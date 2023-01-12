Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us
INDIANAPOLIS — After In-N-Out made history with the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, “What about us?”. For Hoosiers, the answer (for now) is if you want a double-double “animal style,” you’ll need to...
cbs4indy.com
Above-average temps today, not record-breaking
Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, above average for this time of year when highs are normally in the 30s. However, these temperatures will not break any records. cbs4indy.com/weather. Above-average temps today, not record-breaking. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, above average...
cbs4indy.com
Chris forecasts a mild week
We'll have above average temperatures and more rain later this week. We'll have above average temperatures and more rain later this week. A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his...
cbs4indy.com
‘Like a dad to me’: Community honors Indy football coach killed in road rage incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Mychel Richardson, a 10-year-old youth football player, regards the late Richard Donnell Hamilton as a father figure and is heartbroken over his coach’s death. “If I got mad, he would help me like build back up,” Richardson said. Hamilton, lovingly called “Coach Nell”, was killed...
cbs4indy.com
Rain moving in this afternoon
Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week. Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week. Man dies in house fire. A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. ‘Disturbing’:...
cbs4indy.com
Supporters rally in rain for Whitfield family
INDIANAPOLIS — Approximately 50 supporters rallied in the rain Monday on Monument Circle in support of the family of Herman Whitfield III, the northeast side man who died last April after his parents called Indianapolis police to respond to a mental health crisis at their home. Raw police body-worn...
cbs4indy.com
Beth forecasts an active week of weather
We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries. We have more and rain in the forecast and the week will end with flurries. A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …...
cbs4indy.com
Woman in custody after Anderson stabbing
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police have a woman in custody after a man said she stabbed him during a dispute Monday. The Anderson Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of Fulton Street shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the man and applied a tourniquet before transporting him to an Indianapolis hospital.
cbs4indy.com
Rain, temperature records hold for this date
We are looking at another mild day ahead but not record-breaking warmth this afternoon. Rain is also on tap for the day, but again, not looking at record-breaking rainfall for the day. cbs4indy.com/weather. Rain, temperature records hold for this date. We are looking at another mild day ahead but not...
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses
Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses. Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike …. Kokomo police suspect laced drugs are driving spike in overdoses. Man dies in house fire. A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police...
cbs4indy.com
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield. The chase started in Boone County around 3:15 a.m. after the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried to pull over the vehicle on I-65 southbound near the 129-mile marker.
cbs4indy.com
‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of child playing with loaded gun
A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/disturbing-beech-grove-police-release-video-of-child-playing-with-loaded-gun/. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a Beech Grove apartment....
cbs4indy.com
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Broad Ripple. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from...
cbs4indy.com
Showers moving in, mild stretch continues
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the 30s and mostly cloudy skies moving in. We keep the mostly cloudy skies for this afternoon with showers likely too. Temperatures will stay above average until the end of the week. Showers and mild temperatures. For the...
cbs4indy.com
Man dies in house fire
A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. A man is dead following a house fire on Indy's northwest side. ‘Disturbing’: Beech Grove police release video of …. A father is in jail after his young son was seen waving a gun around outside a...
cbs4indy.com
Dry for today, rain on the way to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning dry with temperatures in the 50s. Our highs today will be in the 50s as well this afternoon. We are dry for the day before rain chances move in for Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday morning. Dry, mild Tuesday. For the rest...
cbs4indy.com
Family of Herman Whitfield III releases more bodycam footage of son’s death in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released more bodycam footage of their son’s death while in police custody. Whitfield died after officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to his parents’ home on April 25, 2022. The 39-year-old man was in the midst of a mental health crisis, his parents said, and called 911 to request an ambulance. His father told police his son was “having a psychosis.”
cbs4indy.com
A great day ahead; More rain coming this week
We’re drying out Tuesday morning and temperatures are very mild to start the day. The ground is still damp but the rain has moved on. Temperatures have already hit their high for the day. We were at 53° around 1 a.m. Since then, temperatures have dropped slightly behind the passage of a front and clearing skies.
cbs4indy.com
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W....
cbs4indy.com
2 arrested after investigation into string of overdoses in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department has arrested a local man and woman after nearly a dozen suspected overdoses occurred over the holiday weekend which police believe were caused by laced drugs. On Tuesday the Kokomo police announced the arrests of 38-year-old Dominique Williams and 38-year-old Christina Carls,...
Comments / 0