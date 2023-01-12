We know the Yankees can always hit, and will almost always hit home runs in big numbers. They’ve hit more home runs than any team in history, they just saw Aaron Judge break the Yankees and the American League home run record with 62 and they led the world in home runs again last season with 254. You always start there with the Yankees, with the best home run numbers. But what if they have the best starting pitching in the league this season?

6 HOURS AGO