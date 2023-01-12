ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
thehypemagazine.com

Reuben Vincent Releases New Single “Trickin” Featuring Domani

REUBEN VINCENT’S ROCNATION DEBUT PROJECT ‘LOVE IS WAR’ WILL BE RELEASED IN JANUARY. Jamla/Roc Nation Records announced the release of Reuben Vincent’s new single, “Trickin,” featuring Domani. “Trickin” includes an intro from comedian Katt Williams and is produced by Andre Mego, with additional production from 9th Wonder and Young Guru. “Trickin” is now available.
thehypemagazine.com

White Crown feat DJ Eclipse – Casual x Dead Perry

Jerry Doby Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of The Hype Magazine Connect with Jerry on Twitter and Instagram at @jerrydoby_ M.A. and Ph.D. in Communication Member of the U.S. Department of Arts and Culture and the United States Press Agency. Partner at THM Media Group, Inc.
thehypemagazine.com

Writer and Director Antoine Allen Takes Star Studded ‘Lola 2’ to ALLBLK

Three years following the release of “Lola,” Writer/Director Antoine Allen of Antoine Allen Films, has finalized the premiere date of April 1 for Lola 2, the second offering from his female-boxing franchise. This round, Allen’s release comes under a new video-on-demand streaming platform, ALLBLK; a Black-owned, subscription-based service.
thehypemagazine.com

A Promising Rap Star to Look Out For This Year – Rah Royce

Debuting at the tender age of 19, Rasjhid Tynell Jones Pivotte better known as Rah Royce quickly established himself as one of Brooklyn’s hottest music prospects. The rapper burst onto the scene in 2020 with his chart topping mixtape, “I Make It Look Easy”. Fans from all over the country gravitated towards his lyrical versatility and his diverse range of music. Rah displayed the unique ability to thrive regardless genre or tempo. An example of this are his two hit tracks, “Moving It” and “McQueen” which are a stark contrast of each other. “Moving It” is slow paced and soothing whereas the other hit track, “McQueen” is more fast paced and drill oriented. It is this kind of versatility that has forced more music fans to start noticing and appreciating Rah Royce’s craft.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy