Before I get into the meat of this post, allow us to point out that every year or so, someone tells the truth about billionaire George Soros and gets accused of pushing Antisemitism. They ignore that George Soros is a real-life Dr. Evil. The only difference is that he’s more dangerous and not funny. Soros has disrupted Democracy and Capitalism across the world. But when people criticize the Evil Dude, they are met with liberal claims of Antisemitism. As someone involved in fighting Antisemitism, I can assure you that George Soros’ critics are not anti-Semitic.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO