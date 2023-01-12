ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

These 7 House Republicans have called for George Santos to resign

By Mychael Schnell
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwtI8_0kCsW8DA00

Editor’s note: Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) is calling on Santos to resign. His quotation in an earlier version of this story was mis-transcribed.

Seven House Republicans are calling on Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign from Congress amid revelations that the first-term lawmaker misrepresented parts of his résumé and biography.

The group — five of whom are first-term lawmakers hailing from New York — pointed to the mistruths Santos pushed on the campaign trail, arguing that he should step aside and allow someone else to represent the Empire State’s 3rd Congressional District.

The group released statements after local GOP officials from Nassau County urged the congressman to immediately resign in a press conference on Wednesday. The New York Republican came under fire following reports that he misled voters about his education, employment and religion. He has since admitted to “embellishing” his résumé.

Santos, however, is remaining defiant despite the pressure to leave his seat, vowing not to step down . And Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday said the first-term lawmaker “will continue to serve.”

Here are the House Republicans who have called on Santos to resign.

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27djre_0kCsW8DA00

D’Esposito was the first House Republican to call on Santos to resign, writing in a statement that his lies had “irreparably broken” the trust between the congressman and his constituents.

“When public servants deceive and mislead those they are tasked with serving, they are no longer fit to work for the people,” D’Esposito wrote. “It has become clear that Congressman George Santos’ many hurtful lies and mistruths surrounding his history have irreparably broken the trust of the residents he is sworn in to serve.”

“For his betrayal of the public’s trust, I call on Congressman George Santos to resign,” he added.

D’Esposito, who represents the district next to Santos’s, appeared virtually at the Nassau County GOP press conference Wednesday, where he denounced his colleague. “I join with you, and I join with my colleagues, in saying that George Santos does not have the ability to serve here in the House of Representatives and should resign,” he said at the press conference.

Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-N.Y.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNDhn_0kCsW8DA00

Langworthy, the chairman of the New York State Republican Committee, issued a statement on Wednesday backing the call from Nassau County Republicans for Santos to resign.

The congressman said Santos has proved he is unable to be “an effective representative.”

“I support the Nassau Republicans’ decision today to request the resignation of George Santos,” Langworthy said. “It’s clear that he cannot be an effective representative and it would be in the best interest of the taxpayers to have new leadership.”

“I will continue working with our local elected officials to ensure that trust and dignity are restored to the 3rd congressional district,” he added.

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ks3LW_0kCsW8DA00

LaLota said Santos should resign in a statement on Wednesday, pointing to “his outrageously substandard conduct.” The first-term lawmaker also cited accusations that Santos, while voting on the House floor last week, flashed a white-power symbol.

“With Santos neither taking ownership of his lies nor demonstrating respect for the office he fraudulently obtained — as evidenced by Santos flashing a ‘White Power’ sign on the House floor last week — I am now calling on Santos to resign,” LaLota said.

“Santos’ resignation will help pave New Yorkers a path to having a Representative in Congress with integrity and respect and will give House Republicans an opportunity to govern without this shame and distraction,” he added.

LaLota’s call for resignation came after the New York Republican last month said the House Ethics Committee should conduct a “full investigation” into Santos.

On Wednesday, he said such a probe “is necessary” to understand “the depth” of the Santos controversy.

“Three weeks ago, I condemned George Santos’ campaign of lies and deceit by calling for a House Ethics investigation into his outrageously substandard conduct. Such an investigation is necessary for New Yorkers to fully comprehend the depth of Santos’ scam and to hold him accountable,” LaLota said.

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EAcLA_0kCsW8DA00

Williams on Wednesday said Santos should resign because voters elected him to serve in Washington “in part due to his biographical exaggerations and apparent deceptions.” “As more revelations become public, I concur with the Nassau Republicans’ decision to request George Santos’s resignation,” Williams wrote in a statement . “Their constituents in NY-3 elected Representative Santos in party due to his biographical exaggerations and apparent deceptions.”

“He must resign,” he added.

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKfQt_0kCsW8DA00

Lawler called on Santos to resign on Thursday, writing in a statement “it is clear that” his colleague from New York “has lost the confidence and support of his party, his constituents, and his colleagues.”

“With the extent and severity of the allegations against him, his inability to take full responsibility for his conduct, and the numerous investigations underway, I believe he is unable to fulfill his duties and should resign.”

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyPKx_0kCsW8DA00

Mace, a second-term congresswoman from South Carolina, joined the New York freshmen on Monday in backing the call for Santos to resign.

“I do, actually,” she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper when asked if she thought Santos should step down.

“This is an individual that fabricated their entire life story, their entire resume, to get elected. If you want to talk about election fraud then we could look no further than New York’s third Congressional District right now,” she added.

Mace noted, however, that “everyone is allowed due process.” She also expressed support for an ethics investigation and floated the possibility of needing a criminal investigation, pointing to “some suspicious activity” in his campaign finance files.

“I believe the process will work itself out, likely through an investigation — criminal or ethics or otherwise — but it’ll take a couple of months, it won’t happen overnight, and as I’ve said before that every individual deserves the right to due process, as does he, but this is an issue,” she said.

“His own Republican Party called for his resignation today, there are Republican members from his delegation in New York that are calling for his resignation on both sides of the aisle. It is a problem. We want to sow trust in the work we do in Congress, and this is, you know, one of the places where we gotta start,” she added.

Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2EH0_0kCsW8DA00

Miller, a former aide to ex-President Trump, called on Santos to resign Thursday night, writing in a statement that he does not think the congressman can serve effectively.

The Ohio Republican specifically highlighted Santos’s false claim that his grandparents survived the Holocaust.

“I believe voters have the right to hold government officials to the very highest standard of honesty and trustworthiness. The people’s representatives must respect the need for transparency and candor with Americans,” Miller said. “It is not okay to fabricate or lie for political gain. This is especially true when the lie seeks to benefit from the murder of millions of Jewish people.”

“I do not believe George Santos can effectively serve and should resign,” he added.

Updated Friday, Jan. 13 at 2:46 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Republicans decry ‘double standard’ in handling of Biden classified documents case

Republicans see a double standard when it comes to how President Biden’s handling of classified documents is being treated compared to how a similar controversy has played out regarding former President Trump. Months after Democrats panned Trump relentlessly for his handling of classified documents, Republicans are returning serve after what the White House says was […]
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents

Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers.Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone Sanders-Townsend that she believes Mr Biden should face an investigation into the documents.“I’m glad that there is a special prosecutor that’s been appointed,” Ms Omar said.On Saturday, White House lawyer Richard Sauber said a total of six pages of classified documents were found from Mr Biden’s time serving as vice president in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
WausauPilot

U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states

U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and requires that anytime Congress were to give any federal lands to a state, municipality or tribe, it would not be counted as a loss to the federal budget. House Republicans had an identical rule when they controlled the chamber from 2017 to 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJBF

Former GOP New Mexico candidate for state House arrested in shootings targeting elected officials

A former GOP candidate for the New Mexico legislature was arrested Monday, accused of conspiring with and paying four men to shoot at the homes of four elected officials, appearing to target Democrats. Albuquerque police arrested Solomon Peña in connections with the shootings at the homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state legislators. Albuquerque […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WJBF

Lindsey Graham to join Trump for South Carolina campaign team launch

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) will join former President Trump later this month for the launch of his 2024 South Carolina campaign team, the first major event of the calendar year for the former president’s reelection campaign.  Trump announced in a release on Tuesday that he will travel to Columbia, S.C., to reveal the leaders of […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WJBF

Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery Murder moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery is now at the Augusta State Medical Prison. NewsChannel 6 has confirmed it’s 68-year old Gregory McMichael. The Augusta State Medical Prison, according to officials, is McMichael’s permanent housing assignment. Gregory McMichael, along with his son Travis McMichael, and William […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Biden administration finalizes new rule tightening regulations on gun stabilizing braces

The Biden administration has finalized a new rule to tighten restrictions on stabilizing braces for firearms that can convert pistols into rifles.  The Justice Department (DOJ) said in a release on Friday that it submitted its rule to the Federal Register, clarifying that manufacturers, dealers and individuals must comply with laws regulating rifles when they […]
WJBF

WJBF

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy