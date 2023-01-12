Oregon Man Sentenced to Nearly 26 Years for Driving Drunk Into Homeless Camp, Killing Four

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Meth, M30 pills seized from SE Portland burglary suspect
A 21-year-old man is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespassing after authorities say he broke into a Southeast Portland business early Sunday morning.
Outlook Online
Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest
Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
Homicide unit investigates shooting death in Northeast Portland
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man died from a gunshot wound injury Monday afternoon, the Portland Police Bureau said.
Cornelius man pleads guilty to murdering wife in front of children
A Cornelius man pleaded guilty Thursday of murdering his wife in front of two of the couple’s four children, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
kptv.com
Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing Portland businesses
A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Multnomah County Friday after he was found guilty of breaking into two Portland businesses and stealing tens of thousands of dollars, the district attorney’s office said.
kptv.com
Man sentenced to over 25 years in prison after killing 4 in Salem drunk driving crash
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man will serve more than 25 years in prison after hitting and killing four people and injuring two more while driving drunk, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 25, was driving his Nissan...
kezi.com
Driver in DUII incident that killed 4 sentenced to more than 25 years in prison
SALEM, Ore. -- A man who crashed his car into a homeless encampment while drunk back in March, killing four people and injuring two, has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for his role in the crash, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office said. According to...
Plaid Pantry clerk avoids getting shot during robbery
A Plaid Pantry clerk narrowly avoided being shot when more than one person robbed the convenience store in SE Portland at gunpoint.
Channel 6000
Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
1 arrested, several guns seized in Lents neighborhood shooting investigation
A suspect in a Dec. 12 shooting was arrested Thursday after police served a search warrant and seized multiple firearms.
Deputies search Wood Village for suspect in multi-vehicle crash
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent Friday night searching for a suspect in Wood Village.
Chronicle
Burglar Who Set Fire at Vancouver Mayor's House Gets Prison Time
A man who set a fire at the Vancouver mayor's home Sept. 12 and burglarized her house the night before was sentenced Friday to nearly 3 1/2 years in prison. Aidan Michael Murray, 28, no address listed, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson, second-degree malicious mischief and residential burglary in Clark County Superior Court. As part of the plea agreement, charges of third-degree theft and second-degree burglary were dismissed.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Lebanon-Express
Seeing red: Brownsville man facing felony charge for painting curb
In the span of a day, sometime between April 7 and April 8 last year, in one of Brownsville's tonier residential neighborhoods, a stretch of curb changed colors without warning. Now a local man — whose home does not front the aforementioned street — faces a charge of criminal mischief....
Clark County deputy won’t be charged in shooting death of Officer Sahota
The Clark County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that deputy John Feller will not be charged for shooting and killing off-duty Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota.
Vehicles collide in Southeast Portland, driver dies
One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
Suspect fired shot while driving stolen vehicle, police say
A suspect who fired at least one shot at another individual while eluding police in a stolen car was arrested on Thursday, authorities say.
Man convicted after 18-month-old boy assaulted, tests positive for meth
A Tigard man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after an 18-month-old boy in his care endured "very violent and repetitive blows" and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Comments / 5