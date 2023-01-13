ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF chief expects to keep 2023 global growth forecast steady at about 2.7%

Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is not likely to downgrade its forecast for 2.7% growth in 2023, the head of the global lender said on Thursday, noting that a feared oil price spike had failed to materialize and labor markets remained strong.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 would be another "tough year" for the global economy, and inflation remained stubborn, but she did not expect another year of successive downgrades like those seen last year, barring unexpected developments.

The IMF in October forecast that global growth would slow to 2.7% in 2023 after falling from 6.0% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022. It had previously forecast growth of 2.9% for 2023, but Georgieva said she did not expect further cuts to the outlook.

"Growth continues to slow down in 2023," she told reporters at the IMF's headquarters in Washington. "The more positive piece of the picture is in the resilience of labor markets. As long as people are employed, even if prices are high, people spend ... and that has helped the performance."

She added that the IMF did not expect major downgrades, although the final number had not been determined. "That's the good news."

Georgieva said the IMF expected the slowdown in global growth to "bottom out" and "turn around towards the end of '23 and into '24."

Georgieva said there was much hope that China - which previously contributed some 35% to 40% of global growth, but had "disappointing" results last year - would once again help fuel global growth, likely from mid-2023. But that depended on Beijing not changing course and sticking to its plans to reverse its zero-COVID policies, she said.

"What is most important is for China to stay the course and not to back off from that," Georgieva said, calling developments in China "very likely the single most important factor for global growth."

She said the United States - the biggest economy in the world - was likely to see a soft landing, and would suffer only a mild recession, if it did enter a technical recession.

But Georgieva said great uncertainty remained, citing the risk of a significant climate event, a major cyberattack or the danger of escalation in Russia's war in Ukraine, for instance through the use of nuclear weapons.

"We are now in a more shockprone world and we have to be open-minded that there could be a risk turn that we are not even thinking about," she said. "That's the whole point of the last years. The unthinkable has happened twice."

She cited concerns about growing social unrest in Brazil, Peru and other countries, and the impact of tightening financial conditions remained unclear.

But inflation remained "stubborn" and central banks should continue to press for price stability, she added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
The Guardian

German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies

Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
Reuters

Asia share losses widen after weak China GDP data

HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Asian share losses widened on Tuesday after China reported weak fourth-quarter economic data, although investor expectations for a strong rebound in the country remained high even as concerns increase that the global economy is heading for a recession.
Reuters

Indonesia central bank sees 2022 Q4 GDP growth at 4.81%

JAKARTA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 may have slowed to 4.81% on a yearly basis, from 5.72% in the previous three months, according to a presentation made by central bank governor Perry Warjiyo on Tuesday.
Reuters

China aims to stabilise housing prices, strictly curb speculation

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s housing regulator will work to keep housing supply and demand balanced, make home prices stable and strictly curb speculation, a ministry publication reported on Tuesday, after a flurry of government moves to support the crisis-hit sector.
Reuters

German harmonized inflation eases to 9.6% y/y in December

BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German inflation eased further in the final month of 2022, with consumer prices rising by 9.6% year on year in December in harmonised terms, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday, confirming preliminary data.
Reuters

UBS still hiring and in growth mode - CEO Ralph Hamers

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) is hiring with the Swiss bank in "growth mode," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. "We are very cautious in hiring but still hiring. We are very much looking at what are some of the critical jobs that we need to fill," he told CNBC in an interview.
Reuters

Luxury giant LVMH hits 400 billion euro in market value

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - LVMH (LVMH.PA) shares rose to a fresh record high on Tuesday, giving the luxury goods group a market capitalisation of 400 billion euros ($434 billion) for the first time and cementing its lead as Europe's most valuable company.
Reuters

Reuters

