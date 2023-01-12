Read full article on original website
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
'Logan means a lot to our family': Support dog returned to Baltimore Co. family
We told you about a story last week where a family's pet went missing, but not just any pet, their emotional support pet. Turns out, they have a happy ending to their story as they are now reunited.
luxury-houses.net
Authentic Williamsburg Style Home in Idyllic Setting Lists for $2.975M in Great Falls, VA
The Home in Great Falls is an unique and beautiful home with exceptional custom millwork and craftmanship, now available for sale. This home located at 111 Commonage Dr, Great Falls, Virginia; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,234 square feet of living spaces. Call Dianne Van Volkenburg – Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. – (Phone: 703-757-3222) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Great Falls.
mocoshow.com
Nalley Fresh Has Closed After 7+ Years in the Kentlands Neighborhood
Nalley Fresh has closed its Kentlands restaurant in Gaithersburg after just over 7 years in business at the location (261 Kentlands Blvd). Signage was taken down today, as seen in the featured photo by Michaela Belkin, and some contents of the restaurant were being cleared. We were told by those clearing the restaurant that this location has closed permanently. Nalley Fresh has nine additional locations across Maryland, but no others in Montgomery County.
mocoshow.com
MoCo’s First Full-Time Comedy Club to Launch January 20 In Gaithersburg; 50% of Proceeds Go to Local Charities
On January 20 ‘Give a Hoot’ comedy club, the first ever full-time comedy club in Montgomery County, will launch at La Mexicana in Gaithersburg with a twofold mission: to show patrons a great time, and to give back to the local community. According to the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce, ‘Give a Hoot’ will give 50% of its proceeds to local charities. In addition to comedy shows, the club will also feature murder mystery and hypnotist acts.
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Baltimore school receives $5 million from James F. Knott family
The Odyssey School in Lutherville, Maryland, has announced a $5 million matching gift from the family of James F. Knott. The largest gift in the school’s history will support the expansion and improvement of Odyssey’s facilities to include a dedicated cafeteria, meeting space for professional development and outreach efforts, and additional classroom space. The school serves students with dyslexia and language learning differences.
Community gathers to remember Karon Blake
Tears flowed outside an apartment complex on Saratoga Avenue in Northeast Saturday Night. This is where Karon Blake lived with his family.
visithowardcounty.com
HoCo's Top Spots to Shop
Create your own shopping tour with this guide to the shops throughout the neighborhoods of Howard County, Maryland. From the boutiques of Ellicott City to the bustling suburban city of Columbia, the area offers a wide range of shopping experiences. With Howard County consistently ranking as one of the wealthiest and safest destinations nationwide, according to U.S. News & World Report and WalletHub, this location outside of Baltimore and Washington DC has a thriving economy, mixed with serene farmland views and city landscapes that make it a fantastic destination for a satisfying shopping spree.
Hundreds of lost burials found at Prince George’s Co. church cemetery
A church in Prince George's County discovered a lost burial site in the woods near their cemetery.
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame
SEVERNA PARK, MD – A Severna Park man was woken up by gunfire outside his home on Saint Ives Drive and noticed a bullet lodged inside his bedroom picture frame. Police said the victim heard “loud booms” early Friday morning between 5:30 am and 5:45 am. When he woke up he found two holes in the front door of his home and the bullet lodged inside a picture frame. The second bullet passed through the home, police said. During their investigation, police found a third bullet impact in the brick facade of the home. Nobody was injured in the shooting. The post Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame appeared first on Shore News Network.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville will feature company’s largest water park, 700 rooms
The Great Wolf Lodge will feature the lodging chain’s most expansive waterpark. The quarter-of-a-billion-dollar property is under construction in Perryville in western Cecil County, MD. The 700-room property is taking reservations for strays beginning on Aug. 1. Perryville is about 20 miles west of Newark, off Interstate 95. The...
Nearly a dozen vehicles targeted by thieves near busy C&O Canal trail
POTOMAC, Md. — Officers with the United States Park Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins near a popular area along the C&O Canal. Ten vehicles were targeted by thieves between Great Falls Maryland Park and the Old Angler's Inn parking area on Saturday, according to USPP. One...
Part of building collapses in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews from the Hagerstown Fire Department and other emergency groups were on the scene of a building collapse Saturday night. The fire department said on its Facebook page that it happened at a residential building in the 500 block of Washington Ave. at Washington Square shortly before 6 p.m. […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland?
Located near the Silver Spring Library, La Malinche is a Spanish and Mexican tapas restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. Whether you want a traditional Mexican meal or want to try something new, La Malinche is one of the best restaurants in Silver Spring. The brunch at La Malinche is served family style, with various options, including huevos rancheros, bistec Mexicano, and more. The restaurant also offers churros, pancakes, homemade french toast, sopapillas, and more. It has a friendly staff and serves great food and drink.
Bay Net
Lucky Lottery Pool Collects $250,000 Top-Prize Win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Only a few months ago, a restaurant owner came into Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim a $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. The Glen Burnie resident made his way back to the Winner’s Circle this week on behalf of a Lottery pool that includes 20 of his employees.
ffxnow.com
Chocolate Lovers Festival returning to Fairfax for the first time since the pandemic
A local festival celebrating all things chocolatey is making a comeback in the City of Fairfax. The Chocolate Lovers Festival is scheduled to launch the weekend before Valentine’s Day, running from Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 4. This is the first time the festival has been held since the start of the pandemic.
Fowl noise? Maryland couple facing fines over crowing rooster named Wilbur
PARKTON, Md. — A Maryland couple is facing fines over a rooster whose crowing is not popular with their neighbors. Drew and Jackie Tanenbaum, of Parkton, said they acquired Wilbur in August and love his presence, WBAL-TV reported. “He’s just a really funny rooster,” Jackie Tanenbaum told the television...
Bay Net
Vehicle Crashes Into Hollywood Dog Groomer Building
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On January 15, 2023 at approximately 6:53pm first responders were dispatched to a vehicle into a building the 25700 block of Three Notch Road. Crews arrived on the scene and found a single vehicle that struck the front of Rufflection’s Dog Grooming. The building owner...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman, dog shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman and her dog were both shot in the leg while walking in Anne Arundel County, Sunday. Police tweeted the 48-year-old woman was walking her dog while in the 5100 block of Ritchie Highway. No motive or suspect information is available, police say. Police confirm,...
