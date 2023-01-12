Read full article on original website
Fort Worth police officer fired for lying in report about use of force during an arrest
A Fort Worth police officer has been sacked nearly six months after an incident at a tavern where Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security gig.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite police respond to over 30 incidents between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16
The Mesquite Police Department responded to over 30 incidents between Jan. 10-16, according to community crime map data. Police officers responded to two accounts of assault. One was reported at around 6:20 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1500 block of N Peachtree Rd. Another was reported at around 1:45 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 2100 block of Tradewind Drive.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton Police Department respond to various thefts during the week of Jan. 8
The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 15, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data. Three aggravated assaults happened last week, which all included...
fox4news.com
Police arrest man accused of shooting at Richland Hills home
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Richland Hills police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of a shooting Saturday night that sent another man to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., at a home in the 7100 block of Glen Hills Drive. Responding officers found a large group of people...
Collin County man arrested in connection with disappearance of Kayla Kelley
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The Collin County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday that a person of interest has been arrested in case involving a McKinney woman who was reported missing earlier this week. Kayla Kelley, 33, of McKinney, was reported missing by her friends on Jan. 11, 2023 after she had not been seen for several days. Investigators later found her vehicle abandoned in a remote area of Frisco, but found no signs of Kayla.Investigators identified Ocastor Ferguson - also known as Kelvin Brown - as a person of interest in Kayla's disappearance. He has been charged with kidnapping and is being held at the Collin County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.Officials with the Collin County Sheriff's Office are still not sure what happened to Kayla and ask that anyone with information about her disappearance call them at (972) 547-5100 or submit a tip by texting 847411.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police
A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found
Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
Man dies from gunfire in Fort Worth, boy questioned
A man has died in Fort Worth where police say he was shot by a boy who is a relative. It all started around 5 p.m. Monday. According to a Fort Worth police call log,
fox4news.com
Serial armed robbery suspect accused of killing dog during robbery arrested in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested an 18-year-old serial armed robbery suspect who is also accused of shooting and killing a dog during one of the robberies. Donovin Copeland was arrested Saturday, along with his brother, 21-year-old Billy Don Copeland. Police said detectives got information from the...
fox4news.com
Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
fox4news.com
Rowlett police investigating shooting at Twin Star Park that injured 3 people
ROWLETT, Texas - Rowlett police are investigating a shooting at a park Friday night that sent three people to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 9:15 p.m., when officers were called out to Twin Star Park. Three people were found to be injured in the shooting. They were transported...
Two suspects arrested in Fort Worth convenience store robbery, dog shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have arrested and charged two suspects in connection with a convenience store robbery that led to the shooting death of a dog almost two weeks ago. Brothers Donovin Copeland, 18, and Billy Don Copeland, 21, were arrested Saturday after robbery detectives received...
Plano Police Report Increased Gun Thefts
The Plano Police Department issued a warning on Facebook after seeing an increase in gun thefts. The majority of the thefts occurred when vehicles were left unlocked. According to the police department, most of the thefts are due to cars remaining unlocked. In 2021, 83 guns were stolen from 78 vehicles, of those 95% did not have their doors locked. In 2022, 121 guns were stolen from 105 vehicles, of those, 76% were not locked, police said.
Texas serial armed robbery suspect, accused of killing dog during one, arrested along with older brother
Donovin Copleand, a serial armed robbery suspect who is accused of killing a dog during one of the robberies, and his older brother were arrested by Fort Worth police on Saturday.
Man killed in Duncanville shooting; police asking for more witnesses to come forward
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Police in Duncanville have started investigating a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. They're now looking for more witnesses to come forward. The department said in a news release that they got a call about the shooting at 2:26 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15....
fox4news.com
Girl fatally shoots boy at Dallas apartment complex after retrieving gun, police say
DALLAS - Dallas police said a girl fatally shot a boy after getting a gun and firing a shot at another girl she was fighting Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m., at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard. The initial investigation found...
'Protect your babies': Family of 11-year-old boy fatally shot in Dallas calls for peace
DALLAS — The shooting death of an 11-year-old boy at an apartment complex in Dallas remains under investigation. Police arrested a 14-year-old girl in connection to the deadly shooting that happened in Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments on Sunday afternoon. Investigators said the victim, De’Evan McFall, was a bystander.
Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
Two people killed in crash on I-30 in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Multiple lanes were blocked on Interstate 30 in Mesquite as authorities cleared up an accident that killed two people Tuesday morning. The crash was reported to be in the westbound lanes of I-30 by Big Town Boulevard heading towards Loop 12. It wasn't immediately clear when the accident would be cleared; lanes were still blocked around 8:30 a.m.
