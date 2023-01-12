Read full article on original website
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 9 Grand Canyon, George MasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
streetcarsuburbs.news
The Beat of Laurel: Hidden gem discovered in Laurel
People will often share how they discovered a hidden secret, whether it be a vacation getaway or a unique dining experience. This kind of word-of-mouth information, information that’s based on personal experience, may convince people to seek out that thing, or that experience, themselves. So, let me take a...
Bay Net
Bike And Team Building With The Elite Black Men At Westlake
WALDORF, Md. – A group that was formed to bring togetherness amongst African American male students at Westlake High School is reunited for another year of camaraderie and growth. The 2022-2023 school year marks the second year of the Elite Black Men group at Westlake. The group stemmed from the Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys for Maryland (AAEEBB) initiative, an initiative dedicated to developing and implementing strategies to improve the educational experience for Black boys in Maryland’s schools, according to the Maryland State Department of Education’s website. There are two schools from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) that are pilot schools for this initiative. The state noticed that black boys had some of the lowest test scores but the highest number of referrals. Last year Elite Black Men participated in outreach opportunities and team building exercises. This year is no different.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
mocoshow.com
Nalley Fresh Has Closed After 7+ Years in the Kentlands Neighborhood
Nalley Fresh has closed its Kentlands restaurant in Gaithersburg after just over 7 years in business at the location (261 Kentlands Blvd). Signage was taken down today, as seen in the featured photo by Michaela Belkin, and some contents of the restaurant were being cleared. We were told by those clearing the restaurant that this location has closed permanently. Nalley Fresh has nine additional locations across Maryland, but no others in Montgomery County.
WTOP
Spice Suite opens new Langdon Park store, aims to empower Black women entrepreneurs
When Angel Gregorio closed on the property at 2201 Channing St. in Northeast D.C., it was the home of a tow truck company and little was happening in the industrial neighborhood. It was “ugly and gross,” she said. But after buying the commercial area in December 2021, the...
Prince George’s Co. sorority in need of winter donations for homeless community
OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — The Southern Maryland chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is calling on the community to join them in giving back as they collect winter gear for those in need across Prince George’s County. “We want them to feel the love. We want them to know that Upsilon […]
mocoshow.com
Hypothermia Alert Issued for Montgomery County Starting 4pm Saturday
Montgomery County has extended the Hypothermia Alert for 4:00 pm Saturday, 1/14/23 – 1:00 pm Sunday, 1/15/23. Expect wind chill to be at or below 32 degrees. Wear layers and take extra precautions if you spend significant time outdoors during that time. A Hypothermia Alert is issued for the County when forecasted temperatures, and/or wind chill, in at least part of the County fall below 32 degrees creating a hazardous situation in which hypothermia and frostbite are likely. A Cold Emergency Alert could be issued for the County when dangerously cold conditions are present, including, but not limited to, sub-zero temperatures and wind chill for which it will be dangerous to be outdoors for prolonged periods of time.
Texas BBQ chain opening restaurants in Pasadena and Little Italy
A Texas-based barbecue restaurant chain is moving in on Maryland. Dickey's Barbecue Pit just opened in Pasadena, Anne Arundel County, and is also planning a downtown Baltimore location
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Apartment Complex Sells For $90 Million
Fairstead grows Maryland footprint with the acquisition of Villas at Rockville, announces a rebranded residential campus as The Ivy Rockville. According to Biz Journals, the 210-unit Villas at Rockville (1699 Yale Place) were sold for $90 million. Additional information in the press release below. Press release: Fairstead, a purpose-driven, vertically...
multihousingnews.com
Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community
The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
Bay Net
UMD Inaugural Shuttle Ride From College Park To Southern Maryland A Great Success
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The new shuttle service connecting College Park to Southern Maryland successfully launched on Wednesday, Jan. 11. UMD faculty, post-docs, PhD students, grad students and undergrad students were hosted by the UMD MATRIX Lab team and learned about the available facilities. There were tours of the USMSM...
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to Vienna
The first case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Fairfax County has been confirmed in an adult male deer, the Department of Wildlife Resources announced. CWD is an incurable neurologic disease spread through the urine, feces or saliva of infected animals. It’s slow-acting meaning that an infected animal may not show signs for months, but ultimately the infection kills the animal.
mocoshow.com
Collision Closes Muncaster Mill Rd on Sunday Morning
Montgomery County Police issued a traffic advisory, at 8:05am on Sunday morning, that states Muncaster Mill Rd. is is closed between Windsor Manor Lane and Sycamore Lane due to a traffic collision. Per the advisory, drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and significant delays are expected. Per MCPD:...
Rabid raccoon attacks resident in Queen Anne's County
A rabid raccoon attacked someone in Queen Anne's County recently, and the health department is sounding the alarm.
Hundreds of lost burials found at Prince George’s Co. church cemetery
A church in Prince George's County discovered a lost burial site in the woods near their cemetery.
Bay Net
MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Welcomes Two New Cardiology Specialists
CLINTON, Md.– MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center recently welcomed two new MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute specialists to enhance cardiac services and care to patients throughout the southern Maryland region: Rania Kaoukis, MD, advanced heart failure specialist, and Nardos Temesgen, MD, interventional cardiologist. Access to Advanced Heart Failure Management.
NBC Washington
Maryland Church Works to Restore Graves of Enslaved People
Orange flags rise up like wildflowers from the ground of the old cemetery behind the Sacred Heart Church in Bowie, Maryland. Each of them marks a grave, or the likely spot of a grave. Some graves are denoted by weathered stone markers. But others received no gravestone or marker, a...
alextimes.com
SNAP emergency food benefits to end
Next month will mark the last payment of emergency food benefits, leaving approximately 3,845 Alexandria households with a decrease in their SNAP benefits, according to a news release. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals receiving SNAP assistance received temporary benefits and anyone without health insurance could receive...
