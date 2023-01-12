Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Section of Elk Avenue in Elizabethton closed for utility relocation
ELIZABETHTON — The eastbound lane of Elk Avenue, leading into downtown Elizabethton is now closed for road construction activities. Motorists using Elk Avenue from the west side of Elizabethton and from Johnson City can detour around the construction site by taking Broad Street for a few blocks and then turning right onto Lynn, Sycamore or other streets running north to downtown.
Kingsport Chick-fil-A announces planned reopening date
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s only Chick-fil-A closed its doors last year so the restaurant could be demolished and rebuilt with improvements. Now, six months later, a planned reopening date has been announced. In a Facebook post, the restaurant revealed a target reopening date of Jan. 26. The Kingsport Chick-fil-A, located at 1205 E. Stone […]
Kingsport Times-News
Bridge work expected to extend into February
JOHNSON CITY — Work on the bridge over Boone Lake on U.S. Highway 11-E/19-W is behind schedule and likely will extend into February, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman. An earlier projection had the work scheduled for completion in November.
supertalk929.com
Study Being Conducted On Busy Kingsport Highway Interchange
A study is underway to review safety issues, future development potential, current and future traffic counts and other traffic issues at one of Kingsport’s busiest highway interchanges. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will spend more than 124 thousand dollars to examine the John B. Dennis Highway and East Stone Drive interchange and the surrounding area. Public input is being sought for the study and citizens can provide feedback through an online survey that remains open until January 31.
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee Donor Services donates computers to Hunger First
KINGSPORT — Hunger First now finds itself in possession of computer hard drives and laptops after a donation from an organ procurement organization. “We are extremely excited to receive this donation,” said Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First. “These computers will help our homeless and low-income population find jobs and learn new skills.”
Johnson City Press
Local Rogersville business owner places family-owned restaurant for sale
ROGERSVILLE— Oh Henry’s, a family-owned restaurant located in downtown Rogersville, which has been a part of the community for over 30 years, has been placed for sale. Still, the owner hopes the next owner continues its legacy. Oh Henry’s History.
Kingsport Times-News
Jan. 24 open house will provide public input for Downtown Elizabethton mobility study
ELIZABETHTON — In order to meet the future needs for transportation and mobility, cities must begin planning to meet those needs now. While such planning is important, it is also costly. Elizabethton has been fortunate enough to win a $175,000 Transportation Planning Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation during the latest award cycle for 2021-2022. Logan Engle, director of planning and economic development for the city said that even better, there is no matching funds needed from the city because the city qualified as an area of economic distress.
Kingsport Times-News
ECU helps fund van for Y on Wheels program
KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union has pledged $35,000 over five years to help buy a 2018 Nissan NV Passenger SL van, according to a YMCA press release. The release said the van and donation will increase accessibility to resources, programs, meals and child care to families in under-served communities in Kingsport.
wjhl.com
Preparing the roads for snow
Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady …. Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County. Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.
Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a home on New Hampshire Avenue around 4 p.m. where they observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the house. Crews extinguished the fire but were called back to the home around 6:30 […]
Fire visible from I-26 caught on camera
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A structure fire with smoke visible from Interstate 26 in Johnson City occurred Sunday afternoon. A viewer sent News Channel 11 dash cam footage as they drove by the location near exit 22 on I-26. A call reporting the fire came in around 5 p.m., and three engines and two […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City police seek robbery suspect
The Johnson City Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a man suspected of robbing a local convenience store. Police say that a man wearing a gray ball cap, hooded sweater, gray shorts and a white bandana robbed a Roadrunner Market at 832 N. State of Franklin Rd. just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 16. He allegedly brandished a gun, pointed it at the clerk and demanded everything in the store's register.
Johnson City Press
Supper can be special at Libby's Lodge
My dining partner and I had spent a winter afternoon in Elizabethton visiting friends, and were starting for home when my partner declared she was hungry and asked where we could find some good home cooking. I recalled a place on Broad Street that was named after a dog, and...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan sheriff to walk among warriors in Holy Land
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy will soon find himself on a journey. It’s a spiritual journey. An emotional journey. A warrior’s journey.
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
Snow falls in Unicoi County
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
JCPD: Man arrested after pursuit in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson city man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police on Saturday evening. Gauge Layne was arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and causing property damage in the process, according to a release from the Johnson City Police Department. The release states officers were in the area of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Judy Ann Johnson Eidson
CHURCH HILL – Judy Ann Johnson Eidson, 64 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center unexpectedly. She had spent her entire life in Hawkins County and was employed as a switchboard operator for Ballad Health. She was...
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
