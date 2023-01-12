Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
wdrb.com
Simmons College signs deal to partner with University of Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College is teaming up with the University of Kentucky. The agreement announced Tuesday morning creates a new pre-law and teacher education program at Simmons and gives opportunities for students and staff to visit for special events and speakers at the two schools. Simmons President Dr....
wdrb.com
JCPS to hold vaccination clinics after CDC warns of measles risk
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is scheduled to hold vaccination clinics where students can receive several vaccines, including the measles vaccine. According to a statement from the school district, the CDC has informed Louisville health officials that the area may be at risk for a measles outbreak after a recent outbreak occurred in Ohio.
wdrb.com
The Vernon Lanes building has had bowling for more than 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vernon Lanes keeps people busy in Butchertown. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the entertainment destination. The updated historic Vernon Lanes in Butchertown has been open to bowlers for almost a year. The building has been on Story Avenue for more than 150 years and was first used...
wdrb.com
Prospect sues to stop low-income apartment development
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The suburban city of Prospect filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a long-planned apartment complex for low-income residents from being built just outside its municipal boundary, saying it has been “severely and irreparably damaged” by Louisville Metro’s approval of the plan last month.
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men identified as victims in Russell neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were identified in a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Jan. 10, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. David Boyd, 49, and Caleb Pace, 46, were shot in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, near West Chestnut Street, around 6:45 p.m. Pace died at the scene while Boyd died at University of Louisville Hospital.
wdrb.com
State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
wdrb.com
Man arrested in connection with murder in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in the city's Tyler Park neighborhood earlier this month, according to Louisville Metro Police. Naji Lee Hughes, who also goes by Lee Hughes, 35, of Louisville, was...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Fairdale, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fairdale on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting on National Turnpike and Fairdale Road. Police learned a man had been taken by private means to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
Carmichael's Kids bookstore 'closed indefinitely' after severe flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local children's bookstore is closed indefinitely after severe flooding at the store. Carmichael's Kids on Bardstown Road announced on Facebook that it's closed due to flooding. "We're doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our...
wdrb.com
Longtime Eastern Parkway restaurant The Cottage Inn reopens after 18-month closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime restaurant in Louisville's St. Joseph neighborhood has reopened after being closed for 18 months. The Cottage Inn at 570 Eastern Parkway, near Bradley Avenue, officially opened its doors again on Monday. It closed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after being open for...
wdrb.com
Volunteers honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with tree planting in Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Planting trees in a local park was one way the city of Louisville honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. Volunteers helped the Urban Forestry Department, along with Olmstead Parks and Louisville Parks and Recreation, plant 100 trees in Shawnee Park. Louisville...
wdrb.com
Kentucky elementary school damaged by last week's storms remains closed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elementary school in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, remains closed after severe storms damaged the school last Thursday. Ben Johnson Elementary School, part of the Breckinridge County School District, sustained roof damage that also led to water damage inside. It will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
wdrb.com
Good Belly Sandwich Shop to open in Highlands location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville food truck plans to open its own storefront. Good Belly Sandwich Shop will soon be taking over the site of the former Silly Axe Café at 2216 Dundee Road in the Highlands. The restaurant will feature Jewish-inspired deli sandwiches and will be...
wdrb.com
Funeral services, visitation for Linkin' Bridge’s Jeremiah Buckner happening Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community will soon gather to say goodbyes to a founding member of Louisville music group Linkin' Bridge. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was shot and killed on Jan. 3. Buckner took the stage with fellow bandmates on America's Got Talent in 2016. In 2018,...
wdrb.com
2nd annual HBCU indoor track meet held in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday. The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
wdrb.com
‘Sad setback’ | Highlands business owners push forward in effort to keep people safe after 2nd shooting this month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businesses in the Highlands are dealing with a setback in their effort to help keep residents and visitors safe after the second shooting in the area this month. Marcus Cambron, 52, was shot near Wick's Pizza Parlor in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland...
wdrb.com
55th annual motorcade to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. drives through downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday, residents of Louisville and southern Indiana joined with the rest of the country in celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In downtown Louisville Monday morning, the 55th annual motorcade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was making its way...
wdrb.com
14-year-old boy shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood identified by coroner's office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 14-year-old boy who was shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that boy has been identified as Javarius Hendrix. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police responded...
