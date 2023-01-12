Read full article on original website
WSIU Almanac 1.17.23
In Carterville, The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois is hosting the Youth of the Year Celebration on Thursday, January 26 from 6:00- 8:00 PM. at John A Logan College. Join the community for an evening of celebrating extraordinary achievements honoring exceptional Club members. More details at www.bgcsi.org. Southeastern...
Orphans fall to Mount Vernon on Friday
Despite having a good season overall, the Centralia Orphans fell 43-39 to Mount Vernon on Friday night. Daryle Jones, with 15 points, was the leading scorer for Centralia while Navontae Nesbit Jr., with 19 points, was the leading scorer for Mount Vernon. According to MaxPreps, Centralia is 14-4 overall and 4-2 in conference (2nd in the South Seven) while Mount Vernon is 13-6 overall and 6-0 in conference (1st in the South Seven). Featured below are images from Friday’s game.
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
As students return after winter break, what is Southern Illinois University doing about gun violence?
CARBONDALE, IL — Gun violence at an off-campus party in Carbondale, Illinois, forever changed Michelle Dietzel’s world. She was a transfer student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and now she hopes the school will continue to fight against gun violence in the community. This, as SIU students return...
Murray State basketball player jailed on marijuana charges
PADUCAH, KY - Murray State basketball student-athlete Kenny White Jr. was arrested on Sunday on marijuana charges after a traffic stop near Livingston County. White was charged with six offenses, including operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no registration, no registration receipt and driving with one headlight.
Ina home expected to be total loss following Saturday night fire
Jefferson Fire says a double wide manufactured home in Ina is expected to be a total loss following a late Saturday night fire. The fire was at 204 North Elm. The home was vacant following a recent death. An Ameren repairman was working on a power problem when he discovered...
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
Best BBQ in Illinois, according to the Food Network
ST. LOUIS — Not everyone thinks of southern Illinois barbecue. Chicago tends to overwhelm lists of the best food in the state. The Food Network just picked a Murphysboro restaurant for their “50 States of Barbecue” list. The owner of 17th St BBQ has several Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest wins under […]
Semi crash cleared on Kentucky side of Cairo Bridge
A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the bridge, before running off the road. The truck went off the...
EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill
(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois. The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles. The width of the path...
Carbondale Branch of the NAACP host 41st MLK Scholarship Breakfast
The Carbondale branch of the NAACP hosted dozens of people from the community at their 41st MLK Scholarship Breakfast. The SIU Student Center Ballrooms were packed with people celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday morning. This year's featured speaker is Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton...
Beshear appoints Princeton woman, Paducah man to state advisory board
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear appointed the executive director of an economic development nonprofit based in Marion, Kentucky to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Amanda Davenport of Princeton is involved with the Lake Barkley Partnership, which works with businesses and organizations in Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties. Her term ends Dec. 27, 2026.
Local groups work to combat gun violence in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL - Gun violence continues to be an issue nationwide but it's also a local problem that's hitting cities like Carbondale, Illinois. "Missed every vital organ. Bullet was lodged between my heart and my lungs and by the grace of God I'm still here." Van Ikner is talking about...
Nine southern Illinoisans arrested over illegal drug activity, surge in vehicle thefts
Authorities have arrested nine people accused of illegal drug activity and a surge in vehicle thefts last year.
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
Truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash into a home in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, January 16. The crash happened on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to Cape Girardeau Police, no one was inside the home when the...
Light snow leads to numerous crashes and vehicles running off the road
Area police departments report numerous crashes and vehicles sliding off the road following the dusting of snow early Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reported over 20 calls for wrecks and motorist assists for sliding off slick roads. There were no injuries reported in any of the crashes. Most of the issues were around bridges and overpasses. Multiple calls were received along US 50 east of Salem near Kinmundy Road and US 51 at Wisher Road south of Patoka.
Metropolis Police warn of "addictive" Girl Scout Cookies
With tongue firmly in cheek, the Metropolis Police Department is "warning" residents about a wave of addictive items headed for the area. In a post to social media, Metropolis Police said the addictive items have names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They go on to...
Small rural hospitals in Illinois struggling to stay viable in 2023
(The Center Square) – Nearly a million and a half Illinoisans depend on small rural hospitals for care, but most under-25-bed hospitals are fighting to keep their doors open. Randall Dauby is CEO of Pinckneyville Community Hospital, a critical care hospital with 21 inpatient beds in southern Illinois. “Small...
