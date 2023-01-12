ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah says this robe is like 'a baby blanket for adults,' and it's on sale!

By Yahoo Lifestyle, Yahoo Life
 5 days ago
It's January, and that means winter is settling in and the weather is, well, fairly miserable. It also means it's time for snuggly indoor wear. Enter a fave piece of Oprah's (and soon to be yours) — the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic In The Wild Robe. It's probably been awhile since you thought to buy a new robe, and the one hanging on the back of the bathroom door has likely seen better days. So toss that tattered shroud to the textile recycling bin and scoop one of these while it's on sale at QVC— you'll thank us!

Barefoot Dreams' robes are just as sumptuous as their cult-favorite throw blankets. Oprah knows best when it comes to many things in life, and when she added this robe to her Favorite Things list, we took notice. "A yummy-feeling bathrobe is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser," Winfrey gushed in 2021, adding, "I like that these have a roomy fit and that the ribbed material and hood up the cozy factor even more."

Though it's clearly the perfect item for post-shower relaxation and Sunday afternoon couch time, we've been known to walk the dog wearing it over leggings and a T-shirt. It could definitely pass for a long cardigan or duster with its chic animal print and neutral colorways. You'll find yourself making every excuse in the book not to take it off.

One very satisfied shopper said, "So glad I bought this robe. Just like a blanket but better. It feels so good to wear. Love the ribbing at sleeves and length." We agree. There's nothing like relaxing in a super-soft, cushy robe that holds up beautifully to machine washing and drying.

Just think, next time you reach from the shower to that hook on the bathroom door, you could be grasping at this fluffy, cloud-like wrap — that is, if you snap one up now, while it's on sale at QVC. Don't want to pay it all in one go? Choose four Easy Pay installments of $27.65 instead. And if you're new to QVC, you'll score $15 off your first order of $35 or more with code OFFER. There's really no reason not to add to cart.

