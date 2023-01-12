ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Jewish Press

Soros’ Next Target: Supreme Court

Before I get into the meat of this post, allow us to point out that every year or so, someone tells the truth about billionaire George Soros and gets accused of pushing Antisemitism. They ignore that George Soros is a real-life Dr. Evil. The only difference is that he’s more dangerous and not funny. Soros has disrupted Democracy and Capitalism across the world. But when people criticize the Evil Dude, they are met with liberal claims of Antisemitism. As someone involved in fighting Antisemitism, I can assure you that George Soros’ critics are not anti-Semitic.
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Rolling Stone

Secret Video Reveals Twitter Team Warned of ‘Shooting in the Streets’ Ahead of Jan. 6

Anika Collier Navoli was at her “wits’ end.” Twitter’s safety policy team had gathered via video conference to walk through what they expected to see the next day, Jan. 6, 2021, and began to argue.  Safety policy staff had clashed repeatedly with Twitter’s management over whether to take a tougher stance on incitement to violence by Donald Trump and his legions of election deniers. She and colleagues were seeing worrying signs and feared what might happen the next day. “There might be someone getting shot tomorrow,” one employee warned, according to a deposition given to the Jan 6. Committee.   When the...
msn.com

German Decision to Send Tanks to Ukraine Would Be Made With US

(Bloomberg) -- A decision on sending Germany’s Leopard battle tank to Ukraine will be easier if the US sends equivalent vehicles to the war zone too, according to Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck. Most Read from Bloomberg. Microsoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’. The Green Party...
coinbureau.com

The Next Troubling Step in State Control

A lesson we’ve learned over the last three years is that governments are showing a penchant for controlling many aspects of our daily lives. This is particularly so in those cases where they are trying to stave off some ‘crisis’ or other. More recently, the climate crisis...

