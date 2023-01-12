ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Friends remember man killed outside south Columbus McDonald’s

ABOVE: Watch a previous report on Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a south Columbus McDonald’s. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus restaurant is remembering one of its employees, a man who was shot and killed this past weekend in south Columbus. Christopher Mateen, 43, was killed outside of the McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sinzae Reed killing ruled homicide by Franklin County coroner

ABOVE: Watch a previous report on Sinzae Reed’s family and supporters calling for justice at a rally at Columbus City Hall last week. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The death of a 13-year-old boy on Columbus’s west side has been ruled a homicide by the Franklin County coroner. According to the report released Tuesday, Sinzae Reed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$1.5 million bond set for two accused in infant’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two suspects charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old boy last week have had their bonds set in Franklin County court. The boy’s mother, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and her boyfriend, Kyrios Lobentit March Jr., 24, appeared for their arraignment hearing with a bond of $1.5 million set for each […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child found after boy steals car with 1-year-old inside

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A child has been recovered and is safe after a car was stolen with the child still inside in the Northland area of Columbus. Columbus police received a call at 8:20 a.m. that a man stole a 2017 white Lexus SUV on the 2400 block of Strimple Avenue. Inside the car was a one-year-old girl. CPD has confirmed the child was quickly found and is safe.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot, killed inside west Columbus Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Kroger on the west side. The shooting happened near the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found Paris Royal, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound inside...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two accused in infant’s death extradited, in court Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two suspects charged with murder for the death of an eight-month-old boy last week are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Franklin County court. The boy’s mother, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and her boyfriend, Kyrios Lobentit March Jr., 24, were arrested in New Straitsville, Perry County, Friday in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Sheriff: 2 teens inside stolen vehicle from Columbus arrested during traffic stop in Delaware County

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were arrested in Delaware County Monday night after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the traffic stop happened at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Lewis Center. The vehicle the teens were occupying was reported stolen out of Columbus at 12:34 a.m. Monday.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man convicted in Madison County woman’s murder on Easter

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Madison County man has been sentenced to at least 36 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman on Easter day 2022. According to a post on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Zachary Warnock, 34, was found guilty Friday of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and discharge […]
MADISON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

90 grams of cocaine seized during Marion traffic stop

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Marion County Sheriff’s Captain Ken Rittenour pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation and ended up arresting a suspect on drug charges. On Jan. 15, Ortavious Hood Jr., a 27-year-old on probation from drug charges in 2015, was pulled over in the parking lot of a Panda Express along State […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police: Woman went to pay for soda, stole money instead

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3 sought in south Columbus fatal shooting at McDonald’s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead following a shooting Saturday morning at the parking lot of a McDonald’s in south Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to a scene at a McDonald’s on the 3500 block of South High Street at 9:19 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers […]
COLUMBUS, OH

