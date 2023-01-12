Pioneers Top Eagles, Move Into 2nd

JEFFERSON CITY — The Tusculum Pioneers closed the first half with a 21-3 run to spark the Pioneers to a 72-59 South Atlantic Conference win over the Carson-Newman Eagles on Wednesday night at Holt Fieldhouse.

Tusculum (9-5, 5-2 SAC) moves into second place in the SAC Mountain Division standings while posting its third consecutive win. The Pioneers also record their fourth win in a row over the Eagles (10-6, 4-2 SAC), who have lost four straight.

Five Tusculum players scored in double figures led by Inady Legiste who finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for his NCAA Division II leading 10th double-double of the season. The 10 double-doubles ties the TU single-season record with former Pioneer greats Ray Christian (1993-94) and James Boshears (1994-95).

The Tusculum quartet of James West IV, Jalen Crowder, Connor Jordan and Kyle Brown all finished with 10 points apiece.

Carson-Newman’s Caleb Bridgewater led all scorers with 17 points as he went 6-of-8 from the floor with three 3-pointers in 17 minutes off the bench. All of his points came consecutively in a span of 6:32 in the second half. Bryant Thomas added 13 points for the Eagles.

The contest was a back-and-forth affair early as the lead exchanged hands six times and included six ties.

With the score tied 22-22 with 7:27 remaining, the Pioneers scored nine in a row including five points from Legiste as Tusculum led 31-22 with five minutes left in the half.

Thomas slowed down the TU run with a layup, but the Pioneers ended the period with a 12-1 spurt over the final 3:53 to take a 43-25 lead into the locker room.

The Eagles roared out of the break scoring the first eight points of the second half to trim the Tusculum lead to 43-33 with 16:40 remaining.

Legiste connected on a pair of free throws and Jordan buried a key jumper to halt the Carson-Newman momentum and move ahead to a 47-33 lead.

The Eagles scored four in a row to cut the Tusculum advantage back to 10 but a dunk by Jacob Hobbs and a Crowder triple sparked a 5-0 run and a 52-37 lead with 12:24 on the clock.

Bridgewater had a putback for Carson-Newman before Brown drained a triple for the Pioneers for a 55-39 lead with 11:47 to go.

Bridgewater stayed hot as he buried back-to-back 3s to get the Eagles within 57-45 with 9:43 remaining. But Brown answered with his second 3-pointer to start a 15-7 run for Tusculum. Legiste’s layup at the 4:01 mark gave the Pioneers their largest lead of the night at 72-52.

The Pioneers finished shooting 47.5 percent from the floor. The Eagles shot 39.6 percent from the floor and connected on 10 3-pointers.

Tusculum edged the Eagles on the boards 33-31 and held Carson-Newman to a season-low on the boards.

The Pioneers host SAC Piedmont Division co-leader Wingate (10-5, 5-1 SAC) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Arena.