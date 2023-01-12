Read full article on original website
Seminole Heights' Rollin’ Mullet Bar and Grill, an open-air bar and food truck, opens next month
Business in the front, party in the back—and pet-friendly, too.
hernandosun.com
New Food Trucks Popping Up: 1856, Capital Tacos, and Sweets on a Roll
We are in a recession, and therefore many new restaurants are starting small in the form of food trucks. Two new food trucks in Brooksville are 1856 and Capital Taco. Then there is Sweets on a Roll, an ice cream truck servicing several areas of the county. The 1856 food...
St. Pete’s iconic Don CeSar hotel turns 95
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The iconic Don CeSar hotel celebrated the 95th anniversary of its opening on Monday. The Don CeSar, also known as St. Pete Beach’s “Pink Palace,” was built in 1928 by real estate businessman Thomas Rowe as a tribute to a past love and a place for the rich to […]
businessobserverfl.com
The week brought hotel sale, bookstore news, Publix-anchored shopping center sale
Lay your head: The Comfort Inn & Suites Fort Myers Airport, a 90-room hotel just off Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers, has been sold. To whom and for how much is not known. The firm behind the sale, DSH Hotel Acquisitions, didn’t respond to an email seeking the name of the buyer or the sale price and Lee County property records haven’t been updated. DSH says it marketed the property “confidentially” and that a contract was in place within 60 days. The undisclosed — for now — Florida buyer paid cash.
18 new concerts coming to Tampa Bay, including Rauw Alejandro and Jabbawockeez
The Grammy-nominated Puerto Rican superstar plays Amalie Arena in March.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Thousands line St. Petersburg streets for Dream Big MLK parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of St. Petersburg to remember the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
fox13news.com
Feed store closing after more than 60 years
Shell's Feed and Garden Center in Tampa has sat just north of the Busch Boulevard and North Nebraska Avenue intersection since 1961. This Saturday, though, everything inside is going up for auction as the store prepares to close its door for good.
Things To Do and Fun Events Valentine’s Day Weekend – Tampa, St. Pete, Clearwater 2023
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of the Tampa Bay area! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads & listings, sponsored content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
Where to get the best pizza in Tampa Bay 🍕
This week is National Pizza Week, so we’re sharing our list of some of the best pizza spots in TBAY.
cltampa.com
Sarasota's curvy modern masterpiece, 'The Chapell Residence,' is now for sale
A home designed by famed architect Don Chapell as his personal residence and studio is now on the market in Sarasota's Lido Shores. Located at 150 Morningside Dr., the 6,843-square sits on a waterfront lot, which was purchased by Chapell in 1983 for $138,000. A decade later, construction of the home began, and it was finished in 2000, just six months after Chapell suddenly died at the age of 55.
Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend
Your Ultimate Guide to Gasparilla Gasparilla is BACK for 2023! The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is the quintessential uniquely Tampa holiday, festival, event, party, boat show, costume contest, and most of all party. Don't let the Tampa residents... The post Gasparilla in Tampa 2023: The Ultimate Guide to a Great Weekend appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Hillsborough school rezoning could impact home values
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — South Tampa homeowners like Adam Cheslock are pushing back against two of the Hillsborough school rezoning proposals. “We would not have looked here if the school zones were not the school zones that they are,” Cheslock told 8 On Your Side outside his new home. Parents have told News Channel 8 […]
Cold weather shelters open in Tampa Bay area ahead of freezing temperatures
Tampa Bay counties are opening cold weather shelters ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend.
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Spectacular Waterfront Masterpiece in The Heart of Sarasota, Florida for Sale at $5.5 Million
3940 Elysian Woods Lane Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, Sarasota, Florida is a mature landscaped estate is nestled on 1.47 acres and completely private in a small, gated community with only eight homes, was built with meticulous craftsmanship and bespoke finishes throughout. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3940 Elysian Woods Lane, please contact Carissa Pelczynski (Phone: 631-872-3411) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across the Tampa Bay area
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means there are plenty of ways to celebrate and volunteer across the Tampa Bay area.
813area.com
Top 10 Restaurants in Tampa to Visit in 2023
Past ten years, Tampa has seen a major transformation in its culinary scene. Fine dining restaurants are making way for trendy food halls and fast-casual eateries. Also, a surge of immigrant-inspired cooking has left its mark on imaginative tasting menus and new Tampa restaurants. Looking ahead to 2023, the city offers plenty to explore.
wild941.com
9 Of The Most Delicious Milkshakes In Tampa Bay
It doesn’t matter what the weather is like outside, if I’m craving a creamy milkshake I want the best one in town. Since I don’t eat milkshakes every day, I don’t want to just go anywhere. I want the best one that will completely blow my mind! Me personally, I love ordering a classic chocolate milkshake but they’ve must use real chocolate (not syrup) along with creamy ice cream that will make me stop in my tracks. Davy loves anything peanut butter/recesses related. And Orlando’s guilty pleasure is an Oreo milkshake. Here’s a list of the best places in Tampa Bay where you can grab a thick and delicious smooth milkshake.
