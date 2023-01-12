Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Many older adults lack clear eyesight, even with glasses, finds study
New research shows that 28% of people over the age of 71 have a visual impairment, even while wearing their regular glasses, contact lenses, or other visual aids. "These findings are important to address, as poor vision is associated with several adverse outcomes for older adults, including depression, dementia, falls, motor vehicle accidents, and even death," said Olivia J. Killeen, M.D., a Clinical Lecturer in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Michigan Medicine, who is lead author of a new study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.
MindBodyGreen
Socially Isolated Older Adults Are 30% More Likely To Develop Dementia
With the aging population growing exponentially, gaining a deeper understanding of longevity is more important now than ever. Caring for ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities means learning about not just what it means to age, but what it takes to age well. And in a new study published...
msn.com
Ask an expert: Which color grapes are the healthiest?
Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Leticia SoaresPostgraduate Degree in Public and Family Health/Bachelor Degree in Nutrition and Dietetics · 5 years of experience · BrazilAll types of grapes have health benefits. However, purple grapes can have more beneficial properties, since they are a better source of resveratrol and anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants that can help in glycemic control, improve insulin resistance, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects and can collaborate in weight control. Purple foods are also rich in ellagic acid, a substance that prevents premature aging and reduces the risk of cancerous cell formation.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Grape.→ Love Grape? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
hcplive.com
Noninvasive CT Scan Could Identify Primary Aldosteronism Patients Eligible for Adrenalectomy
Comparing MTO scanning against adrenal vein sampling, investigators in the UK found the noninvasive diagnostic option could improve the identification of primary aldosteronism and candidates for adrenalectomy. Morris Brown, MD, FRCP. Data from a prospective, within-patient trial conducted in the United Kingdom suggests a new form of CT scan could...
hcplive.com
Anti-VEGF Use for Diabetic Eye Diseases Increased 200% in Last Decade
An analysis of a commercial claims database offers insight into the increase in vision-threatening eye disease among people with diabetes aged younger than 65 years from 2009-2018, with results also detailing trends in anti-VEGF therapy during the same period. Christopher Holliday, PhD, MPH. An analysis of data from commercially insured...
Nearly 1 in 4 Hospital Patients Have Harmful Event During Their Stay
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Nearly one quarter of hospitalized people experience a harmful event during their stay, a new study finds. However, most of the bad outcomes are not preventable because they’re related to known side effects from medications or risks of surgery. The findings were published Jan. 11 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads
On Wednesday, the state’s top judicial official asked lawmakers to refrain from any changes to the bar admission process while a committee studies it. Within hours, a lawmaker vowed to file a bill that would change the bar exam. Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish, wants University of South Dakota Knudson...
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
hcplive.com
Long Covid Linked to Loss of Smell, Cognitive Impairment, Shortness of Breath at 1 Year
Patients with mild infection are not at particular risk for severe, chronic outcomes from long Covid, according to new Israel data. Patients with mild COVID-19 are likely to report symptoms of anosmia, cognitive impairment, dyspnea, weakness and palpitations when experiencing long Covid, according to new data from Israel. In findings...
Study: Irregular and low water consumption can lead to severe health consequences
Though we have studied since primary school days that drinking eight glasses of water daily is mandatory for good health, very few people get to their eighth glass of the day. In a recent study published in ‘eBioMedicine’, researchers have given more reasons why drinking lots of water every day is essential.
ktalnews.com
Health benefits of turmeric
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Enhancing the flavor of food isn’t the only benefit offered by spices. Many varieties, such as turmeric, provide a wide range of potential health benefits. With its anti-inflammatory properties, the use of turmeric for natural medicinal purposes dates back to antiquity in South Asia. Besides adding it to food, many people opt to take turmeric as a supplement. A quality supplement uses the best ingredients for optimal results.
BGMEA Wants Better Nutrition for Garment Workers. Is It Doing Enough?
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is working with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) to improve the health of garment workers powering the world’s second-biggest garment-exporting sector. The duo will create a space for advocating an enabling environment for ensuring appropriate nutrition for ready-made garment (RMG) workers, according to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that BGMEA president Faruque Hassan and GAIN country director Dr. Rudaba Khondker signed in the capital city of Dhaka on Jan. 4. They will provide technical guidance to strengthen the institutional capacity of the National Workforce Nutrition Alliance for scaling up the nutrition activities for workers’ wellbeing....
seniorresource.com
5 Assisted Living Pros & Cons to Consider Before Moving In
Assisted living is a long-term care option for older adults who would benefit from some extra care, but don’t quite need a medical facility. This type of senior housing combines caregiving and independence in a home-like setting. Senior residents are able to stay active and social with support from staff. They also receive help with personal care routines such as bathing, toileting, and dressing.
sixtyandme.com
Building an Aging Alone Plan – Solving the Solo Epidemic
Living alone is a luxury for single people. In my case, I relish having total privacy. It’s because I grew up sharing a bedroom with a sibling. Then, I left home for college and moved into a dorm, only to share another small room. If I was lucky enough...
scitechdaily.com
Doctors Warn of Relatively Little Known Hazard Linked To Open Water Swimming
Older age, swimming long distances, cold water, and female sex are among the risk factors. Often occurs in those who are otherwise fit and healthy, doctors warn. Fluid on the lungs, or pulmonary edema as it’s formally known, is a relatively little-known hazard associated with open water swimming, warn doctors in the journal BMJ Case Reports after treating a woman with the condition.
Letters to the editor: Need rainwater plan; housing shortage
What is Simi Valley doing to collect water to fight against the perpetual drought in our state? California has been in a state of drought for several years, but there are solutions and funds available to combat this. In light of the recent rains, people have been saying “Our drought...
hcplive.com
Prioritizing Early Treatment may Improve Rheumatoid Arthritis Care
Studying quality care markers can help clinicians understand treatment variations and non-adherence in patients with rheumatoid arthritis, which may improve outcomes and decrease financial burdens. Results of a cohort study of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) indicate that prioritization of early care, particularly for vulnerable patients, ensures the continuation of...
KevinMD.com
The incessant hounding of doctors: A look at the lengthy professional disclosures required of physicians
Can you absolutely and unequivocally answer “no” to all of the following questions:. Has your license to practice in any jurisdiction ever been limited, restricted, reduced, suspended, voluntarily surrendered, revoked, denied, or not renewed?. Have you ever been reprimanded by a state licensing agency, or are any of...
hcplive.com
Majority of Patients Hospitalized with Acute Heart Failure Eligible for GDMT Initiation
In a cohort of consecutive HFrEF patients admitted with AHF, the findings suggest almost three-quarters of patients were eligible for combined quadruple therapy. Most patients hospitalized with acute heart failure (AHF) are eligible for the initiation of disease-modifying pharmacotherapy for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), according to new research.
hcplive.com
Cataract Surgery Linked to Greater Challenges in Eyes with Uveitis
Eyes with concurrent uveitis in a Swedish cohort had worse BCVA prior to and following cataract surgery, although visual improvement was greater compared to control eyes. The presence of uveitis was associated with higher risks of complications during cataract surgery, as well as in the post-operative period, according to new research from Sweden.
Comments / 0