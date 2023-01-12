Read full article on original website
Chick-Fil-A is Expanding its Presence in Florida by Opening New Restaurant in North JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materialsDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Where Tennessee Titans general manager search stands after one week of interviews
The Tennessee Titans have conducted six interviews to fill their vacant general manager position in the past week, but the search process doesn't seem to be wrapping up. The Titans are the only remaining NFL team with a GM vacancy after the Arizona Cardinals hired former Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort on Monday. Ossenfort was one of the seven candidates the Titans have interviewed, and one of three candidates both the Titans and Cardinals interviewed. Now that the Cardinals' search has concluded and no other GM vacancies are expected to pop open, the Titans can take their time to evaluate candidates at a more deliberate pace without risk of having a favored candidate poached away.
Big Cat Country
Questions to Ponder
It is rare to still be so focused on football, but I figured why not throw out a few questions that I have about this team moving forward. Some of these are very relevant to the immediate future, and some are just random things that are not super relevant right now.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Big Cat Country
AFC Wild Card Game Thread: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
It’s Wild Card Weekend! The Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) host the Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time and the game will be broadcast on NBC/Peacock. The Jaguars are the 2022 AFC South champions and earned the No....
Big Cat Country
Duuuuuval House and Dougie P shirts now available
After the Jacksonville Jaguars sensational win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, quarterback Trevor Lawrence did what any smart Jacksonville local would do and celebrated at the local Waffle House. Or, the Duuuval House. Look at that, in all it’s glory. Covered, smothered and chunked, just like the...
Hillsdale Academy prep boys hoops take down Pittsford 57-45
PITTSFORD — Pittsford was handed their first loss of the season against SCAA East rival Hillsdale Academy on Thursday, Jan. 12. Head coach Zach Miller and the Colts overcame a seven-point deficit at halftime to earn a 57-45 victory, moving to 6-2 overall and 5-0 in league play. The...
Big Cat Country
Wild Card, Wild Comeback: Jaguars erase 27-point deficit to stun Chargers in playoffs
The Jacksonville Jaguars played host to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night for an AFC Wild Card matchup in the NFL playoffs, and it was a “wild” game, indeed. The Jaguars erased a 27-point deficit to defeat the Chargers by a final score of 31-30. The AFC...
