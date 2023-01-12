Read full article on original website
How to Start a Gratitude Journal for a More Meaningful Life
Every day, you have more than 60,000 thoughts going through your mind. “That’s 60,000 assumptions, worries, ideas, expectations, tasks, interpretations and beliefs influencing not just what you do but how you feel about it and your life,” says psychologist and author Elizabeth Lombardo, PhD. But how many of those thoughts are positive? Given the constant pressure and uncertainty many of us face, it’s understandable that our ruminations lead to stress, fear and anxiety. But there’s a simple solution that can help change the balance of these thoughts and, in turn, teach you how to be happy in your life: gratitude journaling.
12 Tips for Keeping a Positive Attitude and Feeling Uplifted Every Day
It’s no big secret that it’s been a rough few years for all of us. Deadly viruses, tense politics, higher prices—any one of our modern-day worries can be enough to shift our mindsets to the pessimistic side. Stress can suck the optimism out of anyone’s attitude, and when it’s prolonged, it can increase the risk of anxiety and depression. That’s certainly not a formula for maintaining a positive attitude.
How to Set Boundaries and Build Better Relationships
We’ve all experienced an overbearing friend, a super-demanding boss, overstepping in-laws or significant others who seem to make our decisions for us. But instead of accepting many of the annoying behaviors that often make us unhappy, we can learn how to set boundaries to better communicate how we feel and take more control over how we’re treated in our relationships. Although it may sound like boundaries keep people out, it’s actually the opposite.
9 Benefits of Volunteering That Will Inspire You to Sign Up Today
It’s easy to get so caught up in the busyness of life that you forget to donate your time to the greater good. But spending a few hours a week helping others or advocating for noble causes is—by pretty much all accounts—surprisingly well worth the effort. And not just because the benefits of volunteering help the community (though they most certainly do).
How to Define Your Non-Negotiables—and Get Others to Respect Them
One powerful effect of living through the pandemic is the change in people’s views about what they find truly important, what they want to do with their lives and what they consider non-negotiables—values they will not compromise. Researchers call it the Great Realization, and data from a recent...
