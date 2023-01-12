Ukrainska Pravda broke ground in the year 2000 when it became Ukraine's first online newspaper. Now, nearly a year into the current war with Russia, and despite frequent air raids and intermittent electricity, the "UP" newsroom continues to operate. Charles Sennott, the founder of The GroundTruth Project, which supports independent newsrooms around the world, recently visited the staff in the capital Kyiv. He spoke to The World’s host Marco Werman.

1 DAY AGO