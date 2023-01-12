ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers come in ranked 7th in ESPN's latest NBA power rankings

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 25-15 record after a very slow start to the season. The Sixers have battled through significant injury-fueled adversity but have found success.

In ESPN’s new power rankings on Wednesday, the worldwide leader is beginning to have more faith in what James Harden and Joel Embiid have put together on the floor.

ESPN has the Sixers ranked seventh:

It’s never a good thing to hear about Joel Embiid having foot soreness, but after the big fella returned in a dominant win over Detroit on Tuesday, Philadelphia is sitting 10 games over .500 after a slow start. The 76ers have had only nine games this season in which their top three players — Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey — have all been available to play.

The Sixers have an important five-game road trip out West coming up. That will be a nice test to see how much they have truly grown on the floor.

