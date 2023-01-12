ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A day in the life of the Ukrainian media

Ukrainska Pravda broke ground in the year 2000 when it became Ukraine's first online newspaper. Now, nearly a year into the current war with Russia, and despite frequent air raids and intermittent electricity, the "UP" newsroom continues to operate. Charles Sennott, the founder of The GroundTruth Project, which supports independent newsrooms around the world, recently visited the staff in the capital Kyiv. He spoke to The World’s host Marco Werman.
Lula promises sustainable development for the Amazon

Valdemar de Assis corralled his herd of cattle back into their pen after a day in the field. He’s a family farmer whose land runs alongside the Trans-Amazon highway in the Amazonian state of Pará. The lush forest here was cut decades ago amid a government push to open up the jungle. Assis grew up here on a farm. Today, he said, he has about 300 cows.

