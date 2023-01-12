Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kendall Jenner Goes Braless, Ronaldo vs Messi Ticket Crosses $2.6M, Miss Universe 2022, & MoreDaily DigestLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers and Shakes this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLAWest Hollywood, CA
Eater
Instagram-Famous Italian Sandwich Shop All’antico Vinaio Pops Up in LA Again
Famous Firenze sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio, with more than 600,000 Instagram followers and multiple locations across Italy, is returning to Los Angeles for a pop-up this month. Just like in 2019 the boisterous group will offer its massive meat and cheese sandwiches from the Mozza2Go space for two days only, January 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There are no reservations, so expect a long line for the group’s sandwiches like the La Favolosa with salami, pecorino cream, artichoke, and spicy eggplant; or the La Paradiso with mortadella, mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
Eater
Long Beach Hotspot Bungalow Kitchen to Close Temporarily as Chef Michael Mina Exits
Chef Michael Mina is departing from Bungalow Kitchen in Long Beach, as owner Brent Bolthouse pivots the business at 2nd & PCH back to what he says is the space’s original intention — a massive bar and lounge with snacks and music. That means an entire overhaul of the menu, sans the famous Bay Area chef Mina, and a light refresh of the space itself, which will cause Bungalow to be closed until at least the spring.
Eater
Pop Pie and Stella Jean’s Expanding to Pacific Beach and Further North
The perfect pairing of pie and ice cream is headed to Pacific Beach where sister shops Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean’s Ice Cream will be slotting into the 1,100-square-foot space on Garnet Avenue that previously housed Bird Rock Coffee Roasters. The pie shop, which specializes in hand pies as well as whole pies, coffee, and cookies, and the small-batch scoop shop, operate side-by-side storefronts in University Heights and Costa Mesa but they will share the Pacific Beach location like their newest cafe in Point Loma. Co-founder Steven Torres tells Eater that the beach outpost should open by the end of February.
Food Beast
Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles
Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
Street Eats: A Foodie's Guide to Los Angeles
Some popular street food options that can be found in Los Angeles. It lists different types of street food such as tacos, Korean BBQ, food trucks, shaved ice and Elote which are commonly found in the streets of Los Angeles and known for its diverse food culture.
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town
If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
theeastsiderla.com
Los Feliz author of "52 Things to do in Los Angeles" reexamines her city
Los Feliz -- “You see how things have changed and remember what they were like when you first experienced them,” is how Los Feliz author Teena Apeles describes researching places and people newly published book, “52 Things to do in Los Angeles.”. Apeles grew up in East...
L.A. Weekly
Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know
1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
onekindesign.com
This renovated Newport Beach house has an amazing indoor-outdoor vibe
Walz Architecture in collaboration with Skout has renovated this midcentury modern house with a 1970s vibe, located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Newport Beach, California. This single-story house has a central entry point with two wings on either side and a fantastic indoor-outdoor vibe. The property was very...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Redondo Beach, CA
Redondo Beach is a city on the coast of Los Angeles County, California, United States. It has a picturesque pier and some of the best surfing in the country. It is well known for its laid-back beach town vibe. You can enjoy sailing, kayaking, playing beach volleyball, fishing, paddle boarding,...
milkenroar.com
Battle of the Bagels: Where to get the best bagel in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is not exactly renowned for its bagels the way New York is. While many claim that east coast bagels are superior, the difference is barely noticeable, at least to someone from the west coast. I’ve heard it’s the water that makes the bagels so much better on the east coast, but again, I can never really tell the difference. A good bagel is a good bagel.
kcrw.com
Replay: Inglewood restaurant offers soul food, second chance, for formerly incarcerated
On the corner of Centinela and Inglewood Avenue is a casual restaurant offering soul food and second chances to men and women who are returning to society after years in prison. “It's really hard for them to find employment,” says Ray Ford, co-founder of 2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry....
Porto’s Bakery and Cafe Heading to Downtown Disney
Founded in in 1976, on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park by Rosa Porto, Porto's has become an L.A. mainstay
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
Pizza Guys Locks in LA Locations for Massive Expansion
The pizza chain tells What Now Los Angeles that they’re targeting five Greater LA cities
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles
Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
Downtown LA Hotel Used To Help Combat Homelessness Will Remain Open After All — For At Least A Year
Two days after LAist reported on problems at The L.A. Grand Hotel related to plans to shut it down — city officials announced it will stay open.
Where Are The Most Kid Friendly Places In Orange County
Lot of fun for the whole familyPhoto byMarty O’Neill - Unsplash. Orange County, California is a great destination for families with children of all ages. From theme parks to museums and beaches, there are many kid-friendly places to explore and enjoy.
macaronikid.com
2023 Lunar New Year Events in and around Irvine, CA and beyond
Lunar New Year is the start of the new year in accordance to the lunar calendar, which usually falls between late January and early February. It is celebrated in countries including, China, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam. This year Lunar New Year is celebrated Sunday, January 22. Personally, in...
Bafang Dumpling Lands on Specific LA Areas
The Tawainese dumpling depot has locked in three SoCal sectors for its ongoing expansion
