SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities in San Francisco are investigating a body that was found floating in the water near the Ferry Building Sunday morning.The San Francisco Fire Department said that fire crews recovered the body from the water near the Ferry Building at around 10:21 a.m. San Francisco police later confirmed that officers were called to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza on a report of a possibly deceased person being spotted in the water.Officers met with SFFD personnel who had retrieved the victim from the water and confirmed the person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the SF Medical Examiner arrived on scene, took custody of the body, and is leading the investigation. Authorities said foul play is not suspected in the case.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Individuals can refer to case #230-033-855.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO