WYFF4.com
Boutique Hotel set to open in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County is experiencing a burst of hotel growth, with 12 establishments on the books to open across the next three years. Crews are making final touches at the new 4-star Hotel Hartness, off Highway 14, set to start operating March 1. "The timing is...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
AOL Corp
10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look
Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?. It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.
'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
WYFF4.com
Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
wspa.com
Big Names Coming To The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
It is the Carolina’s largest theater and the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium is ready to entertain you with some big names. This morning we have Lindsay Drakulic here with us to tell us who they have coming soon!
AOL Corp
The Price is Right will be live in this SC city. Here’s when and how to be a contestant
You can come on down, not at Studio 33 in Television City Studios in Los Angeles, but at the arena known as “The Well,” Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. It’s The Price is Right Live, a traveling version of America’s longest running game show, scheduled for April 5.
1 South Carolina City Named Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes one city right here in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
FOX Carolina
“I’m still pinching myself,” Upstate woman wins big after checking old lottery ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials announced that an Upstate woman recently won $200,000 through a Powerball drawing. The woman said she was buying another Powerball ticket at a Speedway on Poinsett Highway in Greenville when she asked the clerk to check one of her old ones. The clerk told her she would have to go to Columbia to get her winnings, but she didn’t realize until later how large the prize was.
Upstate Walmart evacuated due to gas leak
A Walmart in Gaffney is currently evacuated due to a gas leak.
FOX Carolina
DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson. According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12. The agency said three people were exposed and...
Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia
Granite is one of the hardest rocks on Earth. Much of what is mined around the world is crushed for gravel or cut into countertops, sidewalk curbs, and building stones. But in Elberton, Georgia—where, 325 million years ago, a great mass of magma rose through the earth’s crust, cooled, and solidified—90 percent of the granite coming out of the area’s numerous quarries is crafted into cemetery memorials. One could say death keeps Elberton itself alive. The post Death and granite in Elberton, Georgia appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
FOX Carolina
Man missing after recent move to Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man last seen in downtown Greenville has been reported missing by his family. Police said 30-year-old Daniel McGrath has not been heard from since Jan. 7 and his last known location was downtown on Jan. 9. McGrath recently moved to Greenville from Ohio. He...
WYFF4.com
Tornado confirmed: Laurens County residents recover after storm levels buildings and trees
JOANNA, S.C. — Thursday night, an EF1 tornado knocked the walls of a Joanna, South Carolina, carwash over like they were dominos, crumpling up roofs and snapping trees in its wake, officials confirmed Friday. Though the National Weather Service said winds reached 95 miles an hour, buildings and trees...
WYFF4.com
Tractor-trailer overturned on I-385 cleared after hours of traffic issues
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An overturned tractor-trailer on Interstate 385 in Greenville took more than five hours to clear. The tractor-trailer overturned at about 10:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Woodruff Road. One lane of traffic was closed and traffic was slowed, and at time completely stopped, for hours.
FOX Carolina
‘Won’t be the last’: NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Weather experts say the South is the region to most likely experience tornadoes in January, and Friday’s number of clean ups is evidence of that. A swirling storm system is responsible for the deaths of at least six people in Alabama. And here in our region the National Weather Service confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes are responsible for damage in Laurens and Greenwood Counties.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for help following recent surge in dogs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking Upstate residents for help after they recently took in a larger-than-usual amount of dogs. Officials said the shelter took in 44 dogs earlier this week, 36 on Thursday and continues to accept 18 to 30 dogs a day. Anyone considering getting or fostering a dog can visit their website to learn more about the available pets and how to meet them.
FOX Carolina
‘Family asking for prayers’: Baby Clyde passes away after health battle
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate family is remembering the life of a baby who was loved by an entire community but sadly lost his battle with a brain and heart defect. Clyde Sutton Childs’ family posted on Facebook saying he underwent open heart surgery on Dec. 29 but...
Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
