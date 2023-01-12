Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner on Raptors' Radar Ahead of Deadline
The Toronto Raptors are looking to make some additions ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and the team appears to be targeting two of the league's most talented centers. Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton and Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner are among the centers "on Toronto's radar,"...
Bleacher Report
Report: Fred VanVleet, Raptors Appear Open to Resuming Contract Talks at Season's End
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet can become an unrestricted free agent if he declines his $22.8 million player option for the 2023-24 season, but he reportedly is open to staying put. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the feeling is mutual even though he and Toronto couldn't agree...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James Wows NBA Fans After Dropping Season-High 48 in Lakers Win vs. Rockets
LeBron James is doing everything in his power to keep the Los Angeles Lakers' head above water in the Western Conference playoff race. The four-time NBA MVP scored a season-high 48 points with nine assists, eight rebounds and zero turnovers in Monday's 140-132 win over the Houston Rockets. He also finished +19 in 36 minutes, tied for his second-best mark of the season.
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum's 'Ridiculous' 51-Point Game vs. Hornets Leaves Celtics Fans in Awe
With Jaylen Brown missing his third straight game because of right adductor tightness, the onus was on Jayson Tatum to carry the scoring load Monday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets. He was more than up to the task. Tatum absolutely went off to the tune of 51 points, nine rebounds...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: BOS Has 'Significant' Trade Interest in Jakob Poeltl; Raptors Linked
At 13-31, the San Antonio Spurs are fully in a rebuilding phase, which means they could be sellers before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. And one player to keep an eye on is Jakob Poeltl. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the veteran center has "gained significant trade interest from teams such as the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, according to league sources."
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Hornets Expected to Listen to Terry Rozier Offers at Deadline
As the Charlotte Hornets continue to sink further down the standings, Terry Rozier could be on the move before the NBA trade deadline. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Hornets are expected to listen to offers for the 28-year-old shooting guard. It could be difficult for the...
Bleacher Report
Twitter Hypes Dejounte Murray as Hawks' 'Best Player' Over Trae Young in Win vs. Heat
The Atlanta Hawks extended their winning streak to three games and are back to .500 (22-22) following Monday's 121-113 victory over the Miami Heat. Atlanta dropped 70 points by halftime and led by as many as 26 points before slowly losing steam in the second half. The Hawks' lead dwindled to just five points inside the final two minutes before Dejounte Murray connected from deep with 1:36 on the clock.
Bleacher Report
Report: Trae Young Was Fined by Hawks for Using Private Jet During 2022 NBA Playoffs
The Atlanta Hawks reportedly fined superstar guard Trae Young for chartering a private flight during last season's playoffs without informing the team. According to Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Young chartered the private flight back to Atlanta following a Game 2 road loss to the Miami Heat in the first-round playoff series that the Hawks ultimately lost 4-1.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Wolves Not Interested in D'Angelo Russell-Kyle Lowry Swap with Heat
There has been speculation about a trade involving Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell and Miami Heat veteran Kyle Lowry, but according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Minnesota "is not interested in that sort of swap." Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports previously reported the Heat have "registered interest" in Russell, but...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Cavs Eye 3-Team Trade Featuring Hawks' John Collins, Jazz's Malik Beasley
The Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing a three-way trade that would result in Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley landing in Cleveland. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Cavs have pursued a trade framework that would also feature Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins joining the Utah Jazz. The report says Cleveland's most likely trade piece in negotiations is Caris LeVert, whose contract expires after the 2022-23 season.
Bleacher Report
2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68
Not since the 2006-07 Florida Gators has there been a repeat champion in men's college basketball, but the reigning champion Kansas Jayhawks remain the projected No. 1 overall seed with less than two months remaining until Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA tournament. For the other teams in last year's...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Pistons Set Bojan Bogdanović Trade Value at Unprotected 1st-Round Pick
The Detroit Pistons aren't about to ship out Bojan Bogdanović ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline for cheap. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Pistons "aren't opposed to moving" the veteran forward in a trade, but "the price tag to acquire Bogdanović appears to be, at the very minimum, an unprotected first-round pick."
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Pistons' Nerlens Noel, Saddiq Bey and Alec Burks
The Detroit Pistons might sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, but they aren't yet going into full selling mode ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported Monday the Pistons "have shown very little interest" in dealing guard Alec Burks. It's a similar story with forward Saddiq Bey, whom Edwards speculated the Pistons won't move "unless a deal they can't refuse comes around."
Bleacher Report
Ian Jackson, 5-Star SG Prospect, Commits to UNC over Kentucky, Oregon, More
The North Carolina Tar Heels landed one of the best recruits in the Class of 2024 on Monday. Per Joe Tipton of On3.com, 5-star shooting guard Ian Jackson has committed to UNC over offers from Kentucky, Oregon, Kansas and more. A junior at Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx, New York, Jackson is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports' composite.
Bleacher Report
Storied College Football Programs That Will Struggle in 2023
College football has many storied programs. Alabama, USC, Notre Dame and Ohio State are among the all-time leaders in wins and championships. Most storied programs have bright futures in 2023, but some will struggle. First, let's dive into the criteria to determine which programs are storied. (For the sake of consistency, we've used the same criteria over the last few years for this story.)
Bleacher Report
Lakers' LeBron James, Suns' Devin Booker Among Stars Now Ineligible to Be Traded
Some of the best players in the NBA are now ineligible to be traded for the rest of the season. Bobby Marks of ESPN noted nine players with extension restrictions meet that criteria as of Sunday, including LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Bleacher Report
3 Big Changes Dolphins Must Make in 2023 Offseason After Playoff Loss
Credit the Miami Dolphins for putting up a strong fight on Sunday despite having third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson under center. The Dolphins nearly stole a wild-card victory from the heavily favored Buffalo Bills, and there's every reason to believe Miami would have advanced if starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was available.
Bleacher Report
3 Biggest Free-Agent Decisions for Bears' GM and Coach in 2023 Offseason
The Chicago Bears have the potential to make a huge jump in 2023. While they finished with the NFL's worst record this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars did the same last year and they're now on to the divisional round. Chicago may have its most important piece in quarterback Justin Fields....
