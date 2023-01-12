ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare

By Cecelia Smith-Schoenwalder
msn.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 152

Karen Tria
4d ago

I think it’s taken a year for all these heart issues and deaths to surface in these teenagers and 20something year olds. Let’s see what happens to these little kids in the next year.

Reply(14)
60
Lewis Reynolds
4d ago

The same CDC who used "scientific" guidance from the teachers union, who coincidentally donated $20M to Dems in the last election cycle. Yeah, um, no thanks. Please don't stick your children.

Reply
54
Barbara Weber
4d ago

More covering up...they know exactly what the side effects are and how many are dying unexpectadly or suffering from heart conditions.

Reply
60
Related
ScienceAlert

COVID Autopsies Reveal The Virus Spreading Through The 'Entire Body'

COVID-19 is defined as a respiratory infection, but the effects of the novel coronavirus are certainly not confined to any one organ. Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.
Reuters

U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke

Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
Michael Simpson

Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong

On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
AL.com

Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant

The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
HealthDay

Avoiding Opioids, Many Patients in Pain Get Gabapentin Instead. Does It Work?

Antiseizure drugs widely used for chronic pain relief are safer than opioids, but not very effective, a new review shows. Gabapentin and pregabalin only outperform placebo by one-third to one-half, clinical trial results reveal. Despite this, the drugs are widely prescribed off-label for a multitude of pain conditions even though...
Fox17

CDC, FDA investigate possible link between updated Pfizer vax, stroke risk in 65+

(WXMI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have identified a potential safety concern for ischemic stroke in people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (Bivalent). The CDC has also emphasized that the data currently suggests...
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Healthline

Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?

Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy