at Cedar Point Sports Center.

Up next is the 1:30 p.m. matchup on Sunday against Div. IV No. 5-ranked Russia (11-1), which is the second of the six games on tap at the second annual event.

“We try and find unique experiences and opportunities for our kids to play against quality opponents,” Bedingfield said. “We were invited by Coach (Corey) Britton of Fort Loramie last year, and we thought it would be fun.

“We talk about the season being a journey, and what better opportunity to play a tough opponent on a beautiful floor?”

Like the Crimson Flashes, the Raiders have been an outstanding program for the better part of 20-plus years.

Russia — located in Shelby County about 18 miles west of Sidney — has just two losing seasons since 1999. In that span, the Raiders averaged 16 wins per season with 11 Shelby County Athletic League championships, three district titles, and reached the Div. IV state championship game in 2002.

In that same span, the Crimson Flashes averaged 15 wins with eight league championships, six district titles, and reached the Div. II state semifinals in 2001.

“Anytime you travel west of I-75 you are going to find a quality opponent and a small town community that breeds toughness,” Bedingfield said of Russia. “I spoke with their coach (Spencer Cordonnier) on the phone and traded tapes, and he said they have been grooming this group for some time and have already won a baseball state championship.”

At 11-1, the Raiders are well on their way to another big season. They returned four all-league players from last season’s 15-10 team, including senior guard Zane Shappie (5-foot-10), senior forward Xavier Phlipot (6-0) and junior guards Brayden Monnin (6-2) and Hayden Quinter (6-1).

“It will be a challenging task for our kids,” Bedingfield said. “I would rather challenge our kids to see how good we can be then to schedule down and think we are better than we are.

“Our district is very challenging (Division II Ashland), and come end of February, if you are not mentally ready to step on the floor against tough opponents — it will be an early exit.”

Bedingfield said the Flashes will eat as a team Sunday morning before the long trip. The team will stick around to watch the 3 p.m. game, which features St. Marys Memorial (5-5) vs. Div. II No. 10 Lexington (11-0).

That game will also feature Ohio State commit Austin Parks for St. Marys and Lexington freshman Brayden Fogle, who already has offers from Texas A&M and Arizona State.

But before Sunday, it will be first things first for the Crimson Flashes.

On Friday, they make the trip to Castalia and will play for sole possession of first place in the SBC Bay Division when they face Margaretta (9-4, 4-1).

Trailing 32-31 at halftime, Willard claimed a 70-59 win over the Bears on Dec. 2 at home. But since a 3-3 start, the Bears are 6-1, with the lone loss by eight points to Fort Loramie at the same Jingle Bell Jam where the Flashes played St. Francis.

With Huron (6-4, 3-2) and Port Clinton (6-4, 3-2) looming yet for both teams, the league race is far from over. But Friday is a chance to be up a game on everyone with four remaining.

“We played Margaretta early in the year and they played us tough,” Bedingfield said. “They have some young guards with (Judah) Keller and (Julian) Washington with some experience from last year’s run.

“When you play them at their place, it always tests you,” he added. “We have to embrace it a little more and play loose instead of so tight.”

Willard is led by junior All-Ohio guard Max Dawson. He averages 23.8 points on 49.5 percent shooting from the field, and is a 78-percent shooter at the foul line.

Also for the Flashes, Cam Robinson averages 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Isaac Robinson adds 10.5 points, six rebounds and 2.8 assists, while Alex Strayer averages 8.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

With six non-league losses to teams who are a combined 54-13 (.806) ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Bedingfield knows the truth of his team doesn’t necessarily lie in a 7-7 record.

“We are still playing to remain at the top of the league on Friday in mid-January,” he said. “So even though we would like to have a better overall record, we just have to prepare for the next game.

“Hopefully with the right mindset, our schedule will help us come tournament time or an end of season game for a chance for a league title,” Bedingfield added. “We just have to take it day by day, but I couldn’t be prouder of the kids in our locker room and the effort they have put forth so far.”

Bedingfield noted the Flashes lost senior Carson Wiers to an ACL injury before the season. But Wiers still shows up every single day to run the clock in practice or pass the basketball during drills to his teammates.

“That speaks volumes to not only him, but the chemistry this team has,” he said. “When you have good chemistry on a team, you never know where it can take you, because great teams have great teammates.”

——————————————————————————

2023 Ft. Loramie MLK Classic

Sunday

12 p.m.: Anna (4-7) vs. Findlay Liberty-Benton (10-0)

1:30 p.m.: Russia (11-1) vs. Willard (7-7)

3 p.m.: St. Marys Memorial (5-5) vs. Lexington (11-0)

4:30 p.m.: Fort Loramie (9-2) vs. Yellow Springs (6-7)

6 p.m.: Marion Local (8-1) vs. Springfield Shawnee (6-5)

7:30 p.m.: Minster (2-11) vs. Miami East (12-1)