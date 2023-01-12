Read full article on original website
Related
LG C3 OLED suddenly looks like a much more appealing TV
LG revealed its A3, B3, C3, G3 and Z3 OLED TVs – and the C3 OLED is the one I'd buy
Samsung’s latest Family Hub has a massive 32-inch screen
Samsung has announced its latest smart refrigerator freezer combo ahead of the annual reveal at CES 2023 in January. The new Family Hub Plus (or Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus to give it its full title) includes a massive 32-inch display, which is up from 21.5-inches on older models in the range.
ZDNet
This 65-inch LG C2 OLED smart TV deal is so good that I'm buying it ASAP
When you first see that green or white flash on your TV screen like I did this last week, you are faced with a hard truth: while your sturdy old television has been your trusty companion for years, it's time for an upgrade. If you're in the market for a new TV, LG's 65-inch C2 OLED smart TV deal on eBay is so good that I'm even adding it to my cart for its discounted price of $1,440.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Roku is making its own TVs, set to launch this spring
Something to look forward to: Starting in 2008, Roku released the "Roku DVP," its first streaming box. In 2014, following a large media streaming boom, Roku collaborated with TCL and Hisense to release the first "Roku TV." This year, Roku now plans to release an in-house line of televisions. Since...
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
I test TVs for a living, and this was my favorite 4K TV of 2022
After testing dozens of TVs this year, the LG C2 OLED impressed me the most.
LG Recalls TVs Over Risk of Injury or Death
The electronics giant's customers are being warned to not use their televisions until a fix is made.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Save up to US$700 on Sony Bravia OLED TVs
Amazon has slashed prices on a selection of Sony Bravia OLED televisions. The 55-inch A80K OLED TV is currently selling for just under US$1300, a savings of 35%. The 48-inch A90K OLED TV is $100 cheaper ($1198), 20% off its MSRP. Late January is usually a good time to pick...
The best 75-inch TVs in 2023: Sony Bravia XR, Samsung's 'The Frame,' more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
Reviewed: The Amazon Fire TV (3rd Gen) is a Smart Upgrade, But Only For Some
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The sheer volume of smart home Amazon devices can be hard to parse, but there are plenty among them that are worth both your attention and money. One of the areas in which they have quite well-covered is the smart streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV Cube, and we’ve had a lot of time with the 3rd Gen iteration of this device, and we’ve got thoughts on it. The Amazon Fire TV Cube has ranked among some of the best streaming...
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, Fire TV Stick, Roku, NVIDIA Shield Pro, & More
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With January in full swing, it's time to think about upgrading your home entertainment gear for the new year. And since there are all sorts of deep discounts with retailers clearing old inventory to bring in new stock, all things streaming are priced to move.
LG Smart TVs Recalled Over Serious Safety Concerns After Reports of Tip-Overs
This recall involves four LG Electronics 86-inch smart TV models.
game-news24.com
LG recalls 22,000 TVs in 86-inch case due to unreliable stand-up
LG has recalled more than 62,000 x86-inch 4K TVs sold because of manufacturing defectes. The device’s support legs are not secure-fastened, so it risks a 50-knife smart TV for users and causing them serious damage if we talk about young children. Image Source: LG. According to the CNET edition,...
nexttv.com
Michael Wright: MGM Plus Brand Will Help Build Audience Awareness for Premium Service
Today (January 15) the Epix premium service officially changes its name to MGM Plus as it looks to combine its lineup of original series with the fabled MGM brand of classic movies. MGM Plus President Michael Wright recently told Multichannel News that the rebrand – part of Amazon’s acquisition of...
Consumer Reports.org
LG 86-Inch TVs Recalled for Tip-Over Danger
LG is recalling four of its 86-inch 4K TV models due to concerns about tip-overs. In a recall alert sent out on Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said the TVs can become unstable while on an assembled stand, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that could result in injuries or death, especially to children.
Phone Arena
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Last week, we passed along a few rumors from analyst Jeff Pu and tipster Ross Young related to future Apple Watch models. Pu said that the second-generation Apple Watch Ultra, expected to be released late in Q3 of 2024, will sport a new display. While the first-generation timepiece has a 1.92-inch LTPO AMOLED display, the sequel will feature a 2.1-inch micro-LED display.
IGN
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Monitors and TVs to Check Out From Acer, BenQ, Samsung, LG, More
Amazon’s Great Republic Sale is a great time to upgrade your devices as there are many products available with heavy discounts. There is a wide range of options available when it comes to monitors and TVs. Where you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, a smart TV, or a large-screen television, there are plenty of devices to choose from. Plus, with bank and exchange offers, you can get these deals for even cheaper prices.
ktalnews.com
What is the best shampoo for an itchy scalp?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Skin irritation of any kind can have a serious impact on your day-to-day life, and the skin on your scalp is naturally more sensitive than most. So when the itching is in this area, excessive scratching can break the skin and cause further irritation. It’s annoying to deal with and finding a solution can be tricky.
Comments / 0