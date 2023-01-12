SoCal’s annual Free-For-All is finally happening again after covid-induced closures interrupted this regional open day for the last two years. On Sunday, February 5, 2023, there’ll be free access to over 30 major institutions within Southern California. This initiative gives the public a chance to enjoy the best of art, cultural heritage, film, natural history, and science at world-class institutions. “We are thrilled to be able to collectively welcome visitors from across the region on this special day once again. The Museums Free-for-All has always been a celebration of the varied and remarkable institutions in Southern California, and it is...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO