Water outage reported in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some south Charlotte customers will find themselves without water this morning due to a pipe burst. Charlotte Water says that’s impacting people in the area of 1500 and 1700 Montford Drive, just off of Woodlawn Road. Crews told WBTV they hoped water would be restored...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday as rain moves into the area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rounds of rain will impact the Carolinas through the weekend. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Morning/midday showers. After a freezing start this morning, high temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s with increasing clouds for the second half of the day. Because of this, overnight lows will only fall to the middle 40s.
Fire At South End Steakhouse Ruled Accidental
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Investigators are ruling a fire at a South End steakhouse as accidental. Flames and heavy smoke broke out around 11 Saturday night at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in the Steel Yard on South Boulevard. 30 firefighters had it under control in 21 minutes. Investigators say the damage...
Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire
DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday night. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive around 9:37 p.m. at the Vista Villa Apartments, which is just off The Plaza near Devonshire Elementary School.
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday with rain in the forecast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a gorgeous but cold weekend, temperatures will warm up and we will see a few chances for rain through the end of this week. Monday: Increasing clouds, warmer. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, mild. Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated showers late. We have a...
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Sunday. Police were called to Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartment complex for a discharge of a firearm call just after 9:30 p.m. According to CMPD, a male...
Person shot in Mooresville neighborhood, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot in a Mooresville neighborhood on Sunday evening, officials confirmed. Police responded to a gunshot wound call on Laurel Glen Drive, which is in the Cherry Grove neighborhood, around 5:10 p.m. Officials were not immediately able to comment on the victim’s condition.
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
NWS confirms Thursday EF0 tornado in Gaston County
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An EF0 tornado was confirmed to have touched down during Thursday’s severe weather that passed through the Charlotte region, the National Weather Service has confirmed. NWS says the 75 MPH twister touched down around 6:10 p.m. in Gaston County near Old Willis School Road and traveled just under 7 […]
Search For Suspect Continues 6 Years After Man Struck And Killed In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Friends and family are remembering a man struck and killed six years ago in East Charlotte. No one has been arrested after a hit-and-run driver struck 25-year-old Corey Brown on Lawyers Road, just after 6:00 p.m. on January 15, 2017. Anyone with information about a possible...
First Alert: Tornado Watch issued for multiple N.C. counties including Mecklenburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
Downed trees, power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area. Duke Energy crews are spread out across the area working to restore power, making a lot of progress overnight. There are still big pockets of outages down in south Charlotte early Friday morning, as well as some along the Cabarrus and Rowan counties line and in Gaston County.
Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Several bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte early Saturday morning, but were later returned home, deputies said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects fled Charlotte, with law enforcement pursuing them into South Carolina. The suspects wrecked their vehicle...
First Alert: Tornado Warning issued for Meck, Gaston and Lincoln counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move through the area in time for the evening commute. A Tornado...
SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
Temperatures warm up this week after cold front, First Alert on Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our cold snap will be short-lived. Over the next 7 days temperatures will be unseasonably warm plus we’ll be tracking chances for rain on Tuesday and Thursday. • Today: Mostly sunny, pleasant. • Monday: Plenty of sunshine, warmer. • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain...
Cold weekend ahead with continued chance for mountain snow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A colder weekend is ahead with mountain snow to continue through Saturday morning. Weekend: Decreasing clouds Saturday and chilly... Sunday sunshine. Next Week: Warmer, rain chances return Tuesday and Thursday. The cold front that brought severe weather and a confirmed EF-0 tornado to the area yesterday...
Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now
Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
