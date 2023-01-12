ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Pelicans

The Wine & Gold finally return home after a grueling five-game, 10-day trip across three time zones – welcoming C.J. McCollum and the Pelicans to town for an MLK Day matinee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers finished their recent roadie with a 2-3 mark after dropping the trip...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets: Game Preview

The Orlando Magic have finally reached the end of their five-game, 10-day road trip. Their first four contests have provided mixed results. Strong defensive showings led them to victories over the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers, while lapses in defensive discipline and rebounding led to defeats against the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Lonzo Ball staying optimistic, talks rehab update

Lonzo Ball keeps fighting, so perhaps it was appropriate Monday that he chatted with media in Paris on the basketball court of the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan following a light Bulls workout he mostly monitored. The athletic facility just northwest of central Paris is named for the famed French boxer who won the world middleweight title from Gary’s legendary Tony Zale.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip

After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Viewer's Guide: NBA on MLK Day 2023

Monday marks the 37th year of the NBA celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a full slate of games and off-court activities that promote equality and social justice. Since his birthday became a federal holiday in 1983 (first observed in 1986), the NBA remains committed to furthering Dr. King’s fight for equality and justice.
INDIANA STATE
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Bouncing Back vs. the Pels

The Cavaliers are back in the win column after a 4th quarter surge featuring clutch shots from Darius Garland downed a short-handed Pelicans team. Carter and Justin take a closer look at Isaac Okoro's defense on C.J. McCollum, Garland's late heroics, efficient nights from the big men and much more!
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers at Thunder

The Pacers (23-22) continue their four-game road trip and will try to snap a four-game skid on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Indiana is coming off a 132-119 loss in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon in a game that was a tale of two halves. The Blue & Gold matched their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

SKYFORCE REACQUIRES JAI SMITH

Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has reacquired Jai Smith from the available player pool. He has appeared in three games for the Skyforce this season, scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 28:21 minutes of play. Smith, a 6-9, 215-pound...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NBA

76ers, Clippers Set to Play in LA | Gameday Report 44/82

The 76ers (27-16) are 2-0 on their five-game West Coast road swing, with one-point victories over the Jazz and Lakers on back-to-back nights and a meeting with the LA Clippers (23-22) up next. The Clippers defeated the Houston Rockets, 121-100, prior to the Sixers and Lakers contest on Sunday in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Defensive Player Ladder: Jaren Jackson Jr. takes over No. 1 spot

More than just an analytical tool, a player’s on/off numbers offer a common-sense guide to his impact and value. Assuming he’s an asset rather than a liability overall, the more that guy can get and stay on the court, the better. That’s why the Memphis Grizzlies and their...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Bucks 132

T.J. McConnell put on a show in the first half on Monday afternoon in Milwaukee, scoring a career-best 25 points before halftime, going 9-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range to propel Indiana to a 76-65 lead at the intermission. Unfortunately, McConnell and the Pacers (23-22) ran out...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Losing Streak Ends, Dame Passes Clyde Again In Win Versus Mavs

PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers have had a difficult time winning close games during a five-game losing streak. Luckily, they didn’t have to worry about that issue Saturday night. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter and were able to rest...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Wolves Fall To Jazz, 126-125

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Bulls beat Warriors behind Vucevic's 43 points

Nikola Vučević had the kind of game Sunday in the Bulls 132-118 suffusion of the former NBA champion Golden State Warriors that if it were a game show, he probably wins you a trip to Paris. Vooch, you’re going to Paris!. And so are the rest of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Clutch Player Ladder: De'Aaron Fox, Luka Doncic lead debut Top 5 ranking

Plenty of folks who play this game for a living insist they want to be involved in the heat of the moment, to confront the urgency, feel the pressure, get the ball … to be The Man. Yes, that’s easy to say in the NBA, but much harder to do, and quite honestly, not everyone wants all the smoke or is equipped to deal with it.
INDIANA STATE

