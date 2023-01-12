ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us

INDIANAPOLIS — After In-N-Out made history with the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, “What about us?”. For Hoosiers, the answer (for now) is if you want a double-double “animal style,” you’ll need to...
Above-average temps today, not record-breaking

Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, above average for this time of year when highs are normally in the 30s. However, these temperatures will not break any records.
Chris forecasts a mild week

We'll have above average temperatures and more rain later this week.
Rain moving in this afternoon

Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week.
Supporters rally in rain for Whitfield family

INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 50 supporters rallied in the rain Monday on Monument Circle in support of the family of Herman Whitfield III, the northeast side man who died last April after his parents called Indianapolis police to respond to a mental health crisis at their home. Raw police body-worn...
Beth forecasts an active week of weather

We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries.
Woman in custody after Anderson stabbing

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police have a woman in custody after a man said she stabbed him during a dispute Monday. The Anderson Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of Fulton Street shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the man and applied a tourniquet before transporting him to an Indianapolis hospital.
Rain, temperature records hold for this date

We are looking at another mild day ahead but not record-breaking warmth this afternoon. Rain is also on tap for the day, but again, not looking at record-breaking rainfall for the day.
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses

Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield. The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.
‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun

A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment.
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Broad Ripple. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from...
Showers moving in, mild stretch continues

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the 30s and mostly cloudy skies moving in. We keep the mostly cloudy skies for this afternoon with showers likely too. Temperatures will stay above average until the end of the week. Showers and mild temperatures. For the...
Man dies in house fire

Dry for today, rain on the way to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning dry with temperatures in the 50s. Our highs today will be in the 50s as well this afternoon. We are dry for the day before rain chances move in for Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning. Dry, mild Tuesday. For the rest...
Family of Herman Whitfield III releases more bodycam footage of son’s death in IMPD custody

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released more bodycam footage of their son’s death while in police custody. Whitfield died after officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to his parents’ home on April 25, 2022. The 39-year-old man was in the midst of a mental health crisis, his parents said, and called 911 to request an ambulance. His father told police his son was “having a psychosis.”
A great day ahead; More rain coming this week

We’re drying out Tuesday morning and temperatures are very mild to start the day. The ground is still damp but the rain has moved on. Temperatures have already hit their high for the day. We were at 53° around 1 a.m. Since then, temperatures have dropped slightly behind the passage of a front and clearing skies.
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W....
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested a local man and woman after nearly a dozen suspected overdoses occurred over the holiday weekend which police believe were caused by laced drugs. On Tuesday the Kokomo police announced the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls,...
