Read full article on original website
Related
1061thecorner.com
New Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis begins work
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – It’s the first day of work for new Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis today, and Mayor Lloyd Snook and the rest of city leadership hopes this is the beginning of a long and beautiful friendship. Not only does City Manager Mike Rogers and City Council think he’s right for the job… but so does Warrenton’s mayor who told the Fauquier Times last month, “I am grateful for everything he did for us, but Charlottesville needs Michael Kochis.”
1061thecorner.com
Kochis to be sworn in this afternoon
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – New Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis is set to be sworn in this afternoon between sessions of the City Council meeting. His swearing-in is on the Council agenda at 5:15. That’s between the 4pm report session, and closed meeting portion. Council then begins their evening session at 6.
1061thecorner.com
Here comes the Wienermobile!
What’s cooking? Ketchup Kaitlyn here! I am a Hotdogger, driver of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. If you are not familiar, the Wienermobile is a 27 ft long hotdog that drives across the country sharing miles of smiles—and we would relish the chance to meat up with you in Charlottesville this week.
Comments / 0