One stabbed in Mission District, victim has life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A male victim has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in San Francisco’s Mission District Monday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Mission Street for a stabbing at about 3:13 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the […]
CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.
KTVU FOX 2
Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police
SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
Police searching for 16-year-old missing since Thursday
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old juvenile who has been missing since Thursday. Michelle Marcoux was reported missing Thursday after failing to return home after school, police said. The juvenile is described as white, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 250 pounds. Michelle […]
Afternoon stabbing on Mission leaves victim in serious condition
A man was stabbed and seriously injured at about 3 p.m. Monday on Mission Street between 22nd and 23rd streets, according to Police Department Sergeant Murray Daggs, one of about a dozen officers at the scene. The stabbing left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Footage on the...
KTVU FOX 2
Lyft driver stabs drunk passenger who couldn't give Daly City destination
DALY CITY, Calif. - A Lyft driver was arrested after stabbing a drunk passenger who couldn't provide an exact Daly City destination. Driver Rodney Glover, 69, picked up two men in San Francisco on Nov. 21 about 9:30 p.m. when the assault occurred, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney.
SFist
SFFD Ambulance Stolen In Outer Sunset As Patient Was Being Brought to It, Taken on Joyride to Oakland
A San Francisco Fire Department ambulance was stolen out from under some EMTs on Monday evening, and multiple law enforcement agencies got involved in its pursuit until it was ultimately found abandoned on the other side of the Bay. The theft of the ambulance happened at 6:42 p.m. Monday near...
KTVU FOX 2
Police activity shuts portion of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Police on Tuesday morning asked the public to avoid the area near 3575 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco because of "police activity." Officials said neighbors heard gunshots around 4 a.m. near Stanyan Street, and police were dispatched to the scene. The road is blocked in both directions....
Missing 11-year-old Santa Rosa girl found
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 11-year-old girl the Santa Rosa Police Department had been asking for community assistance in locating has been found, according to an alert from the City of Santa Rosa. The missing girl, Monique Rameriz, was located at around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique […]
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg teen whose body was found on side of Highway 4 was struck by vehicle, CHP says
CONCORD, Calif. - Damond Lazenby, the teen who went missing in Concord and whose body was later discovered on the side of Highway 4, was struck by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said on Monday. Lazenby was 19. His body was discovered last weekend on the eastbound shoulder of the...
18-year-old man reported missing in San Francisco
An 18-year-old man was reported missing in San Francisco on Thursday, and police sought the public's help to find him. Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Friday in 900 block of Sutter Street in the Lower Nob Hill neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Maltzman is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans. Anyone with information on Maltzman's whereabouts was asked to contact San Francisco police at 415 575-4444.
SFist
SF Police and Sheriff Unions Engaged in Bizarro Social Media Fight Over Staffing at SFO
Immature posts from law enforcement unions are nothing new, but we can’t help but be amused by the new Twitter fight between SF Police Officers Association and the SF Deputy Sheriffs' Association, who are publicly airing beef between them over who should staff SFO. I was very surprised to...
Woman arrested after allegedly stealing car from dealership
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a car from a dealership on Thursday, according to Fairfield police. Shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue after being notified by a Suisun car dealership employee that a stolen car was located […]
KTVU FOX 2
Brentwood police arrest man on suspicion of 'recklessly' discharging projectiles at cars
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Brentwood police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of "recklessly discharging projectiles" at moving cars. Police arrested Brandon Hasenpusch of Brentwood on Saturday after searching a home on Almond Street and finding "related evidence," which they did not describe in detail. Police also didn't say if...
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries in San Francisco Mission District, police investigating
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a non-fatal shooting in the Mission District Friday evening, officials say. Police responded to the 3100 block of 24th Street near Folsom at around 6:28 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Police said arriving officers found a male victim on the ground with a gunshot wound.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman struck and killed by falling tree while jogging in Golden Gate Park
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman was struck and killed by a falling tree at Golden Gate Park Saturday evening. San Francisco police said they were called to the park at approximately 5:15 p.m. to check on someone laying on the sidewalk near John F Kennedy Dr and 30th Avenue. When...
KTVU FOX 2
Police ask for public's help locating missing Brentwood teen
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A Bay Area teenager is missing, and police are asking for the public's assistance in locating him. London Clay of Brentwood was last seen Monday at his home. The 17-year-old has black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches and is approximately 138...
Body pulled from water near San Francisco Ferry Building
SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities in San Francisco are investigating a body that was found floating in the water near the Ferry Building Sunday morning.The San Francisco Fire Department said that fire crews recovered the body from the water near the Ferry Building at around 10:21 a.m. San Francisco police later confirmed that officers were called to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza on a report of a possibly deceased person being spotted in the water.Officers met with SFFD personnel who had retrieved the victim from the water and confirmed the person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the SF Medical Examiner arrived on scene, took custody of the body, and is leading the investigation. Authorities said foul play is not suspected in the case.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Individuals can refer to case #230-033-855.
SFist
A 70-year-old San Francisco Woman Died After Tree Branch Fell on Her in Golden Gate Park Saturday Evening
An elderly San Francisco woman who was out jogging in Golden Gate Park on Saturday evening was reportedly struck by a falling tree branch and died, KRON4 reported. San Francisco Police reportedly responded to a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Satruday and found the unresponsive jogger, according to KTVU. She was near John F. Kennedy Drive and 30th Avenue, near the Lindley Meadow part of Golden Gate Park, next to a large branch.
SFist
Brentwood Man Arrested for Bizarre Rash of BB Gun Attacks On Cars
A 31-year-old Brentwood man is in Contra Costa County Jail and charged with a shooting spree, albeit a BB gun shooting spree — and he is suspected of shooting at at least seven cars in a 20-hour period. A strange crime spree with little sensible motive confused Brentwood police...
