ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Pioneers Top Eagles, Move Into 2nd

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6uXf_0kCt5ivC00

JEFFERSON CITY — The Tusculum Pioneers closed the first half with a 21-3 run to spark the Pioneers to a 72-59 South Atlantic Conference win over the Carson-Newman Eagles on Wednesday night at Holt Fieldhouse.

Tusculum (9-5, 5-2 SAC) moves into second place in the SAC Mountain Division standings while posting its third consecutive win. The Pioneers also record their fourth win in a row over the Eagles (10-6, 4-2 SAC), who have lost four straight.

Five Tusculum players scored in double figures led by Inady Legiste who finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for his NCAA Division II leading 10th double-double of the season. The 10 double-doubles ties the TU single-season record with former Pioneer greats Ray Christian (1993-94) and James Boshears (1994-95).

The Tusculum quartet of James West IV, Jalen Crowder, Connor Jordan and Kyle Brown all finished with 10 points apiece.

Carson-Newman’s Caleb Bridgewater led all scorers with 17 points as he went 6-of-8 from the floor with three 3-pointers in 17 minutes off the bench. All of his points came consecutively in a span of 6:32 in the second half. Bryant Thomas added 13 points for the Eagles.

The contest was a back-and-forth affair early as the lead exchanged hands six times and included six ties.

With the score tied 22-22 with 7:27 remaining, the Pioneers scored nine in a row including five points from Legiste as Tusculum led 31-22 with five minutes left in the half.

Thomas slowed down the TU run with a layup, but the Pioneers ended the period with a 12-1 spurt over the final 3:53 to take a 43-25 lead into the locker room.

The Eagles roared out of the break scoring the first eight points of the second half to trim the Tusculum lead to 43-33 with 16:40 remaining.

Legiste connected on a pair of free throws and Jordan buried a key jumper to halt the Carson-Newman momentum and move ahead to a 47-33 lead.

The Eagles scored four in a row to cut the Tusculum advantage back to 10 but a dunk by Jacob Hobbs and a Crowder triple sparked a 5-0 run and a 52-37 lead with 12:24 on the clock.

Bridgewater had a putback for Carson-Newman before Brown drained a triple for the Pioneers for a 55-39 lead with 11:47 to go.

Bridgewater stayed hot as he buried back-to-back 3s to get the Eagles within 57-45 with 9:43 remaining. But Brown answered with his second 3-pointer to start a 15-7 run for Tusculum. Legiste’s layup at the 4:01 mark gave the Pioneers their largest lead of the night at 72-52.

The Pioneers finished shooting 47.5 percent from the floor. The Eagles shot 39.6 percent from the floor and connected on 10 3-pointers.

Tusculum edged the Eagles on the boards 33-31 and held Carson-Newman to a season-low on the boards.

The Pioneers host SAC Piedmont Division co-leader Wingate (10-5, 5-1 SAC) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Arena.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Tennessee falls in AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s basketvols (14-3) took a dive on the Associated Press Top 25 Basketball Poll following their loss to Kentucky Saturday. The Vols lost to Kentucky, who is currently unranked in the top 25, 63-56, dropping Tennessee from fifth to ninth in the poll. Topping out is Houston (17-1), Kansas (16-1) and Purdue (16-1).
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Quarterback Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Tayven Jackson announced his transfer destination Sunday via Twitter, as the upcoming redshirt freshman has transferred to Indiana University. Jackson entered the transfer portal on Friday after one year on Rocky Top. Jackson had five days to pick his new destination before the portal closes, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business

A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville

Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Pastor Taylor Phelps, 36

He was tenderly known as “Pastor Taylor” by hundreds of people not only in Tennessee, but in Kentucky and Virginia. He suffered from a heart attack and passed away on January 11, 2023, while doing one of the things he enjoyed, exercising at 5:00 A.M. each morning with the Knoxville F3- Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith group. His family and friends are still in shock by his sudden death. He was born September 30, 1986, in Madisonville, Kentucky. He resided in Dawson Springs, Kentucky until moving to Madisonville in 2000.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton church built by slaves honors Martin Luther King Jr.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Churches across the nation celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this Sunday. Worshippers gathered in the St. Thomas Episcopal Church to honor and give thanks to King. The building that the church now occupies was built by slaves between 1861 and 1865, originally as a Southern Methodist church. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WATE

Tornado damage in Jefferson County

Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development

Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m …. Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee family feeds homeless to honor mother’s memory

The tax filing process the last few years was a little different because of the pandemic, people were getting more money back thanks to big tax breaks. Knoxville man remembers his fight to give Martin Luther King Jr. Ave it’s name. Updated: 10 hours ago. Harold Middlebrook befriended King...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Frosty cold start to Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a frosty cold start to Sunday with temperatures in the 20s, but feeling like the teens for many of us. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Snow falls in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Preparing the roads for snow

Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County. Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.
BRISTOL, VA
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

468
Followers
4K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy