Atlantic City, NJ

maritime-executive.com

Crowley and Esvagt JV to Build US SOV to Service Dominion’s Wind Farm

Crowley will build a state-of-the-art service operations vessel (SOV) in partnership with Denmark’s Esvagt as part of the emerging industry to service the U.S. offshore wind power generation industry. The vessel, which will be built and registered in the U.S. will operate under a long-term charter with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for service operations on the Dominion Energy Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.
VIRGINIA STATE
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York

Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
WOODSTOCK, NY
New York Post

Gov. Hochul quietly sneaks in proposal to ban sale of gas stoves, fuels outrage across New York

Here’s something that will leave a bad taste in people’s mouths. Gov. Kathy Hochul quietly snuck a proposal to outlaw new gas stoves into the “New York Housing Compact” she unveiled during her State of the State speech Tuesday — urging people to ditch their kitchens’ gas grills and go electric. The ban would affect old-timers and millennials who are obsessed with cast-iron pans, which are tricky to use on electric stoves. “This is plain stupid,” said a 70-year-old resident of Sea Gate, Brooklyn, who gave his name as Victor K. “We lost electricity before, during Hurricane Sandy. The only thing...
NEW YORK STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico

Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico. According to fossil records and other scientific evidence, large marine reptiles like alligators might have been a part of the ocean’s food chain and life cycle for millennium during prehistoric times. While alligators might be sighted infrequently on beaches or near ocean shores, they still influence marine life today. One scientist’s research shows giant isopods feeding on an alligator carcass that was dumped into the Gulf of Mexico. Find out why this researcher decided to deposit alligator carcasses into the gulf and what he discovered from doing so.
LOUISIANA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Boskalis Takes On its 100th Offshore Wind Project

Boskalis has acquired the contract to construct a large offshore windfarm off the United States coastline. The Boskalis project scope includes the transportation and installation of the wind turbine foundations and power cables for which two crane vessels, several transport and cable-laying vessels will be deployed. The contract marks a special milestone for Boskalis as this is the 100th offshore windfarm project that Boskalis has worked on over the past decade.
activenorcal.com

A Massive Atmospheric River is Stretching 8,000 Miles from Indonesia to Northern California

The storm that landed in Northern California this week is one heck of an atmospheric river. The narrow band of strong winds is carrying moisture across the Pacific Ocean and dumping large amounts of precipitation on the western United States. In fact, one continuous atmospheric river is currently connecting the weather patterns between California and Indonesia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Eating one U.S. fish likened to drinking month's worth of tainted water

Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat and are now used in items such as non-stick pans, textiles, fire suppression foams and food packaging. But the indestructibility of PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, means the pollutants have built up over time in the air, soil, lakes, rivers, food, drinking water and even our bodies. There have been...
CBS Philly

Whale found in Brigantine was struck by a marine vessel, researchers say

BRIGANTINE, NJ
CBS Philly

Pathology samples taken from whale beached in Atlantic County

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Friday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber samples for pathology purposes.The Department of Environmental Protection, Fish and Wildlife and Marine Mammal Stranding Center all responded to the scene.This is the third beached whale in Atlantic County within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino and just last week, a whale was found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.Additionally, not too far from Atlantic County, in Cape May County, a 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore last month.New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy (D) spoke after lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels called for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind projects.New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew demanded to halt "any activity moving forward until research disclosed the impacts these projects would have on our environment and the impacts on the fishing industry."
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

