Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
North Bergen Walmart reopens after $18 million remodeling
The North Bergen Walmart held a grand reopening, or “regrand opening” as they called it on Friday, Jan. 13. The North Bergen Walmart opened on Jan. 28, 2010 and employs thousands of local employees, serving hundreds of thousands of customers. The reopening follows a huge $18 million, seven-month remodeling project that transformed the space.
Catholic Church plans to sell 31 acres of N.J. ‘pristine forest’ over objections of neighbors
The Catholic Church is slated to sell acres of woods in Ocean County to a developer, but plans to build dozens of homes on the site have yet to be approved by local officials as some community members are speaking out against the deal. The Church of the Visitation and...
therealdeal.com
Olympia Dumbo penthouse tops Brooklyn luxury contracts
Olympia Dumbo is back on top of Brooklyn’s luxury contracts. A penthouse unit at 30 Front Street last asking $17.5 million was the priciest listing to go into contract in the borough last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on homes asking $2 million or more. Fortis Property...
therealdeal.com
Canadian wealth manager signs at HJ Kalikow’s 101 Park
A Canadian wealth management firm is making a move in Midtown, consolidating two acquisitions with a sizable lease at HJ Kalikow’s 101 Park Avenue. CI US Holdings signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the office tower, the New York Post reported. The duration of the lease is unclear, but the asking rent on the space was $105 per square foot.
roi-nj.com
Fields Grade, Alpine Residential celebrate topping-out of what will be tallest building in Jersey City’s Bergen-Lafayette
Jersey City’s skyline west of the waterfront was just amplified. In what will serve as a new landmark, Fields Grade and Alpine Residential on Friday announced the topping out of 270 Johnston Ave. At 262 feet, the developers and officials now have visual context for what will be the tallest building in Jersey City’s revitalizing Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood.
therealdeal.com
Blue Man Group’s Seaport school building hits market for $28M
Blue Man Group has built an entertainment empire on silence. But their landlord hopes to make some noise with this listing. The home of an expensive private school operated by founders of the silent performance troupe has hit the market in Lower Manhattan. The six-story, 32,000-square-foot commercial building at 241 Water Street in the South Street Seaport District is asking $28 million, according to a listing with Avison Young.
theobserver.com
Newark tradesman buys Lincoln Cinema property
The Lincoln Cinema property on Kearny Avenue, stuck in a time warp for nearly the last eight years, has finally been sold — to an Essex County tradesman looking to redevelop the site primarily for residential use. But parking issues — or, more to the point, the lack of...
therealdeal.com
Domain sues tenants who withheld rent when gas went out
For four months, tenants at a luxury Greenpoint building quit paying the rent after going more than three months without gas service. They racked up over $500,000 in arrears. Now landlord Domain Companies wants at least some of that money. In a lawsuit filed last week, Domain asked a judge...
rew-online.com
Private equity firm expands, relocates to iconic 101 Park Ave. office tower
JLL has arranged an 18,000-square-foot lease for growing private equity firm Incline Equity Partners at 101 Park Ave., the iconic 49-story office tower located at the corner of 40th Street and Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Incline Equity Partners will nearly double its footprint in a relocation from 505 Fifth...
Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store
Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Man set his car on fire in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Little Ferry man was arrested over the weekend for setting his car on fire in a residential neighborhood in the borough, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On Saturday, officers from the Little Ferry police and fire departments responded to a 911 call shortly after 9:30 p.m....
themontclairgirl.com
23 Montclair + BloomfieldNews Stories You Missed This Week
We’re back with another week’s worth of exciting goings-on and news in Essex County. To help you enjoy your weekend and spend less time tracking down the news you’ve missed in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area — we’ve done it for you. Among the headlines: Pete Davidson was spotted at Holsten’s in Bloomfield; Montclair scores perfectly on LGBTQ+ inclusivity; Newark Airport resumes operations after FAA outage; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ShopRite’s renovates its Graniteville store. What to expect with the new shopping experience
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new look and feel is in the works for the Graniteville ShopRite. Supermarket owners Kevin Mannix and his son Tim plan for new and expanded departments to enhance the customer’s shopping experience and, as they say, “value equation.”. They said in a...
Upstairs Neighbor Killed In Hudson County Apartment Fire
A 72-year-old man died in a Secaucus fire late Sunday, Jan. 15, authorities said.John Meisenburg was found inside of a third floor unit after a fire broke out in a second floor unit at caround 11:50 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.Meisenburg was taken to Hudson Regional Hospi…
therealdeal.com
Handicapping Hochul’s housing agenda
Everyone hates politics, even the people who also love it. Politics just seems to kill good ideas more easily than it promotes them. Take Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing agenda. If its fate rested on logic alone, it would pass as soon as she printed the bills. Getting the policy right is easy. It’s the politics that are hard.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
New Jersey home explodes with firefighters inside; 5 injured
POMPTON LAKES, N.J. — (AP) — A New Jersey house where smoke had been reported exploded with volunteer firefighters inside, injuring five of them and sending two to a hospital for treatment of burns, authorities said. The Pompton Lakes Volunteer Fire Department in Passaic County said on its...
Jan 14 Vendor List Announced for Morris County Winter Farmers Market
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - The Morris Winter Farmers Market is here. The market will take place through April 30. The Winter Farmers’ Market, sponsored by Grow it Green Morristown will take place in the parking lot of the Convent Train Station on Convent Road in Morris Township The hours are 9:30am - 1pm. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
Comments / 0