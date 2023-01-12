Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Related
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) downgraded to questionable for Denver's Tuesday matchup
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray's status is now in limbo after Denver's guard was downgraded from probable to questionable with foot and ankle injuries. Expect Bruce Brown to see an increased role versus a Portland team ranked 18th (47.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards if Murray is out.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) remains out on Tuesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Antetokounmpo will miss his fourth straight game with knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Toronto team allowing 41.5 FanDuel points per game to power forwards this season, expect Bobby Portis to play an increased role on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (hip) available Sunday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite right hip adductor soreness. Our models project Payton for 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 17.9...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (back) downgraded to questionable on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Simmons' status is currently in limbo after head coach Jacque Vaughn designated the 26-year old as questionable. Expect Seth Curry to see more minutes if Simmons is ruled out. Simmons' current projection...
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (knee) out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Sunday Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Morris is dealing with a left knee contusion. After entering the day with a doubtful tag, he has been ruled out as expected. Terance Mann and Robert Covington should see more work with the veteran sidelined.
numberfire.com
Zach LaVine (hand) available for Bulls Sunday afternoon
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. LaVine is dealing wtih a right hand contusion. However, as the probable tag suggested, he was never in real danger of sitting out to close out the week. Our models project LaVine for...
numberfire.com
3 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 1/17/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) available Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. James started the day off with a questionable designation, but will suit up for the second straight day as the Lakers take on the Rockets. Our models project James for 53.5 fantasy points,...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (quad) out again Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan is dealing with a right quadricep strain. There was optimism he'd be able to return to the court to close out the week, but he will remain out at least one more game. Expect Alex Caruso to start on the wing again.
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hardaway Jr. will not be active after he was forced to leave on Saturday with a left ankle sprain. Expect Jaden Hardy to see more playing time versus a Trail Blazers' team rated 14th in opposing true shooting percentage.
numberfire.com
Amir Coffey starting for Clippers Sunday in place of injured Marcus Morris
Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey will start Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Marcus Morris has been ruled out of action due to a left knee contusion. As a result, Coffey will step into the starting five given the rash of injuries on the wing for Los Angeles.
numberfire.com
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) out versus Minnesota Monday
The Utah Jazz ruled out Lauri Markkanen (hip) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen will miss his second straight game as he deals with a hip injury, but it does seem like he will return in the near future. His absence opens up more minutes for Jarred Vanderbilt.
numberfire.com
Tyler Herro (Achilles) not listed for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is set to play Monday in the team's game against teh Atlanta Hawks. Herro has missed the last couple games due to Achilles soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which could send Max Strus back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable on Monday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Edwards has recently been listed as questionable with recent hip soreness. Expect Jaylen Nowell to see more minutes if Edwards is ruled out. Edwards' current projection includes 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable for Dallas on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Doncic's status is currently in question with left ankle soreness although its worth noting the Mavericks' superstar has been rested in the Mavericks' recent back-to-back situations. Expect Spencer Dinwiddie to see a boost in usage if Doncic is inactive on Sunday night.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Doug McDermott (back) out on Sunday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (back) will not play in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. McDermott will be held out on Sunday after he suffered a back ailment. Expect Josh Richardson to see more minutes on Sunday. Richardson's current projection includes 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Kennard will be inactive for his fourth straight game with right calf soreness. Expect Norman Powell to see an uptick in playing time on Sunday. Powell's current Sunday projection includes 16.5 points, 2.9...
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith (illness) on Saturday, Chris Duarte to bench
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nesmith will make his 25th start this season after the 23-year old was forced to miss two games with an illness. In a matchup against a Memphis team ranked second in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points.
Comments / 0