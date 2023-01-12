ELIZABETHTON — In order to meet the future needs for transportation and mobility, cities must begin planning to meet those needs now. While such planning is important, it is also costly. Elizabethton has been fortunate enough to win a $175,000 Transportation Planning Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation during the latest award cycle for 2021-2022. Logan Engle, director of planning and economic development for the city said that even better, there is no matching funds needed from the city because the city qualified as an area of economic distress.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO