Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Colts request permission to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn
The Colts would like to have a word with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn regarding their head coaching vacancy, and have formally put in an interview request for Quinn, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.
Bills' Boyd 7th candidate interviewed by Titans for GM job
The Tennessee Titans interviewed Buffalo senior director of pro scouting Malik Boyd on Tuesday for their general manager opening, making him the seventh candidate interviewed since the process started
Post Register
Bengals' O-line decimated as they look ahead to Buffalo
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals managed to survive and advance. However, their win over the Ravens may have cost them another starter on the offensive line.
Colts request to interview former Falcons coach Dan Quinn for head coaching job
INDIANAPOLIS — The latest interview request on the Colts head coaching wish list is the candidate with the most experience in the role. Indianapolis has requested to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, according to ESPN, to bring the list of total Colts candidates to a dozen. ...
Post Register
Vea among injured Bucs active for playoff game vs. Cowboys
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nose tackle Vita Vea, cornerback Carlton Davis, safety Mike Edwards and offensive tackle Donovan Smith are among several key Tampa Bay players who sat out the Buccaneers’ regular-season finale but are active for Monday night’s NFC wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Post Register
Bucs: Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas, the team announced Tuesday. The Buccaneers said in a statement that Gage remained hospitalized overnight and would...
Post Register
Curry, Poole lead Warriors to 127-118 win against Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game.
Post Register
Raptors recover after Barrett tying slam, edge Knicks in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett's end-to-end driving dunk with 0.6 seconds left in regulation had the basket shaking. The Toronto Raptors remained perfectly steady.
Post Register
Hawks sign former UNLV guard Williams to 2-way contract
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks signed former UNLV and Texas guard Donovan Williams to a two-way contract on Tuesday. Williams, 21, averaged 15.5 points in 26 games, including 19 starts, for the Long Island Nets of the NBA G League this season. Williams was undrafted after averaging 12.7 points for UNLV in the 2021-22 season. He played two years at Texas before his transfer to UNLV.
Post Register
Former All-Star Korver named Hawks assistant general manager
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks promoted Kyle Korver to assistant general manager on Monday as they continue to remodel their front office. The move comes less than one month after Travis Schlenk stepped down as team president on Dec. 21 and general manager Landry Fields assumed control of daily operations. Schlenk was named to an advisory position.
Post Register
Angelos says O's won't leave Baltimore, then scolds reporter
BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles chairman John Angelos said emphatically that the team will not leave Baltimore, then reacted contentiously when a reporter asked for more clarity on the future of the team's ownership. “Fear not, the Orioles will be here,” he said.
