FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friends remember man killed outside south Columbus McDonald’s
ABOVE: Watch a previous report on Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a south Columbus McDonald’s. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus restaurant is remembering one of its employees, a man who was shot and killed this past weekend in south Columbus. Christopher Mateen, 43, was killed outside of the McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South […]
Sinzae Reed killing ruled homicide by Franklin County coroner
ABOVE: Watch a previous report on Sinzae Reed’s family and supporters calling for justice at a rally at Columbus City Hall last week. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The death of a 13-year-old boy on Columbus’s west side has been ruled a homicide by the Franklin County coroner. According to the report released Tuesday, Sinzae Reed […]
$1.5 million bond set for two accused in infant’s death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two suspects charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old boy last week have had their bonds set in Franklin County court. The boy’s mother, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and her boyfriend, Kyrios Lobentit March Jr., 24, appeared for their arraignment hearing with a bond of $1.5 million set for each […]
Child found after boy steals car with 1-year-old inside
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A child has been recovered and is safe after a car was stolen with the child still inside in the Northland area of Columbus. Columbus police received a call at 8:20 a.m. that a man stole a 2017 white Lexus SUV on the 2400 block of Strimple Avenue. Inside the car was a one-year-old girl. CPD has confirmed the child was quickly found and is safe.
'It's just not fair': Business owners mourn beloved manager killed in shooting at south Columbus McDonald's
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The community of Gahanna is mourning the loss of a beloved manager at the restaurant, Marlow’s Cheesesteaks after he was killed in a deadly shooting outside a south Columbus McDonald’s on Saturday. "It's just not fair, it's not right,” Shanika Sheppard, who owns Marlow’s...
Popular Columbus restaurant closing for several days to mourn after manager shot and killed
Marlow’s Cheesesteaks has been one of the area’s hottest new restaurants since it opened last spring. But for the next few days, the up-and-coming Gahanna eatery will be closed to mourn one of its own. According to Columbus Police, 43 year-old Christopher Manteen, who was a manager at...
Neighbor feels trapped by violence after fatal east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot Monday afternoon in east Columbus. A police dispatcher said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Hampton Road at 12:26 p.m. and found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Saadiq J. Teague, 20, was pronounced dead at 12:33 […]
TELL ME MORE: Victim of 1991 stabbing seeks release of attacker
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was August 1991 when Eddie Bell’s body was carried out of her home, killed by her 16-year-old son Johnny Bell. Lynette Grace was staying at the Bell home that night. Eddie Bell was the mother Grace felt she never had. “I went to the basement and found my spiritual mother […]
Man shot, killed inside west Columbus Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Kroger on the west side. The shooting happened near the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found Paris Royal, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound inside...
Two accused in infant’s death extradited, in court Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two suspects charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old boy last week are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Franklin County court. The boy’s mother, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and her boyfriend, Kyrios Lobentit March Jr., 24, were arrested in New Straitsville, Perry County, Friday in connection with […]
Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
Police: Teenager arrested in Delaware for driving stolen car after running away on foot
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning in Delaware after police said he ran away during a traffic stop on reports of a stolen car. Delaware police said they stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center around 12:30 […]
Man convicted in Madison County woman’s murder on Easter
LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Madison County man has been sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman on Easter day 2022. According to a post on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Zachary Warnock, 34, was found guilty Friday of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and discharge […]
Witness describes brawl inside Easton Town Center mall: 'That could have been a huge mass casualty event'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Nelson Nowakowski was leaving dinner Saturday night when he couldn't make sense of what he was seeing. "It was loud. People were screaming,” he said. “People were running toward the commotion, which made me think they must have known it was going to happen."
One dead in east Columbus shooting
One dead in east Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XhrK4w. One dead in east Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3XhrK4w. Here are the roadway, transit projects that could …. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission wants the public’s feedback on how it decided to spend $148 million of the Biden administration’s dollars. https://nbc4i.co/3iL5mS4...
90 grams of cocaine seized during Marion traffic stop
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Rittenour pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation and ended up arresting a suspect on drug charges. On Jan. 15, Ortavious Hood Jr., a 27-year-old on probation from drug charges in 2015, was pulled over in the parking lot of a Panda Express along State […]
Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead
Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3COxpH6. Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole …. Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3COxpH6. Three accused of shoplifting candy, soda from north …. Columbus police are...
Man shot, killed while searching for his stolen car in south Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 43-year-old man died after being shot near a fast-food restaurant in south Columbus Saturday morning. Police said initial reporting indicated that the victim, Christopher Mateen, was searching for his stolen car when he was shot. The incident occurred around 9:19 a.m. near the McDonald's...
Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody for death of Columbus infant
A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy. Father speaks on loss after two suspects in custody …. A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were taken into custody on Friday after being charged in...
3 sought in south Columbus fatal shooting at McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street at 9:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers […]
