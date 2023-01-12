ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
The Tennessean

Where Tennessee Titans general manager search stands after one week of interviews

The Tennessee Titans have conducted six interviews to fill their vacant general manager position in the past week, but the search process doesn't seem to be wrapping up. The Titans are the only remaining NFL team with a GM vacancy after the Arizona Cardinals hired former Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort on Monday. Ossenfort was one of the seven candidates the Titans have interviewed, and one of three candidates both the Titans and Cardinals interviewed. Now that the Cardinals' search has concluded and no other GM vacancies are expected to pop open, the Titans can take their time to evaluate candidates at a more deliberate pace without risk of having a favored candidate poached away.
NASHVILLE, TN
Big Cat Country

Questions to Ponder

It is rare to still be so focused on football, but I figured why not throw out a few questions that I have about this team moving forward. Some of these are very relevant to the immediate future, and some are just random things that are not super relevant right now.
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Big Cat Country

Duuuuuval House and Dougie P shirts now available

After the Jacksonville Jaguars sensational win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night, quarterback Trevor Lawrence did what any smart Jacksonville local would do and celebrated at the local Waffle House. Or, the Duuuval House. Look at that, in all it’s glory. Covered, smothered and chunked, just like the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

