kymkemp.com
You Can Help Improve Public Safety with Measure Z Funds
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. If you have a project idea that provides a public safety or essential service to our community, consider applying for Measure Z funds. You can apply for Measure Z funding now through Friday, Feb. 17. Measure Z is a...
kymkemp.com
Main Access to Petrolia and Honeydew Compromised
Road damage to Bull Creek Flat Road is threatening the main access to the Honeydew and Petrolia communities west of Highway 101. The road that runs west from the highway at the confluence of the south fork and main stem of the Eel River traverses through Humboldt Redwoods State Park, making the road maintenance a state park issue.
kymkemp.com
Natalie Arroyo Selects Lonyx Landry for Humboldt County Planning Commission District 4 Seat
This is a press release from the desk of Natalie Arroyo, Humboldt County Supervisor, District 4:. “I am pleased to announce my selection of Lonyx Landry for the Humboldt County Planning Commission District 4 seat. Lonyx brings a fantastic skillset to the Commission, with a strong background in education, watershed...
kymkemp.com
‘Crisis Mode’: SF Chron Digs Into SoHum’s Economic Woes After Cannabis Crash, Locals Offer Hope
Today, the SF Chronicle laid down a sad tale of Southern Humboldt’s woes following the crash in the cannabis market. Garberville, the article says “is on life support.” But some local businesses and the SoHum Chamber at least partially disagree. The Chronicle’s writer, Lester Black, lays the...
kymkemp.com
Ink People, Wiyot Tribe and City of Eureka Receive $50,000 NEA Our Town Grant
Ink People Center for the Arts has received a $50,000 Our Town grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for a public art proposal advanced in partnership with the Wiyot Tribe and the City of Eureka, titled “Speaking Soulatluk in Eureka.”. This project, scheduled to take place over...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:54 p.m.: HCSO Removes Shelter in Place] HCSO Alerts Residents Near Myrtletown in Eureka to Shelter in Place
At about 6 p.m., residents of the Maple/Glenwood area of Myrtletown in Eureka received text and call alerts warning them to shelter in place. According to a spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[W]e have a developing situation with a potentially suicidal individual who may be in possession of a firearm at a residence on the 2200 block of Maple lane.”
kymkemp.com
Arcata Suggests Some ‘New Year’s Resolutions with a Green Twist’
The City of Arcata Environmental Services Department encourages community members to keep the environment in mind as you make your New Year’s resolutions. Here are a few easy and green New Year’s resolutions that can help make an impact in 2023. 1. Bring and use reusables. It is...
kymkemp.com
HCOE Recognizes County’s School Boards
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. The Humboldt County Office of Education is proud to join more than 1,000 local educational agencies in the state in recognizing the contributions of school board members during School Board Recognition Month. In this time of unprecedented challenges in nearly every sector of life, board members across Humboldt County have worked tirelessly to support student learning and mental wellness in our schools.
kymkemp.com
Victim in Dumpster Death Remembered by Protestors at the Courthouse Today
A small group of protesters braved heavy rains and windy weather at the Humboldt County Courthouse in Eureka today to bring attention to the death of Jestine Green. The local woman is believed to have died when the dumpster she was sheltering in overnight on January 4 was picked up and emptied into a Recology collection truck the morning of January 5, according to reporting in the North Coast Journal.
ksro.com
Sonoma Woman Injured by Driftwood Tree Along Humboldt County Coast
A woman from Sonoma is lucky to be alive after a sleeper wave sent a massive driftwood tree crashing into her family along the Humboldt County coast. Jessica Maroni was on vacation with her husband Dan and infant daughter, 8-month-old Maria at The Lost Coast on December 27th. They were walking along the beach when a 2-story wave came hurtling towards them. They ran away from the wave but a 3,000-pound redwood tree carried by the wave headed straight for the family, knocking Dan over. It then rolled over Jessica and her baby. Jessica says she heard bones crushing and was terrified, thinking little Maria had been killed. The baby was miraculously safe, but Jessica’s pelvis had been crushed. She was airlifted first to Eureka, then taken to UC Davis Medical Center, due to the extent of her injuries.
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
krcrtv.com
Local expert explains why multiple earthquakes continue to occur in Humboldt County area
EUREKA, Calif. — Three weeks after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the North Coast, aftershocks and smaller quakes continue to rock the area. "The bottom line is, at any time, in any part certainly of Humboldt County, there's always a small but real chance of having a significant earthquake," Geophysicist and Professor Emeritus at Cal Poly Humboldt Lori Dengler said.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Fatality on Little River Road South of Trinidad
A single vehicle traffic collision was reported around 9:20 a.m. on January 17 on Little River Drive near Cranell Road, south of Trinidad. The dispatcher requested West Haven Fire, Fieldbrook Fire, and City Ambulance respond to the scene code 3. Originally, the call went out as a possible extrication incident.
kymkemp.com
Garberville traffic Stop Finds Fentanyl, Meth, Cannabis, etc, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested After Deputies Investigate Suspicious Vehicle Near Garberville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 8:22 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman's body was found by workers at a recycling facility in Humboldt County.
kymkemp.com
Man Crushed by Tree Overnight Near Whale Gulch Will Need Leg Amputated
A GoFundMe and a reporter in Vermont provided more information recently on a horrific accident that occurred almost three weeks ago. At about 10 p.m. on December 26, a large Douglas Fir crushed an SUV with an Idaho man sleeping inside at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County. The man was trapped overnight, his leg pinned down by the heavy tree and the SUV mangled around him.
krcrtv.com
Early morning earthquake strikes coast near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Calif. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake off the Humboldt County coastline occurred in the early hours of Jan. 13. The quake reportedly occurred just after 2 a.m., with an epicenter 8.6 miles west of Ferndale. Reports from the USGS indicate that residents...
kymkemp.com
Father of Seven, Former Firefighter, Foster Parent Passes Away Unexpectedly
Milo Falor recently passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43, leaving behind a wife and seven children. His wife, Carrie Falor, set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Milo’s medical bills and get the family back on their feet. She explained there, “Milo was my soul mate,...
