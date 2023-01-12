ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?

Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
SILVER SPRING, MD
streetcarsuburbs.news

The Beat of Laurel: Hidden gem discovered in Laurel

People will often share how they discovered a hidden secret, whether it be a vacation getaway or a unique dining experience. This kind of word-of-mouth information, information that’s based on personal experience, may convince people to seek out that thing, or that experience, themselves. So, let me take a...
LAUREL, MD
Bay Net

Bike And Team Building With The Elite Black Men At Westlake

WALDORF, Md. – A group that was formed to bring togetherness amongst African American male students at Westlake High School is reunited for another year of camaraderie and growth. The 2022-2023 school year marks the second year of the Elite Black Men group at Westlake. The group stemmed from the Achieving Academic Equity and Excellence for Black Boys for Maryland (AAEEBB) initiative, an initiative dedicated to developing and implementing strategies to improve the educational experience for Black boys in Maryland’s schools, according to the Maryland State Department of Education’s website. There are two schools from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) that are pilot schools for this initiative. The state noticed that black boys had some of the lowest test scores but the highest number of referrals. Last year Elite Black Men participated in outreach opportunities and team building exercises. This year is no different.
WALDORF, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Nalley Fresh Has Closed After 7+ Years in the Kentlands Neighborhood

Nalley Fresh has closed its Kentlands restaurant in Gaithersburg after just over 7 years in business at the location (261 Kentlands Blvd). Signage was taken down today, as seen in the featured photo by Michaela Belkin, and some contents of the restaurant were being cleared. We were told by those clearing the restaurant that this location has closed permanently. Nalley Fresh has nine additional locations across Maryland, but no others in Montgomery County.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Hypothermia Alert Issued for Montgomery County Starting 4pm Saturday

Montgomery County has extended the Hypothermia Alert for 4:00 pm Saturday, 1/14/23 – 1:00 pm Sunday, 1/15/23. Expect wind chill to be at or below 32 degrees. Wear layers and take extra precautions if you spend significant time outdoors during that time. A Hypothermia Alert is issued for the County when forecasted temperatures, and/or wind chill, in at least part of the County fall below 32 degrees creating a hazardous situation in which hypothermia and frostbite are likely. A Cold Emergency Alert could be issued for the County when dangerously cold conditions are present, including, but not limited to, sub-zero temperatures and wind chill for which it will be dangerous to be outdoors for prolonged periods of time.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Rockville Apartment Complex Sells For $90 Million

Fairstead grows Maryland footprint with the acquisition of Villas at Rockville, announces a rebranded residential campus as The Ivy Rockville. According to Biz Journals, the 210-unit Villas at Rockville (1699 Yale Place) were sold for $90 million. Additional information in the press release below. Press release: Fairstead, a purpose-driven, vertically...
ROCKVILLE, MD
multihousingnews.com

Howard Hughes Lands $117M for Maryland Community

The project is part of the firm’s master-planned development, the Downtown Columbia Plan. The Howard Hughes Corp. has secured financing for its 382-unit community that’s part of its ambitious master-planned development in Columbia, Md. JLL arranged the $117 million loan that will be used to take out existing construction financing for the developer’s community, Juniper. The five-year fixed-rate loan was provided by an undisclosed lender.
COLUMBIA, MD
Watchful Eye

Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to Vienna

The first case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Fairfax County has been confirmed in an adult male deer, the Department of Wildlife Resources announced. CWD is an incurable neurologic disease spread through the urine, feces or saliva of infected animals. It’s slow-acting meaning that an infected animal may not show signs for months, but ultimately the infection kills the animal.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Collision Closes Muncaster Mill Rd on Sunday Morning

Montgomery County Police issued a traffic advisory, at 8:05am on Sunday morning, that states Muncaster Mill Rd. is is closed between Windsor Manor Lane and Sycamore Lane due to a traffic collision. Per the advisory, drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and significant delays are expected. Per MCPD:...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Welcomes Two New Cardiology Specialists

CLINTON, Md.– MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center recently welcomed two new MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute specialists to enhance cardiac services and care to patients throughout the southern Maryland region: Rania Kaoukis, MD, advanced heart failure specialist, and Nardos Temesgen, MD, interventional cardiologist. Access to Advanced Heart Failure Management.
CLINTON, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Church Works to Restore Graves of Enslaved People

Orange flags rise up like wildflowers from the ground of the old cemetery behind the Sacred Heart Church in Bowie, Maryland. Each of them marks a grave, or the likely spot of a grave. Some graves are denoted by weathered stone markers. But others received no gravestone or marker, a...
BOWIE, MD
alextimes.com

SNAP emergency food benefits to end

Next month will mark the last payment of emergency food benefits, leaving approximately 3,845 Alexandria households with a decrease in their SNAP benefits, according to a news release. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals receiving SNAP assistance received temporary benefits and anyone without health insurance could receive...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

