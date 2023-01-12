ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bleacher Report

Report: Fred VanVleet, Raptors Appear Open to Resuming Contract Talks at Season's End

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet can become an unrestricted free agent if he declines his $22.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season, but he reportedly is open to staying put. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the feeling is mutual even though he and Toronto couldn't agree...
Bleacher Report

LeBron James Wows NBA Fans After Dropping Season-High 48 in Lakers Win vs. Rockets

LeBron James is doing everything in his power to keep the Los Angeles Lakers' head above water in the Western Conference playoff race. The four-time NBA MVP scored a season-high 48 points with nine assists, eight rebounds and zero turnovers in Monday's 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets. He also finished +19 in 36 minutes, tied for his second-best mark of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: BOS Has 'Significant' Trade Interest in Jakob Poeltl; Raptors Linked

At 13-31, the San Antonio Spurs are fully in a rebuilding phase, which means they could be sellers before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. And one player to keep an eye on is Jakob Poeltl. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the veteran center has "gained significant trade interest from teams such as the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, according to league sources."
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Twitter Hypes Dejounte Murray as Hawks' 'Best Player' Over Trae Young in Win vs. Heat

The Atlanta Hawks extended their winning streak to three games and are back to .500 (22-22) following Monday's 121-113 victory over the Miami Heat. Atlanta dropped 70 points by halftime and led by as many as 26 points before slowly losing steam in the second half. The Hawks' lead dwindled to just five points inside the final two minutes before Dejounte Murray connected from deep with 1:36 on the clock.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Report: Trae Young Was Fined by Hawks for Using Private Jet During 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly fined superstar guard Trae Young for chartering a private flight during last season's playoffs without informing the team. According to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young chartered the private flight back to Atlanta following a Game 2 road loss to the Miami Heat in the first-round playoff series that the Hawks ultimately lost 4-1.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Cavs Eye 3-Team Trade Featuring Hawks' John Collins, Jazz's Malik Beasley

The Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing a three-way trade that would result in Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley landing in Cleveland. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Cavs have pursued a trade framework that would also feature Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins joining the Utah Jazz. The report says Cleveland's most likely trade piece in negotiations is Caris LeVert, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

Not since the 2006-07 Florida Gators has there been a repeat champion in men's college basketball, but the reigning champion Kansas Jayhawks remain the projected No. 1 overall seed with less than two months remaining until Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA tournament. For the other teams in last year's...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Pistons Set Bojan Bogdanović Trade Value at Unprotected 1st-Round Pick

The Detroit Pistons aren't about to ship out Bojan Bogdanović ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline for cheap. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons "aren't opposed to moving" the veteran forward in a trade, but "the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick."
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Pistons' Nerlens Noel, Saddiq Bey and Alec Burks

The Detroit Pistons might sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, but they aren't yet going into full selling mode ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported Monday the Pistons "have shown very little interest" in dealing guard Alec Burks. It's a similar story with forward Saddiq Bey, whom Edwards speculated the Pistons won't move "unless a deal they can't refuse comes around."
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Ian Jackson, 5-Star SG Prospect, Commits to UNC over Kentucky, Oregon, More

The North Carolina Tar Heels landed one of the best recruits in the Class of 2024 on Monday. Per Joe Tipton of On3.com, 5-star shooting guard Ian Jackson has committed to UNC over offers from Kentucky, Oregon, Kansas and more. A junior at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, New York, Jackson is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports' composite.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Bleacher Report

Storied College Football Programs That Will Struggle in 2023

College football has many storied programs. Alabama, USC, Notre Dame and Ohio State are among the all-time leaders in wins and championships. Most storied programs have bright futures in 2023, but some will struggle. First, let's dive into the criteria to determine which programs are storied. (For the sake of consistency, we've used the same criteria over the last few years for this story.)
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Lakers' LeBron James, Suns' Devin Booker Among Stars Now Ineligible to Be Traded

Some of the best players in the NBA are now ineligible to be traded for the rest of the season. Bobby Marks of ESPN noted nine players with extension restrictions meet that criteria as of Sunday, including LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Bleacher Report

3 Big Changes Dolphins Must Make in 2023 Offseason After Playoff Loss

Credit the Miami Dolphins for putting up a strong fight on Sunday despite having third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson under center. The Dolphins nearly stole a wild-card victory from the heavily favored Buffalo Bills, and there's every reason to believe Miami would have advanced if starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was available.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

3 Biggest Free-Agent Decisions for Bears' GM and Coach in 2023 Offseason

The Chicago Bears have the potential to make a huge jump in 2023. While they finished with the NFL's worst record this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars did the same last year and they're now on to the divisional round. Chicago may have its most important piece in quarterback Justin Fields....
CHICAGO, IL

