Yankees' rotation deserves as much hype as lineup
We know the Yankees can always hit, and will almost always hit home runs in big numbers. They’ve hit more home runs than any team in history, they just saw Aaron Judge break the Yankees and the American League home run record with 62 and they led the world in home runs again last season with 254. You always start there with the Yankees, with the best home run numbers. But what if they have the best starting pitching in the league this season?
Red Sox add catcher Alfaro on Minors deal (source)
The Red Sox have agreed to a Minor League deal with catcher Jorge Alfaro, a source told MLB.com's Ian Browne. The Red Sox, who have not confirmed the deal, would reportedly pay Alfaro $2 million if he is added to the Major League roster. The agreement would also include two opt-outs on June 1 and July 1 if he is not in the Majors on either date.
White Sox ink No. 41 int’l prospect, plus son of Juan Uribe
The list of international prospects and players the White Sox have signed in recent years is long and noteworthy. Acquiring talent on the global market has become a staple of the organization, and the approach continues. The club on Monday announced it had agreed to a $700,000 deal with right-hander...
Flaherty eyes bounceback with offseason work
ST. LOUIS -- Jack Flaherty is often no match for the emotions stirring inside of him, even after purposefully working this offseason to improve his body language, get better control of his moods and mannerisms, as well as to celebrate his emergence from an injury-plagued stretch, rather than dwell on it. Try as he might, the talented Cardinals pitcher still struggles to keep his emotions from leaking outward.
Here are the Top 10 LHP prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. While just four left-handed pitchers...
Blue Jays to sign top int'l outfielder Bonilla (source)
The Blue Jays are once again making a big splash during the international signing period. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $4.1 million deal with outfielder Enmanuel Bonilla, the No. 7-ranked player on the Top 50 International Prospects list. The Blue Jays, who have a base signing pool of $5,284,000, have not confirmed the agreement. The deal is pending a physical.
Inbox: Will Judge wear a 'C' on his uniform?
There are less than 30 days until Yankees pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Tampa, Fla. It’s a new year, and it’s time to dig in for a fresh look into the Yankees Inbox and see what you, the fans, are asking about:. Will Aaron Judge...
Dodgers add pair of talented Dominican prospects
The Dodgers’ history on the international market dates back to the 1970s with the creation of an academy in the Dominican Republic. The commitment to scouring Latin America and the Caribbean to find top prospects remains as strong as ever. The club announced Sunday that it has agreed to...
Mets to sign trio of top int'l prospects (sources)
The Mets are excited about their class of international prospects and it could go down as one of the most athletic groups in recent history. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a deal with catcher Daiverson Gutierrez, the No. 27-ranked prospect on the top 50 international list. They also agreed to deals with outfielder Anthony Baptist, who ranks No. 29, and No. 43 Cristopher Larez.
Marlins agree to deal with Bahamian outfielder
The Bahamas emerged as a hotbed for baseball talent in recent years and the Marlins, like every club in baseball, know it. So their most recent acquisition should not surprise anyone. Miami agreed to a deal with outfielder Janero Miller of the Bahamas, the No. 16 prospect on the international...
Could this prospect be the Rangers' next big star?
ARLINGTON -- At a tall and lanky 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Evan Carter doesn’t noticeably stand out on the baseball field. The Rangers’ second-round Draft selection in 2020 may not be a physical force, but a breakout 2022 season split between High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco led to him being named the Tom Grieve Player of the Year.
Rockies to sign power-packed prospect Calaz (sources)
The Rockies are in the process of landing a power-hitting center fielder that has a chance to roam the outfield in big league stadiums one day. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $1.7 million deal with outfielder Robert Calaz, the No. 24 prospect on the international Top 50 Prospects list. The Rockies, who have a base signing pool of $5,825,500, have not confirmed the agreement. The deal is pending a physical.
Cubs legend Sandberg to get statue at Wrigley in 2024
CHICAGO -- When Ryne Sandberg was asked to sit in the audience at Cubs Convention on Saturday morning, the Hall of Fame second baseman was confused. Usually at this type of event, he was either on stage or somewhere signing autographs. "A little bit fishy there," Sandberg said with a...
Twins agree with trio of international prospects (sources)
The Twins understand that operating on the international market is a key component to building a successful franchise, so it’s no surprise the team is active in the space. According to industry sources, the club has agreed to a $2.5 million deal with outfielder Ariel Castro, the No. 11 prospect on the international Top 50 Prospects list. Minnesota also agreed to deals with catcher Carlos Silva (No. 31) and shortstop Hendry Chivilli (No. 38).
Have Halos done enough this offseason?
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have certainly been busy this offseason, as they’ve made several moves in an attempt to bolster their depth heading into next season. They signed outfielder Brett Phillips to a one-year deal worth $1.2 million last week and have also signed left-hander Tyler Anderson, infielder Brandon Drury and reliever Carlos Estévez to multiyear deals, while also trading for outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Gio Urshela.
Tigers have agreements with 3 top int’l prospects
The Tigers are adding a trio of top international prospects to their system, as they remain a force in the market. The club announced on Sunday it has agreed to deals with catcher Enrique Jimenez, who is No. 32 on the Top 50 International Prospects list, shortstop Maikol Orozco (No. 44) and outfielder Cristian Perez (No. 48).
Hendriks has the North Side in his corner, too
CHICAGO -- Jameson Taillon was standing on first base in the fourth inning of his Pirates’ 8-2 loss to the Cubs on Sept. 7, 2017, having singled against Cubs starter Jon Lester at PNC Park, when Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo made an observation leading to one of the “coolest career moments” for the right-handed starter.
What trade of team leader means for Marlins
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. How does a franchise go about replacing a mainstay?. The Marlins are trying to figure that out after dealing longtime shortstop Miguel...
Arenado's agenda with Cards: 'I came here to win'
ST. LOUIS -- On the October day when superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado declined the opt-out clause in his contract -- a move that likely cost him tens of millions of dollars in potential earnings -- so he could remain in St. Louis, veteran Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright looked on from afar and smiled the way a proud dad might.
Cardinals ink 6-foot-9 Venezuelan RHP prospect
The Cardinals believe they have found an exciting young arm in the international signing period. The club has agreed to a deal with Venezuelan right-hander Reiner Lopez, who ranks No. 36 on the Top 50 International Prospects list. The Cardinals, who have a base signing pool of $5,284,000, announced the news on Sunday along with 16 other international signings.
