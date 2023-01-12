Read full article on original website
Quick Trip To The Mile High City As The Trail Blazers Face The Nuggets
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (21-22) at DENVER NUGGETS (30-13) Jan. 17, 2023 — Ball Arena — 6:00 pm PST. Portland and Denver will meet for the fourth and final time of the regular season on Jan. 17 in Denver. LAST MATCHUP: The Trail Blazers fell to the Nuggets by...
8 Things the Orlando Magic Did Well During Five-Game West Coast Trip
The Magic forced their opponents into a lot of turnovers – 16.8 in fact, which was tied for the most during this span. They didn’t go to waste very often, either, as Orlando averaged 20.2 points off those turnovers. Along those lines, the Magic’s hands were active during...
Stats Leaders: Klay Thompson, Buddy Hield lead top catch-and-shoot scorers in 2022-23
Last week, we began our look at the top shooters of the season by breaking down the top 10 scores on pull-up jumpers – a list led by Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry. It was a star-studded list featuring many of the top scorers in the league (all ranked in the top 17) and the highest-usage players (all ranked in the top 25).
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Pelicans
The Wine & Gold finally return home after a grueling five-game, 10-day trip across three time zones – welcoming C.J. McCollum and the Pelicans to town for an MLK Day matinee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers finished their recent roadie with a 2-3 mark after dropping the trip...
Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets: Game Preview
The Orlando Magic have finally reached the end of their five-game, 10-day road trip. Their first four contests have provided mixed results. Strong defensive showings led them to victories over the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers, while lapses in defensive discipline and rebounding led to defeats against the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz.
Lonzo Ball staying optimistic, talks rehab update
Lonzo Ball keeps fighting, so perhaps it was appropriate Monday that he chatted with media in Paris on the basketball court of the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan following a light Bulls workout he mostly monitored. The athletic facility just northwest of central Paris is named for the famed French boxer who won the world middleweight title from Gary’s legendary Tony Zale.
Detroit Pistons ‘thrilled’ French fans will see thriving Killian Hayes this week
PARIS – The spotlight is shining brightly on Killian Hayes this week. The Detroit Pistons third-year point guard is in his home country where his team will face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at Accor Arena. During Tuesday afternoon’s media availability at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan (the home court...
The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip
After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
Viewer's Guide: NBA on MLK Day 2023
Monday marks the 37th year of the NBA celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a full slate of games and off-court activities that promote equality and social justice. Since his birthday became a federal holiday in 1983 (first observed in 1986), the NBA remains committed to furthering Dr. King’s fight for equality and justice.
The Chase Down Pod - Bouncing Back vs. the Pels
The Cavaliers are back in the win column after a 4th quarter surge featuring clutch shots from Darius Garland downed a short-handed Pelicans team. Carter and Justin take a closer look at Isaac Okoro's defense on C.J. McCollum, Garland's late heroics, efficient nights from the big men and much more!
"We Can Build Off This" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Minnesota
I feel bad for any Jazz fans who may have heart conditions — watching Team 49 this season can't be easy on the pumper. What helps is a Utah victory, and that's what Jazz Nation got on Monday afternoon. In what's quickly emerging as a theme this season, the...
Game Preview: Pacers at Thunder
The Pacers (23-22) continue their four-game road trip and will try to snap a four-game skid on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Indiana is coming off a 132-119 loss in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon in a game that was a tale of two halves. The Blue & Gold matched their...
SKYFORCE REACQUIRES JAI SMITH
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has reacquired Jai Smith from the available player pool. He has appeared in three games for the Skyforce this season, scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 28:21 minutes of play. Smith, a 6-9, 215-pound...
76ers, Clippers Set to Play in LA | Gameday Report 44/82
The 76ers (27-16) are 2-0 on their five-game West Coast road swing, with one-point victories over the Jazz and Lakers on back-to-back nights and a meeting with the LA Clippers (23-22) up next. The Clippers defeated the Houston Rockets, 121-100, prior to the Sixers and Lakers contest on Sunday in...
Defensive Player Ladder: Jaren Jackson Jr. takes over No. 1 spot
More than just an analytical tool, a player’s on/off numbers offer a common-sense guide to his impact and value. Assuming he’s an asset rather than a liability overall, the more that guy can get and stay on the court, the better. That’s why the Memphis Grizzlies and their...
Game Rewind: Pacers 119, Bucks 132
T.J. McConnell put on a show in the first half on Monday afternoon in Milwaukee, scoring a career-best 25 points before halftime, going 9-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 from 3-point range to propel Indiana to a 76-65 lead at the intermission. Unfortunately, McConnell and the Pacers (23-22) ran out...
Losing Streak Ends, Dame Passes Clyde Again In Win Versus Mavs
PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers have had a difficult time winning close games during a five-game losing streak. Luckily, they didn’t have to worry about that issue Saturday night. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter and were able to rest...
Wolves Fall To Jazz, 126-125
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah,...
Bulls beat Warriors behind Vucevic's 43 points
Nikola Vučević had the kind of game Sunday in the Bulls 132-118 suffusion of the former NBA champion Golden State Warriors that if it were a game show, he probably wins you a trip to Paris. Vooch, you’re going to Paris!. And so are the rest of...
Clutch Player Ladder: De'Aaron Fox, Luka Doncic lead debut Top 5 ranking
Plenty of folks who play this game for a living insist they want to be involved in the heat of the moment, to confront the urgency, feel the pressure, get the ball … to be The Man. Yes, that’s easy to say in the NBA, but much harder to do, and quite honestly, not everyone wants all the smoke or is equipped to deal with it.
