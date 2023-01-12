Read full article on original website
John Swift sparks FA Cup replay victory for West Brom over Chesterfield
West Brom did what they could not in the opening instalment of this tie: kill off Chesterfield via a far more convincing display than when grabbing a lifeline in the dying seconds on the third round’s opening weekend. That Brandon Thomas-Asante equaliser broke the heart of the Derbyshire club...
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
