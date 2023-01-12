ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, OH

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in Hocking County crash

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet.  West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF

Strussion home searched with high-tech equipment

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city. They are taking the search one step...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Remains of Long-Dead Man, Mother Found in Carroll Home

ROSE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A gruesome discovery at a home in the Lake Mohawk area of Carroll County, where it appears a man and his elderly mother had been dead for a year and a half. The Repository says the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
WHEELING, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County indictments include man charged with thefts from Hino

PARKERSBURG — A man charged with 37 counts of destruction of property from an October break-in at Hino Motors was one of 71 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was indicted on 37 counts of destruction of...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man found dead on Ohio road with gunshot wounds, one person arrested

Ohio officials found a man dead on a roadway on Monday. Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The coroner’s office was called and the […]
ROSEVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County. They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant. County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs. “The most exciting […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local West Virginia doctor honored with national prize

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing home held a reception Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in honor of Dr. William Mercer for his dedicated service to staff and residents, and for being awarded a national prize. Mercer received the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize from American Public Health Association (APHA) for two programs […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
GLEN DALE, WV
WDTN

Two sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose

Judge George McCarthy allowed jail time credit for time served while awaiting trial and ordered that all counts, including charges from a separate case, which included two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, run concurrently.
GLOUSTER, OH
WTRF- 7News

Former Belmont County doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substance pills

A former doctor in Ohio was found guilty for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Officials […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy