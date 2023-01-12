Read full article on original website
Three injured in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including a child, were injured in a crash in Hocking County Saturday afternoon. The Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened when a 2015 Nissan Versa was driving south on Scotts Creek Road south of Logan at approximately 4:30 p.m. For some […]
Millions in business investments for the area and a couple is saved from a fire by an unlikely hero: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. A new legislative session in West Virginia also means Governor Justice laid out his plans in the State of the State Address, including his most ambitious personal income tax proposal yet. West Virginia Governor proposes 50 percent income tax cut over 3 years That […]
Update: Driver in Friday’s fatal head-on crash identified
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local woman, Ilene Viers, has died following a head-on collision on Division Street Friday afternoon. Viers was 83-years old and from Washington, West Virginia. According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, the wreck was between a tractor-trailer and an SUV just after 1 P.M. on Friday.
Strussion home searched with high-tech equipment
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city. They are taking the search one step...
Remains of Long-Dead Man, Mother Found in Carroll Home
ROSE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A gruesome discovery at a home in the Lake Mohawk area of Carroll County, where it appears a man and his elderly mother had been dead for a year and a half. The Repository says the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has...
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
Wood County indictments include man charged with thefts from Hino
PARKERSBURG — A man charged with 37 counts of destruction of property from an October break-in at Hino Motors was one of 71 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was indicted on 37 counts of destruction of...
Perry County Arrests 25-Year-Old Man in Connection of Gun Shot Victim
PERRY COUNTY – On January 9, 2023, at 12:36 pm Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The...
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in Ohio
If you love cheese, you may be excited to learn that a popular local restaurant in Ohio is opening a new location next week, making it even easier for you to satisfy your cheese cravings. Read on to learn more.
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
After more than 60 years, this central Ohio business is closing its doors for good
Since 1947, Gahanna Hardware has offered a little bit of everything from its home at 73 N. High St. But like all good things, even this Olde Gahanna fixture is coming to an end. According to a statement from owner Twyla Edgell posted to Gahanna Hardware’s website, the long-standing business...
Man found dead on Ohio road with gunshot wounds, one person arrested
Ohio officials found a man dead on a roadway on Monday. Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The coroner’s office was called and the […]
Man Gets Jail Time for Hunting on Private Property Without Permission
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As a repeat offender, a Carroll County man got some jail time for hunting on private property without permission during the recent deer gun week. The ODNR Division of Wildlife says the man was sentenced to 45 days in jail by a...
Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County. They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant. County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs. “The most exciting […]
Local West Virginia doctor honored with national prize
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing home held a reception Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in honor of Dr. William Mercer for his dedicated service to staff and residents, and for being awarded a national prize. Mercer received the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize from American Public Health Association (APHA) for two programs […]
Sheriff’s Office in Ohio releases photos of truck driven by ‘armed and dangerous’ man
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says it is still looking for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint. Michael R. Atkinson, 41, of Coolville, Ohio, is accused of entering a home while brandishing a sawed-off shotgun. He stole money and a firearm, the Sheriff’s Office says. […]
West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
Two sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose
Judge George McCarthy allowed jail time credit for time served while awaiting trial and ordered that all counts, including charges from a separate case, which included two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, run concurrently.
Former Belmont County doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substance pills
A former doctor in Ohio was found guilty for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Officials […]
