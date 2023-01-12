This post contains affiliate links for your convenience. View our full disclosure policy here. February is coming up fast, which means it’s almost Groundhog Day! We celebrate this in our classroom in a variety of ways, including adding some Groundhog Day activities into our learning centers. This free Groundhog Day Math Facts Activity is a great math center for working on addition and subtraction within 10 for Kindergarten and 1st grade students! It’s easy-prep, hands-on, and your kids are sure to have fun!

