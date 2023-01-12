Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
maritime-executive.com
Crowley and Esvagt JV to Build US SOV to Service Dominion’s Wind Farm
Crowley will build a state-of-the-art service operations vessel (SOV) in partnership with Denmark’s Esvagt as part of the emerging industry to service the U.S. offshore wind power generation industry. The vessel, which will be built and registered in the U.S. will operate under a long-term charter with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for service operations on the Dominion Energy Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
Stunning aerial views show Niagara Falls nearly completely frozen as western New York
Aerial shots captured the stunning aftermath of Niagara Falls, New York on Tuesday after a monster storm swept through the state.
Low tides reveal trove of fossils on California's Central Coast
"What on Earth was it?"
Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York
Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Gov. Kathy Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans, which are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy. The only thing...
Day after baby whale found dead in NC port, entangled right whale seen off the Outer Banks
A day after a weeks-old North Atlantic right whale calf was found dead in a North Carolina port, federal officials said another of the highly endangered marine mammals was found in trouble off the Outer Banks. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Sunday an aerial survey team...
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
Dad freezes to death while running to store as Arctic winter storm kills 28 and leaves 200M freezing on Christmas Day
A FATHER has been found frozen to death while on his way to the store as the arctic storm kills at least 28 people and leaves 200million freezing on Christmas Day. Major cities in the Southeast, Midwest, and East Coast are calling this their coldest Christmas in decades. There are...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico
Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico. According to fossil records and other scientific evidence, large marine reptiles like alligators might have been a part of the ocean’s food chain and life cycle for millennium during prehistoric times. While alligators might be sighted infrequently on beaches or near ocean shores, they still influence marine life today. One scientist’s research shows giant isopods feeding on an alligator carcass that was dumped into the Gulf of Mexico. Find out why this researcher decided to deposit alligator carcasses into the gulf and what he discovered from doing so.
maritime-executive.com
Boskalis Takes On its 100th Offshore Wind Project
Boskalis has acquired the contract to construct a large offshore windfarm off the United States coastline. The Boskalis project scope includes the transportation and installation of the wind turbine foundations and power cables for which two crane vessels, several transport and cable-laying vessels will be deployed. The contract marks a special milestone for Boskalis as this is the 100th offshore windfarm project that Boskalis has worked on over the past decade.
activenorcal.com
A Massive Atmospheric River is Stretching 8,000 Miles from Indonesia to Northern California
The storm that landed in Northern California this week is one heck of an atmospheric river. The narrow band of strong winds is carrying moisture across the Pacific Ocean and dumping large amounts of precipitation on the western United States. In fact, one continuous atmospheric river is currently connecting the weather patterns between California and Indonesia.
Eating one U.S. fish likened to drinking month's worth of tainted water
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat and are now used in items such as non-stick pans, textiles, fire suppression foams and food packaging. But the indestructibility of PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, means the pollutants have built up over time in the air, soil, lakes, rivers, food, drinking water and even our bodies. There have been...
Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say
BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Thursday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey.The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a release on Sunday the dead whale was most likely hit by a marine vessel of some kind.Researchers say the whale was in good health before the collision. The center said these are preliminary findings and more thorough research will be done in the next few weeks. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber...
natureworldnews.com
Solar Storm Alert: X-Class Solar Flare Could Hit Earth with Power Equivalent to Billion Hydrogen Bombs
A solar storm alert has been issued by astronomers after a massive explosion occurred on the far side of the Sun last week, releasing an X-class solar flare with a reported power similar to billion hydrogen bombs. The approaching space weather event could result in a geomagnetic storm and radio...
Pathology samples taken from whale beached in Atlantic County
BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Friday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber samples for pathology purposes.The Department of Environmental Protection, Fish and Wildlife and Marine Mammal Stranding Center all responded to the scene.This is the third beached whale in Atlantic County within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino and just last week, a whale was found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.Additionally, not too far from Atlantic County, in Cape May County, a 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore last month.New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy (D) spoke after lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels called for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind projects.New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew demanded to halt "any activity moving forward until research disclosed the impacts these projects would have on our environment and the impacts on the fishing industry."
