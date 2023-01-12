Bills vs. Dolphins: Thursday injury reports
Here are the full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins on Thursday ahead of their Wild-Card meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Miami Dolphins (9-8)
Did not practice
- OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip)
- OL Liam Eichenberg (hand)
- OL Kendall Lamm (ankle)
- RB Raheem Mostert (thumb)
- OL Brandon Shell (knee/ankle)
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion)
Limited participation
- QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger)
- LB Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand)
- FB Alec Ingold (thumb)
- LB Jaelan Phillips (toe/wrist)
- WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle)
- WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip/groin)
Full practice
- CB Kader Kohou (thumb)
- RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (illness)
- OL Greg Little (Achilles)
- QB Skaylar Thompson (ankle)
Notes: Tagovailoa has been ruled out. … Mostert is expected to not play vs. Bills. … Armstead has missed two-straight games. … Phillips, Waddle played in the Dolphins last game vs. the Jets. … Signs are pointing to Thompson starting for the Dolphins over Bridgewater due to injuries. … Chubb was upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday.
Buffalo Bills (13-3)
Did not practice
- S Jordan Poyer (knee)
- WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring)
Limited participation
- DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder)
Full practice
- QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow)
- CB Cam Lewis (forearm)
Notes: McKenzie was downgraded from limited to DNP on Thursday and the Bills just signed Cole Beasley to their roster on the same day. … Poyer was upgraded from DNP to limited.
