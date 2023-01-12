ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

EXPLAINER: What are special counsels and what do they do?

By MEG KINNARD
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtF5F_0kCsnwrM00

The appointment of a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department probes into the discovery of classified documents at the home and former office of President Joe Biden has focused renewed attention on the role such prosecutors have played in modern American history.

On Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney in Maryland, to oversee the department's investigation into how several batches of documents marked as classified ended up at Biden's Delaware home and at the offices of the president's Washington think tank.

Two months ago, Garland appointed former Justice Department public corruption prosecutor Jack Smith to lead investigations into the retention of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

A look at the origins of the special counsel, the position’s powers and what to expect as Hur pursues his work:

___

WHAT EXACTLY IS A SPECIAL COUNSEL?

A special counsel is an attorney appointed to investigate, and possibly prosecute, a case in which the Justice Department perceives itself as having a conflict or where it’s deemed to be in the public interest to have someone outside the government come in and take responsibility for a matter.

According to the Code of Federal Regulations, a special counsel must have "a reputation for integrity and impartial decisionmaking," as well as "an informed understanding of the criminal law and Department of Justice policies."

Though they’re not subject to the day-to-day supervision of the Justice Department, special counsels must still comply with department regulations, policies and procedures. They also technically report to the attorney general — the one government official who can fire them.

The attorney general is entitled to seek explanations from a special counsel about any requested investigative or prosecutorial step, but under the regulations is also expected to give great weight to the special counsel’s views. In the event the attorney general rejects a move the special counsel wants to make, the Justice Department is to notify Congress at the end of the investigation.

WHAT POWERS DO THEY HAVE?

Special counsels are provided with a budget and can request a staff of attorneys, both inside and outside the department, if they need extra help.

In addition to the ability to bring indictments, special counsels are vested with bread-and-butter law enforcement tools such as the power to issue subpoenas and search warrants. Robert Mueller, a former FBI director who as special counsel in the Trump administration led the investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, issued more than 2,800 subpoenas and executed nearly 500 search-and-seizure warrants.

HOW DO INDEPENDENT COUNSELS DIFFER FROM SPECIAL COUNSELS?

The position of special counsel differs in key ways from the work of independent counsels, who used to operate outside the supervision of the Justice Department and who led significant investigations in the post-Watergate era into administrations of both political parties.

One such independent counsel was Lawrence E. Walsh, who during the Iran-Contra Affair in President Ronald Reagan's second term was appointed to probe secret arms sales to Iran and the diversion of funds to rebel forces fighting the Nicaraguan government.

A decade later, independent counsel Ken Starr investigated fraudulent real estate deals involving a longtime associate of President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton, delved into the removal of documents from the office of deputy White House counsel Vincent Foster after his suicide and assembled evidence of Clinton's sexual encounters with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. As a result, Clinton was impeached by the U.S. House but survived a Senate trial.

But because of concerns over the cost and sprawling nature of such probes, Congress in 1999 permitted the provision governing independent counsels to expire.

The Justice Department then created new special counsel regulations, designing a position with intentionally less autonomy for circumstances in which the department feels it has a conflict of interest or wants to avoid becoming excessively entangled in politically sticky matters — like the current Trump-related probes.

Mueller was appointed in 2017 to investigate Russian election interference, a two-year probe that yielded criminal charges against 34 people, including several Trump associates, and three business entities. Mueller did not allege a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. Though Mueller reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, he also did not exonerate him.

Weeks before then-Attorney General William Barr left office, he gave John Durham, then the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut, the title of special counsel to ensure that he could continue investigating the origins of the Russia probe under new Democratic Justice Department leadership.

WHO IS SPECIAL COUNSEL ROBERT HUR?

Hur served as the U.S. attorney in Maryland in the Trump administration and was a close ally of former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a key figure in the Mueller investigation. He also worked as an adviser to FBI Director Christopher Wray in the Justice Department.

According to his biography at the University of Maryland, where he serves as a regent, Hur graduated from Harvard and then Stanford Law School, where he was executive editor of the law review.

Hur clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist, as well as for Judge Alex Kozinski of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

After working at the Justice Department, according to his bio, Hur went into private practice with Washington firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, where he co-chairs a crisis management practice group and works on white-collar defense, investigations and national security.

Hur becomes the third special counsel currently in use by the Justice Department. In addition to Smith, Durham also remains at work investigating the origins of the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe.

___

Associated Press writers Mike Balsamo, Eric Tucker and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House brushed aside criticism Tuesday of its fragmented disclosures about the discovery of classified documents and official records at President Joe Biden's home and former office, saying it may withhold information to protect the Justice Department's investigation. Ian Sams, a spokesperson for...
WILMINGTON, DE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden hosts Netherlands PM for talks on tech chips, Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden praised the Netherlands for stepping up assistance to Ukraine as he hosted Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday for wide-ranging talks at the White House. Biden is also looking to nudge the Netherlands to further limit China's access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions.
WASHINGTON STATE
WausauPilot

U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states

U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal lands to a state, municipality or tribe, it would not be counted as a loss to the federal budget. House Republicans had an identical rule when they controlled the chamber from 2017 to 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Belarus' opposition leader denounces her trial as a farce

DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — A trial in absentia opened Tuesday for Belarus' top opposition leader, who denounced the proceedings as a farce and urged the West to bolster support for the country's beleaguered opposition. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the main challenger in the August 2020 presidential election that...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dem congressman demands FEC investigate Rep. George Santos's campaign finances

Amid mounting calls for Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., to resign from Congress over the numerous lies he told about his biography, Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., on Tuesday sent a letter to the Federal Elections Commission urging the agency to investigate potential illegal activity surrounding the embattled Republican's campaign finances. “George...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukraine building suffers deadliest civilian attack in months

DNIPRO, Ukraine — (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 30 Sunday, the national emergencies service reported as rescue workers scrambled to reach survivors in the rubble. Emergency crews worked through the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Germany to appoint regional official as defense minister

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he will appoint a regional official as the new defense minister following the resignation of the much-criticized Christine Lambrecht. The defense minister-designate, Boris Pistorius, is a member of Scholz’s Social Democratic Party and has served as interior minister...
KIRO 7 Seattle

At Davos, Ukraine 1st lady urges leaders to 'use influence'

DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — Ukraine's first lady warned world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in the Swiss town of Davos that not all of them were using their influence at a time when Russia's invasion leaves children dying and a world struggling with food insecurity.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russian strike toll: 45 dead civilians, including 6 children

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The death toll from the Ukraine war's deadliest attack on civilians at one location since last spring, a weekend Russian missile strike on a southeastern apartment building, has reached 45, officials said Tuesday. Those killed in the Saturday afternoon strike in Dnipro included...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time

A MILITARY BASE IN SOUTHEASTERN POLAND — (AP) — The top U.S. military officer, Army Gen. Mark Milley, traveled to a site near the Ukraine-Poland border on Tuesday and talked with his Ukrainian counterpart face to face for the first time — a meeting underscoring the growing ties between the two militaries and coming at a critical time as Russia's war with Ukraine nears the one-year mark.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dutch Senate expands constitutional ban on discrimination

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — The Dutch Senate on Tuesday approved an amendment to the country's constitution, expanding its first article to specifically ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or disability, a move hailed as historic by rights groups. The constitution's updated Article 1 mandates that all...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukrainian civilians vanish and languish in Russian-run jails

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Alina Kapatsyna often dreams about getting a phone call from her mother. In those visions, her mother tells her that she’s coming home. Men in military uniforms took 45-year-old Vita Hannych away from her house in eastern Ukraine in April. She never returned.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
153K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy