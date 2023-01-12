Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brproud.com
This Week in Louisiana Politics: Gubernatorial race, elections, and crime
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On This Week in Louisiana Politics, more candidates are announcing their campaigns for governor of Louisiana. Hear who is in and who is out after a number of surprising reports. Shannon Heckt sits down with Jeremy Alford of LAPolitics.com to go more in-depth about...
brproud.com
Updated guidelines open door for Louisiana kids to receive diet pills and weight-loss surgery
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Thousands of Louisiana kids may be eligible for diet pills or weight-loss surgery based on updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). “In the US, we’ve got over 14 million children...
brproud.com
Proposed bill aims to have fathers pay half of pregnancy medical costs
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A proposed bill would allow Louisiana mothers to recover half of their out-of-pocket pregnancy medical expenses from the baby’s father. HB 5 by Rep. Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs, allows a mother to take action through the courts to get the father of the child to pay 50% of the out-of-pocket expenses for pregnancy-related medical costs.
Comments / 0