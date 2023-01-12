ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Sheriff: Florida man accidentally shoots himself in leg during burglary attempt

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hEZc_0kCtbw0J00

A Florida man accused of breaking into a vehicle accidentally shot himself in the leg with a stolen gun during the burglary, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Justin McCall, 28, of Crestview, was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with grand theft, burglary to a structure, car burglary, and felony violation of probation.

The sheriff’s office said that a woman in Crestview called deputies on Jan. 4 to report a man was outside her home, claiming to be shot, WEAR-TV reported. McCall, who was discovered with a gunshot wound to his leg, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the television station.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed several residential surveillance cameras had allegedly caught McCall on video committing a series of vehicle and home burglaries, the news release stated.

One homeowner claimed she discovered someone had broken into her vehicle and had taken her purse, the sheriff’s office said. While watching a neighbor’s surveillance camera footage, the woman claimed she saw McCall on video wearing her white Sperry boots, which had been in her garage.

McCall had been out on bail for two burglaries at the time of the alleged thefts, the sheriff’s office said. He was also on felony probation for theft of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, McCall has been convicted of 13 felonies since 2012. Those include six for burglary, four for grand theft and one for grand theft of a firearm.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Todd, Julie Chrisley begin serving federal prison sentences

Reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to federal prisons on Tuesday after a jury convicted them of tax fraud last year. Attorney Alex Little, who represents both Chrisleys, said in a statement to CNN that his clients reported to prison on Tuesday ahead of the noon deadline. In...
PENSACOLA, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
11K+
Followers
111K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy