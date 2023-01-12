ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Simmons College signs deal to partner with University of Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College is teaming up with the University of Kentucky. The agreement announced Tuesday morning creates a new pre-law and teacher education program at Simmons and gives opportunities for students and staff to visit for special events and speakers at the two schools. Simmons President Dr....
LEXINGTON, KY
JCPS to hold vaccination clinics after CDC warns of measles risk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is scheduled to hold vaccination clinics where students can receive several vaccines, including the measles vaccine. According to a statement from the school district, the CDC has informed Louisville health officials that the area may be at risk for a measles outbreak after a recent outbreak occurred in Ohio.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Vernon Lanes building has had bowling for more than 100 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vernon Lanes keeps people busy in Butchertown. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the entertainment destination. The updated historic Vernon Lanes in Butchertown has been open to bowlers for almost a year. The building has been on Story Avenue for more than 150 years and was first used...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Prospect sues to stop low-income apartment development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The suburban city of Prospect filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a long-planned apartment complex for low-income residents from being built just outside its municipal boundary, saying it has been “severely and irreparably damaged” by Louisville Metro’s approval of the plan last month.
PROSPECT, KY
2 Louisville men identified as victims in Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were identified in a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Jan. 10, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. David Boyd, 49, and Caleb Pace, 46, were shot in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, near West Chestnut Street, around 6:45 p.m. Pace died at the scene while Boyd died at University of Louisville Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Fairdale, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fairdale on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting on National Turnpike and Fairdale Road. Police learned a man had been taken by private means to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Good Belly Sandwich Shop to open in Highlands location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville food truck plans to open its own storefront. Good Belly Sandwich Shop will soon be taking over the site of the former Silly Axe Café at 2216 Dundee Road in the Highlands. The restaurant will feature Jewish-inspired deli sandwiches and will be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
2nd annual HBCU indoor track meet held in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday. The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY

