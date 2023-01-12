ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers WR Mike Williams misses practice again, questionable vs. Jaguars

By Gavino Borquez
 5 days ago
The Chargers had their final practice before the Wild Card round matchup with the Jaguars.

Not on the practice field for the second consecutive day was wide receiver Mike Williams. Williams is dealing with a back contusion he sustained in the regular season finale against the Broncos.

Williams is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game.

Brandon Staley said Williams will be a game-time decision, adding that he is progressing and they are prioritizing rest and treatment.

At the beginning of the week, Staley was asked if Williams could play even if he didn’t practice at all. “I think that’s fair to say,” he responded.

If Williams is ruled out or on a snap count, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would be in line to see additional playing time alongside Keenan Allen.

During the regular season, Williams caught 63 passes for 895 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

