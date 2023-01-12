Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Republicans Honor Another Campaign Promise by Filing Impeachment Articles Against DHS Sec. MayorkasThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Related
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) downgraded to questionable for Denver's Tuesday matchup
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is questionable to play in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray's status is now in limbo after Denver's guard was downgraded from probable to questionable with foot and ankle injuries. Expect Bruce Brown to see an increased role versus a Portland team ranked 18th (47.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards if Murray is out.
numberfire.com
Ja Morant (hip) questionable for Grizzlies on Monday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Morant's status is currently in the air after the Grizzlies' superstar was listed with left hip soreness. Expect Tyus Jones to see more playing time if Morant is inactive. Morant's Monday projection...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) remains out on Tuesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Antetokounmpo will miss his fourth straight game with knee soreness. In a matchup versus a Toronto team allowing 41.5 FanDuel points per game to power forwards this season, expect Bobby Portis to play an increased role on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (calf) questionable on Tuesday
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is questionable to play in Tuesday's contest versus the San Antonio Spurs. Irving's status is suddenly in question after Brooklyn's superstar experienced right calf soreness. Expect Seth Curry to see more minutes versus a Spurs' team ranked 30th in defensive rating if Irving is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Christian Wood (ankle) questionable for Mavericks' Sunday contest
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. After sitting out on Saturday with an ankle injury, Wood remains questionable for the later part of their back-to-back rematch. In a matchup against a Portland team ranked 22nd in defensive rating, Dwight Powell should see more minutes if Wood is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful for Charlotte's Monday matchup
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayward is unlikely to face his former team after he missed six games with left hamstring soreness. In a challenging spot against a Boston team ranked sixth in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should see more minutes on Monday if Hayward is out.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (hip) available Sunday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Payton was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite right hip adductor soreness. Our models project Payton for 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 17.9...
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith (illness) on Saturday, Chris Duarte to bench
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nesmith will make his 25th start this season after the 23-year old was forced to miss two games with an illness. In a matchup against a Memphis team ranked second in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/17/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable on Monday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Edwards has recently been listed as questionable with recent hip soreness. Expect Jaylen Nowell to see more minutes if Edwards is ruled out. Edwards' current projection includes 23.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hardaway Jr. will not be active after he was forced to leave on Saturday with a left ankle sprain. Expect Jaden Hardy to see more playing time versus a Trail Blazers' team rated 14th in opposing true shooting percentage.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable for Dallas on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Doncic's status is currently in question with left ankle soreness although its worth noting the Mavericks' superstar has been rested in the Mavericks' recent back-to-back situations. Expect Spencer Dinwiddie to see a boost in usage if Doncic is inactive on Sunday night.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves list Taurean Prince (ankle) as questionable on Monday
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince has recently been active despite his recent questionable designations with an ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Jazz team ranked 13th in defensive rating, Kyle Anderson should see more minutes if Prince is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Houston's Kevin Porter (foot) doubtful on Sunday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter Jr. looks like he will miss his second straight game after he was listed as doubtful with a left foot contusion. Kenyon Martin Jr. should see more minutes on Sunday if Porter Jr. is inactive.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) available Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. James started the day off with a questionable designation, but will suit up for the second straight day as the Lakers take on the Rockets. Our models project James for 53.5 fantasy points,...
numberfire.com
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) out versus Minnesota Monday
The Utah Jazz ruled out Lauri Markkanen (hip) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen will miss his second straight game as he deals with a hip injury, but it does seem like he will return in the near future. His absence opens up more minutes for Jarred Vanderbilt.
numberfire.com
Nassir Little (hip) probable for Portland's Sunday matchup against Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Nassir Little (hip) is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Little is on track to play in Sunday's rematch after the Trail Blazers' forward was listed as probable. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 321.3 minutes this season, Little is averaging...
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (rest) on Saturday, Grant Williams to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (rest) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Horford will make his 34th start this season after the veteran was sidelined one game for rest purposes. In 28.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 9.6...
numberfire.com
Jalen Hurts (shoulder) not listed on Eagles' Tuesday injury report
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hurts is on track to play in Saturday's Divisional round contest against the New York Giants after he logged a full practice on Tuesday. In a matchup versus a New York defense allowing 16.4 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks during the regular season, our models project Hurts to score 24.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Boston's Derrick White (neck) probable on Monday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (neck) is probable for Monday's game versus the Charlotte Hornets. White is on track to play on Monday despite leaving Saturday's contest with a neck sprain. On 27.0 expected minutes, our models project White to score 25.0 FanDuel points. White's projection includes 11.6 points,...
Comments / 0