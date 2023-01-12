ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

You Can Help Improve Public Safety with Measure Z Funds

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. If you have a project idea that provides a public safety or essential service to our community, consider applying for Measure Z funds. You can apply for Measure Z funding now through Friday, Feb. 17. Measure Z is a...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Main Access to Petrolia and Honeydew Compromised

Road damage to Bull Creek Flat Road is threatening the main access to the Honeydew and Petrolia communities west of Highway 101. The road that runs west from the highway at the confluence of the south fork and main stem of the Eel River traverses through Humboldt Redwoods State Park, making the road maintenance a state park issue.
PETROLIA, CA
[UPDATE 6:54 p.m.: HCSO Removes Shelter in Place] HCSO Alerts Residents Near Myrtletown in Eureka to Shelter in Place

At about 6 p.m., residents of the Maple/Glenwood area of Myrtletown in Eureka received text and call alerts warning them to shelter in place. According to a spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[W]e have a developing situation with a potentially suicidal individual who may be in possession of a firearm at a residence on the 2200 block of Maple lane.”
EUREKA, CA
Arcata Suggests Some ‘New Year’s Resolutions with a Green Twist’

The City of Arcata Environmental Services Department encourages community members to keep the environment in mind as you make your New Year’s resolutions. Here are a few easy and green New Year’s resolutions that can help make an impact in 2023. 1. Bring and use reusables. It is...
ARCATA, CA
HCOE Recognizes County’s School Boards

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. The Humboldt County Office of Education is proud to join more than 1,000 local educational agencies in the state in recognizing the contributions of school board members during School Board Recognition Month. In this time of unprecedented challenges in nearly every sector of life, board members across Humboldt County have worked tirelessly to support student learning and mental wellness in our schools.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today

A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
EUREKA, CA
Sonoma Woman Injured by Driftwood Tree Along Humboldt County Coast

A woman from Sonoma is lucky to be alive after a sleeper wave sent a massive driftwood tree crashing into her family along the Humboldt County coast. Jessica Maroni was on vacation with her husband Dan and infant daughter, 8-month-old Maria at The Lost Coast on December 27th. They were walking along the beach when a 2-story wave came hurtling towards them. They ran away from the wave but a 3,000-pound redwood tree carried by the wave headed straight for the family, knocking Dan over. It then rolled over Jessica and her baby. Jessica says she heard bones crushing and was terrified, thinking little Maria had been killed. The baby was miraculously safe, but Jessica’s pelvis had been crushed. She was airlifted first to Eureka, then taken to UC Davis Medical Center, due to the extent of her injuries.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Local expert explains why multiple earthquakes continue to occur in Humboldt County area

EUREKA, Calif. — Three weeks after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the North Coast, aftershocks and smaller quakes continue to rock the area. "The bottom line is, at any time, in any part certainly of Humboldt County, there's always a small but real chance of having a significant earthquake," Geophysicist and Professor Emeritus at Cal Poly Humboldt Lori Dengler said.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Traffic Fatality on Little River Road South of Trinidad

A single vehicle traffic collision was reported around 9:20 a.m. on January 17 on Little River Drive near Cranell Road, south of Trinidad. The dispatcher requested West Haven Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and City Ambulance respond to the scene code 3. Originally, the call went out as a possible extrication incident.
TRINIDAD, CA
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Humboldt County, California

Discover the best hotels in Humboldt County, California including Benbow Historic Inn, Best Western Arcata Inn, Carter House Inns, Hampton Inn & Suites Arcata, CA, Best Western Country Inn, Benbow Historic Inn, Best Western Plus Bayshore Inn, Trinidad Bay Bed and Breakfast Hotel, Town House Motel - Historic Old Town, The Shelter Cove Oceanfront Inn.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Man Crushed by Tree Overnight Near Whale Gulch Will Need Leg Amputated

A GoFundMe and a reporter in Vermont provided more information recently on a horrific accident that occurred almost three weeks ago. At about 10 p.m. on December 26, a large Douglas Fir crushed an SUV with an Idaho man sleeping inside at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County. The man was trapped overnight, his leg pinned down by the heavy tree and the SUV mangled around him.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale

FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
FERNDALE, CA

