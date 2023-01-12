ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite police respond to over 30 incidents between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16

The Mesquite Police Department responded to over 30 incidents between Jan. 10-16, according to community crime map data. Police officers responded to two accounts of assault. One was reported at around 6:20 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1500 block of N Peachtree Rd. Another was reported at around 1:45 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 2100 block of Tradewind Drive.
MESQUITE, TX
fox4news.com

Police arrest man accused of shooting at Richland Hills home

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland Hills police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of a shooting Saturday night that sent another man to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., at a home in the 7100 block of Glen Hills Drive. Responding officers found a large group of people...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

Collin County man arrested in connection with disappearance of Kayla Kelley

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Collin County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday that a person of interest has been arrested in case involving a McKinney woman who was reported missing earlier this week. Kayla Kelley, 33, of McKinney, was reported missing by her friends on Jan. 11, 2023 after she had not been seen for several days. Investigators later found her vehicle abandoned in a remote area of Frisco, but found no signs of Kayla.Investigators identified Ocastor Ferguson - also known as Kelvin Brown - as a person of interest in Kayla's disappearance. He has been charged with kidnapping and is being held at the Collin County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.Officials with the Collin County Sheriff's Office are still not sure what happened to Kayla and ask that anyone with information about her disappearance call them at (972) 547-5100 or submit a tip by texting 847411.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police

A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found

Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15

The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
DENTON, TX
Local Profile

Plano Police Report Increased Gun Thefts

The Plano Police Department issued a warning on Facebook after seeing an increase in gun thefts. The majority of the thefts occurred when vehicles were left unlocked. According to the police department, most of the thefts are due to cars remaining unlocked. In 2021, 83 guns were stolen from 78 vehicles, of those 95% did not have their doors locked. In 2022, 121 guns were stolen from 105 vehicles, of those, 76% were not locked, police said.
PLANO, TX
WFAA

Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
ROWLETT, TX
WFAA

Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
MESQUITE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy