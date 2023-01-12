ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

CBS News

Man from tiny town called Luck wins $15.1 million lottery

A man from Luck – a tiny town in Wisconsin – just claimed a huge state lottery prize: $15.1 million, officials with the Wisconsin Lottery announced this week. Mark Cunningham played Megabucks, a Wisconsin-only lotto game, at a local grocery store on January 4. On Monday, he claimed his prize at the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison, lottery officials said in a news release Wednesday.
$15.1 Million Dollar Winning Megabucks Ticket Claimed

Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified

