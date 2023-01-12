Read full article on original website
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
vidanewspaper.com
Initiative To Legalize Recreational Marijuana In Ohio Submitted To State Legislature
On Jan. 4, 2022, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was originally filed in...
Ohio school district sued after allowing transgender students access to communal bathrooms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents and students backed by a national legal group are challenging an Ohio school district in federal court for allowing transgender students to use communal restrooms consistent with their gender identity. American First Legal is suing Dayton-area Bethel Local School District, alleging school officials violated the religious liberty of 18 anonymous […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Small Towns In Ohio For A Day Trip
Whether you’re just visiting Ohio or you’ve lived here your whole life, there’s a decent chance that you’re missing out on some truly charming small towns. Ohio’s big cities may get most of the attention, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some wonderful hidden gems throughout the state. There are quaint, waterfront towns that rival New England, small artistic enclaves, places full of history, and so much more.
Ohio bill overhauling control of public education gets revived by lawmakers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers have resurrected an effort to strip the State Board of Education of most of its powers and hand the reins instead to the governor’s office. After a Republican-backed bill transferring control over Ohio’s education policy to a cabinet-level position within the governor’s office failed in last year’s General Assembly, […]
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
Householder seeks to prevent recordings being played in corruption trial
In recently-filed documents, former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Larry Householder argued against some of the evidence the federal prosecutors want to bring against him.
Three Black congregations in Northeast Ohio awarded grant money to preserve churches and their place in history
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Today, as the nation pauses to celebrate the life and impact of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., three historically Black congregations in Northeast Ohio received word they are among 35 churches nationwide that will receive grants to help preserve their place in Civil Rights history.
Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WCPO
Ohio EMA taking applications for Safe Room Rebate Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up to 75% of the cost to install or construct a safe room – up to a maximum of $4,875 to homeowners selected for the program.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
Advocates praise law removing harmful language on mental health, disabilities
A law recently signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine finally removes derogatory language about people with disabilities from state law, a move years in the making.
Huge mental health investment coming to Ohio
After making mental health a priority since taking office in early 2019, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed $175 million in mental health expenditures into law.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Wildlife Council Receives Proposals on 2023-24 Hunting Seasons
COLUMBUS, Ohio – January 13, 2023 – The Ohio Wildlife Council heard proposals on the 2023-24 small game, waterfowl, and wild turkey hunting seasons at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Proposed 2023-24 dates...
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
New workers to help with strain at Ohio dog pound
Mahoning County's Dog Warden is adding a few more employees, including a new full-time Deputy to help pick up strays and investigate abuse cases.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
